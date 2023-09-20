Home

The New Le Creuset Fall Collection is Here: Shop the Coziest Cookware Starting at Just $24

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Le Creuset
Le Creuset
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 8:53 AM PDT, September 20, 2023

From pumpkin cocottes to Halloween cakelet pans, Le Creuset's new drop adds a festive touch to any table.

As sad as we are about summer ending, we can always rely on Le Creuset's colorful collections of cookware and bakeware to get us in the fall spirit. The beloved French home brand just launched its awaited 2023 Autumn Collection of pumpkin cocottes, spooky cakelet pans, casserole dishes and more, and we're struggling not to add every single piece to our cart.

Shop the Le Creuset Autumn Collection

Whether you have fall dinner parties on the horizon, want to prepare your home for the holidays or simply need some encouragement to whip up your favorite autumnal dishes, Le Creuset's fall cookware drop is not one to miss. Best of all, prices for the 11-piece collection start at just $24.

The collection includes the TikTok-famous pumpkin-shaped cast iron cocotte in a variety of colors to match your kitchen aesthetic. But if you're not in the place to drop over $300 on a piece of cookware, the equally adorable pumpkin casserole or pumpkin butter dish are more affordable ways to infuse your home with cozy autumn vibes.

Le Creuset's limited-edition fall items are already selling out fast, so be sure to get your holiday shopping done early before they're gone. The expertly crafted enamelware will last for many falls to come. Below, shop our favorite pieces from the Le Creuset Autumn Collection.

Pumpkin Casserole

Pumpkin Casserole
Le Creuset

Pumpkin Casserole

Your seasonal pies, casseroles and more will taste even better served out of Le Creuset's pumpkin dish.

Pumpkin Cocotte

Pumpkin Cocotte
Le Creuset

Pumpkin Cocotte

Available in seven stunning colors. this eye-catching Pumpkin Cocotte has a 4 qt. capacity making it perfect for fall and winter holiday gatherings.

Pumpkin Butter Dish

Pumpkin Butter Dish
Le Creuset

Pumpkin Butter Dish

Whether you buy it as a hostess gift or keep it for yourself, this pumpkin-shaped butter dish adds charm to any table spread.

Bat Stockpot

Bat Stockpot
Le Creuset

Bat Stockpot

We're absolutely batty over this festive black stockpot made from a lightweight, quick-heating premium carbon steel

Mini Apple Tart Dishes, Set of 2

Mini Apple Tart Dishes, Set of 2
Le Creuset

Mini Apple Tart Dishes, Set of 2

Create the cutest fall desserts and sides in this set of miniature apple-shaped tart dishes.

$62 $43

Shop Now

Apple Cocotte

Apple Cocotte
Le Creuset

Apple Cocotte

This funky and functional apple cocotte adds whimsy to any kitchen. 

Halloween Cakelet Pan

Halloween Cakelet Pan
Le Creuset

Halloween Cakelet Pan

Make mini ghost, bat and pumpkin cakes in this Halloween-themed baking tin.

$36 $25

Shop Now

For even more kitchen additions, check out our guide to all the best Le Creuset deals you can shop right now. 

