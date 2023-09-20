As sad as we are about summer ending, we can always rely on Le Creuset's colorful collections of cookware and bakeware to get us in the fall spirit. The beloved French home brand just launched its awaited 2023 Autumn Collection of pumpkin cocottes, spooky cakelet pans, casserole dishes and more, and we're struggling not to add every single piece to our cart.

Shop the Le Creuset Autumn Collection

Whether you have fall dinner parties on the horizon, want to prepare your home for the holidays or simply need some encouragement to whip up your favorite autumnal dishes, Le Creuset's fall cookware drop is not one to miss. Best of all, prices for the 11-piece collection start at just $24.

The collection includes the TikTok-famous pumpkin-shaped cast iron cocotte in a variety of colors to match your kitchen aesthetic. But if you're not in the place to drop over $300 on a piece of cookware, the equally adorable pumpkin casserole or pumpkin butter dish are more affordable ways to infuse your home with cozy autumn vibes.

Le Creuset's limited-edition fall items are already selling out fast, so be sure to get your holiday shopping done early before they're gone. The expertly crafted enamelware will last for many falls to come. Below, shop our favorite pieces from the Le Creuset Autumn Collection.

Pumpkin Casserole Le Creuset Pumpkin Casserole Your seasonal pies, casseroles and more will taste even better served out of Le Creuset's pumpkin dish. $125 Shop Now

Pumpkin Cocotte Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte Available in seven stunning colors. this eye-catching Pumpkin Cocotte has a 4 qt. capacity making it perfect for fall and winter holiday gatherings. $368 Shop Now

Pumpkin Butter Dish Le Creuset Pumpkin Butter Dish Whether you buy it as a hostess gift or keep it for yourself, this pumpkin-shaped butter dish adds charm to any table spread. $70 Shop Now

Bat Stockpot Le Creuset Bat Stockpot We're absolutely batty over this festive black stockpot made from a lightweight, quick-heating premium carbon steel $120 Shop Now

Apple Cocotte Le Creuset Apple Cocotte This funky and functional apple cocotte adds whimsy to any kitchen. $275 Shop Now

For even more kitchen additions, check out our guide to all the best Le Creuset deals you can shop right now.

