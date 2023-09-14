Sales & Deals

Vitamix Days Are Here! Save up to 50% on Best-Selling Blenders, Food Processors, Kitchen Tools and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Vitamix Days Are Here! Save up to 50%
Vitamix
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:30 AM PDT, September 14, 2023

Vitamix blenders are the GOAT and right now they're majorly on sale.

When it comes to the best blenders on the market, many people would give that title to Vitamix. The kitchen appliance brand known for its impressive blenders is currently holding its biggest sale of the year — the Vitamix Days Annual Sale —where shoppers can save up to 50% on coveted cooking gadgets. 

Shop the Vitamix Days Annual Sale

Fall is basically here, which means savory soups, delicious casseroles and all kinds of warm baked goods, so this Vitamix sale couldn't have come at a better time. Many of Vitamix's powerful blenders can also heat food on high settings using friction from the blades. By adding a few ingredients into the Vitamix blender container, a hot soup can be whipped up in minutes with just one tool. The Vitamix Days Annual sale doesn't only offer deals on Vitamix blenders, there are also major savings on food processor attachments, immersion blenders, cookbooks and tons of accessories.

Don't just dream of owning a first-rate Vitamix blender, make it a reality with this awesome sale. The limited-time discounts only last 72 hours, ending on September 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST, so be sure to take advantage of these deals fast. Below, shop our top picks from the Vitamix Days Annual Sale.

Ascent Series Certified Reconditioned A3500

Ascent Series Certified Reconditioned A3500
Vitamix

Ascent Series Certified Reconditioned A3500

The blades of this programmable smart blender create friction heat that can cook soups in minutes. It also makes a perfectly blended smoothie, grinds peanut butter and coffee beans, mixes batter and even kneads bread dough.

$500 $350

Shop Now

Explorian Series E320 + Personal Cup Adapter

Explorian Series E320 + Personal Cup Adapter
Vitamix

Explorian Series E320 + Personal Cup Adapter

Along with a remarkable blender, this bundle includes two personal blending cups to take your smoothies on the road.

$595 $300

Shop Now

4-Piece Immersion Blender Bundle

4-Piece Immersion Blender Bundle
Vitamix

4-Piece Immersion Blender Bundle

Avoid transferring hot items from the pot to the blender with this 4-Piece Immersion Blender from Vitamix. This bundle includes the immersion blender, a blending jar, a whisk attachment and an immersion station.

$200 $170

Shop Now

7500 Blender

7500 Blender
Vitamix

7500 Blender

The 7500 blender has a 64-ounce low-profile container. It can easily process large batches yet still fits under most kitchen cabinets. 

$560 $300

Shop Now

Ascent Series A3500 with Stainless Steel Container

Ascent Series A3500 with Stainless Steel Container
Vitamix

Ascent Series A3500 with Stainless Steel Container

This Vitamix comes with a stainless steel container so you can make hot or cold concoctions without dealing with scuffs, stains or scratches.

$730 $650

Shop Now

V1200 Super Pack

V1200 Super Pack
Vitamix

V1200 Super Pack

The V1200 Super Pack includes the powerful V1200 blender, a 64-ounce low-profile container, a 20-ounce self-detect blending bowl, an 8-ounce self-detect blending bowl and a tamper with holder and scraper.

$670 $330

Shop Now

12-Cup Food Processor Attachment with Self-Detect Bundle

12-Cup Food Processor Attachment with Self-Detect Bundle
Vitamix

12-Cup Food Processor Attachment with Self-Detect Bundle

Compatible with Ascent and Venturist motor bases, the food processor attachment eliminates storing another stand-alone appliance. 

$280 $240

Shop Now

TurboBlend Three Speed

TurboBlend Three Speed
Vitamix

TurboBlend Three Speed

Go back to the basics and choose from low, medium and high speeds or use the pulse setting to chop veggies.

$400 $200

Shop Now

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50
Vitamix

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50

Save on the Vitamix FoodCycler and reduce your food waste. It transforms your family's food scraps into nutrient-dense fertilizer, and the odor-reducing carbon filtration system makes it perfect for indoor use. 

$400 $350

Shop Now

Simply Soups Cookbook

Simply Soups Cookbook
Vitamix

Simply Soups Cookbook

Warm, tasty soups are perfect for fall, and this cookbook is filled with recipes you can make in a snap. 

$25 $20

Shop Now

48-ounce Color Container with Self-Detect

48-ounce Color Container with Self-Detect
Vitamix

48-ounce Color Container with Self-Detect

Not only does this colored container look great, but it's also a great way to distinguish which blender container has certain ingredients in case anyone in the family has a severe food allergy. 

$165 $99

Shop Now

Personal Cup Adapter

Personal Cup Adapter
Vitamix

Personal Cup Adapter

Those who already own a Vitamix blender can make morning smoothies easier with the Personal Cup Adapter. 

$145 $99

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 48% On KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Hand Mixers and Attachments

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 48% On KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Hand Mixers and Attachments

The 23 Best TikTok-Approved Kitchen Gadgets That Are Worth the Hype

Home

The 23 Best TikTok-Approved Kitchen Gadgets That Are Worth the Hype

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Upgrade Your Cookware for Fall with All-Clad's Hot Deals

Sales & Deals

Upgrade Your Cookware for Fall with All-Clad's Hot Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen and Dining Essentials for Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen and Dining Essentials for Fall

The 12 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers to Shop Now

Home

The 12 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers to Shop Now

Tags: