20 Best Appliance Deals to Shop at Best Buy This Week: Save on Kitchen and Laundry Room Upgrades

Best Buy Appliance Sale
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 11:42 AM PDT, September 25, 2023

Whether you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room, you can save big with Best Buy's appliance deals.

When your household appliances aren't working as well as they should, shelling out the cash for these big-ticket purchases can be a hard pill to swallow. Luckily, Best Buy is offering impressive deals on major appliances right now to get your home in tip-top shape for a cozy fall. Whether you're in the market for a new washers and dryer, an oven that's ready for Thanksgiving, or one of Samsung's smart refrigerators, Best Buy has you covered.

Shop Best Buy's Appliance Deals

Offering up to 40% off top-rated appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, KitchenAid and more, Best Buy is helping you get your shopping done on a budget. You don't have to wait all the way until Black Friday to start renovating your kitchen or laundry room. Now's the time to save hundreds on dishwashers, laundry machines and any other major home upgrade this season.

With appliances at Best Buy available at such low prices, you can improve your home for a fraction of the cost. Since new major appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best deals at Best Buy's fall savings event. We've searched Best Buy for all of the best deals you can score this week to help keep your home happy and functional. Check them out below.

The Best Kitchen Appliance Deals at Best Buy

LG 6.9 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double Oven Gas True Convection Range

LG 6.9 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double Oven Gas True Convection Range
LG 6.9 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double Oven Gas True Convection Range

The double ovens on this LG model allow you to cook two different dishes at different temperatures.

$1,800 $1,200

GE 1.6 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave

GE 1.6 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave
GE 1.6 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave

Remove smoke, smells and steam with GE's over-the-range microwave.

$315 $220

Samsung 24” Top Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher

Samsung 24" Top Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher
Samsung 24” Top Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher

Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.

$810 $630

Amana 4.8 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Electric Range

Amana 4.8 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Electric Range
Right now you can save $275 on this highly rated oven.

$855 $580

Right now you can save $275 on this highly rated oven.

$855 $580

KitchenAid - 30" Single Electric Convection Wall Oven with Built-In Microwave

KitchenAid - 30" Single Electric Convection Wall Oven with Built-In Microwave
KitchenAid - 30" Single Electric Convection Wall Oven with Built-In Microwave

If you've been toying with the idea of getting a wall convection oven with a built-in microwave, this KitchenAid combo is a no-brainer. You can use it to make all the things you make in your regular oven on top of being able to cook for a crowd.

$4,140 $3,200

LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave

LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave
LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave

With 2.0 cu. ft. capacity, LG's largest countertop model is perfect for defrosting, reheating, and cooking large meals in just a matter of minutes. 

$280 $220

Insignia Portable Nugget Ice Maker with Auto Shut-Off

Insignia Portable Nugget Ice Maker with Auto Shut-Off
Insignia Portable Nugget Ice Maker with Auto Shut-Off

Drinks with nugget ice just taste better and now you can snag $70 off this ice maker from Insignia 

$400 $330

The Best Washer and Dryer Deals at Best Buy

Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Samsung's 5.0 cu. ft. washer is equipped with Super Speed Wash, which powerfully cleans a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes. It also has Steam, which lets you gently remove stains without any time-consuming pretreatments. 

$1,125 $950

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer WashTower

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer WashTower
These smart appliances work together. The washer auto-selects drying cycles based on the wash cycle.

$2,400 $1,600

These smart appliances work together. The washer auto-selects drying cycles based on the wash cycle.

$2,400 $1,600

GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer

GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer
GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer

A smart washer adjusts the cleaning power and fabric care every cycle for maximum performance. 

$900 $700

GE Profile 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Sanitize Cycle and Sensor Dry

GE Profile 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Sanitize Cycle and Sensor Dry
GE Profile 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Sanitize Cycle and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer from GE Profile allows you to start, stop and monitor your load of laundry all from your phone. 

$900 $700

LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with 6Motion Technology

LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with 6Motion Technology
LG 5.0 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Front Load Washer with 6Motion Technology

LG's 6Motion Technology uses six different washing motions to get clothes cleaner and help them last longer.

$1,000 $800

LG 5.5 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D

LG 5.5 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D
Use less water and energy with this Energy Star certified washing machine from LG.

$1,050 $800

Use less water and energy with this Energy Star certified washing machine from LG.

$1,050 $800

LG 7.3 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with EasyLoad Door

LG 7.3 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with EasyLoad Door
LG 7.3 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with EasyLoad Door

The large capacity and EasyLoad door on this LG electric dryer makes laundry day a breeze. 

$1,150 $850

The Best Refrigerator Deals at Best Buy

Samsung 32 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Samsung 32 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Samsung 32 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Store more groceries, including big and bulky items, in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice – cubed, or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster. 

$1,890 $1,700

Insignia 26.3 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Insignia 26.3 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Insignia 26.3 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator

The side-by-side design of this Insignia fridge takes less space to open, giving you more room in the kitchen. With a spacious capacity, you can organize the adjustable glass shelves to fit your needs and keep produce fresh longer with two crisper drawers that maintain an ideal humidity for fruits and vegetables.

$1,400 $1,000

Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and even has the option to infuse with a flavor of your choice. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.

$3,500 $2,500

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. 

$3,600 $3,200

Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.

$3,500 $2,700

Insignia 14.0 Cu. Ft. Garage Ready Chest Freezer

Insignia 14.0 Cu. Ft. Garage Ready Chest Freezer
Insignia 14.0 Cu. Ft. Garage Ready Chest Freezer

For those who feel like they never have enough freezer space, right now you can save $100 on this garage freezer chest.

$550 $450

