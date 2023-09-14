When it comes to the best blenders on the market, many people would give that title to Vitamix. The kitchen appliance brand known for its impressive blenders is currently holding its biggest sale of the year — the Vitamix Days Annual Sale —where shoppers can save up to 50% on coveted cooking gadgets.

Fall is basically here, which means savory soups, delicious casseroles and all kinds of warm baked goods, so this Vitamix sale couldn't have come at a better time. Many of Vitamix's powerful blenders can also heat food on high settings using friction from the blades. By adding a few ingredients into the Vitamix blender container, a hot soup can be whipped up in minutes with just one tool. The Vitamix Days Annual sale doesn't only offer deals on Vitamix blenders, there are also major savings on food processor attachments, immersion blenders, cookbooks and tons of accessories.

Don't just dream of owning a first-rate Vitamix blender, make it a reality with this awesome sale. The limited-time discounts only last 72 hours, ending on September 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST, so be sure to take advantage of these deals fast. Below, shop our top picks from the Vitamix Days Annual Sale.

Ascent Series Certified Reconditioned A3500 Vitamix Ascent Series Certified Reconditioned A3500 The blades of this programmable smart blender create friction heat that can cook soups in minutes. It also makes a perfectly blended smoothie, grinds peanut butter and coffee beans, mixes batter and even kneads bread dough. $500 $350 Shop Now

4-Piece Immersion Blender Bundle Vitamix 4-Piece Immersion Blender Bundle Avoid transferring hot items from the pot to the blender with this 4-Piece Immersion Blender from Vitamix. This bundle includes the immersion blender, a blending jar, a whisk attachment and an immersion station. $200 $170 Shop Now

7500 Blender Vitamix 7500 Blender The 7500 blender has a 64-ounce low-profile container. It can easily process large batches yet still fits under most kitchen cabinets. $560 $300 Shop Now

V1200 Super Pack Vitamix V1200 Super Pack The V1200 Super Pack includes the powerful V1200 blender, a 64-ounce low-profile container, a 20-ounce self-detect blending bowl, an 8-ounce self-detect blending bowl and a tamper with holder and scraper. $670 $330 Shop Now

TurboBlend Three Speed Vitamix TurboBlend Three Speed Go back to the basics and choose from low, medium and high speeds or use the pulse setting to chop veggies. $400 $200 Shop Now

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 Vitamix Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 Save on the Vitamix FoodCycler and reduce your food waste. It transforms your family's food scraps into nutrient-dense fertilizer, and the odor-reducing carbon filtration system makes it perfect for indoor use. $400 $350 Shop Now

Simply Soups Cookbook Vitamix Simply Soups Cookbook Warm, tasty soups are perfect for fall, and this cookbook is filled with recipes you can make in a snap. $25 $20 Shop Now

Personal Cup Adapter Vitamix Personal Cup Adapter Those who already own a Vitamix blender can make morning smoothies easier with the Personal Cup Adapter. $145 $99 Shop Now

