Vitamix blenders are the GOAT and right now they're majorly on sale.
When it comes to the best blenders on the market, many people would give that title to Vitamix. The kitchen appliance brand known for its impressive blenders is currently holding its biggest sale of the year — the Vitamix Days Annual Sale —where shoppers can save up to 50% on coveted cooking gadgets.
Shop the Vitamix Days Annual Sale
Fall is basically here, which means savory soups, delicious casseroles and all kinds of warm baked goods, so this Vitamix sale couldn't have come at a better time. Many of Vitamix's powerful blenders can also heat food on high settings using friction from the blades. By adding a few ingredients into the Vitamix blender container, a hot soup can be whipped up in minutes with just one tool. The Vitamix Days Annual sale doesn't only offer deals on Vitamix blenders, there are also major savings on food processor attachments, immersion blenders, cookbooks and tons of accessories.
Don't just dream of owning a first-rate Vitamix blender, make it a reality with this awesome sale. The limited-time discounts only last 72 hours, ending on September 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST, so be sure to take advantage of these deals fast. Below, shop our top picks from the Vitamix Days Annual Sale.
Ascent Series Certified Reconditioned A3500
The blades of this programmable smart blender create friction heat that can cook soups in minutes. It also makes a perfectly blended smoothie, grinds peanut butter and coffee beans, mixes batter and even kneads bread dough.
Explorian Series E320 + Personal Cup Adapter
Along with a remarkable blender, this bundle includes two personal blending cups to take your smoothies on the road.
4-Piece Immersion Blender Bundle
Avoid transferring hot items from the pot to the blender with this 4-Piece Immersion Blender from Vitamix. This bundle includes the immersion blender, a blending jar, a whisk attachment and an immersion station.
7500 Blender
The 7500 blender has a 64-ounce low-profile container. It can easily process large batches yet still fits under most kitchen cabinets.
Ascent Series A3500 with Stainless Steel Container
This Vitamix comes with a stainless steel container so you can make hot or cold concoctions without dealing with scuffs, stains or scratches.
V1200 Super Pack
The V1200 Super Pack includes the powerful V1200 blender, a 64-ounce low-profile container, a 20-ounce self-detect blending bowl, an 8-ounce self-detect blending bowl and a tamper with holder and scraper.
12-Cup Food Processor Attachment with Self-Detect Bundle
Compatible with Ascent and Venturist motor bases, the food processor attachment eliminates storing another stand-alone appliance.
TurboBlend Three Speed
Go back to the basics and choose from low, medium and high speeds or use the pulse setting to chop veggies.
Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50
Save on the Vitamix FoodCycler and reduce your food waste. It transforms your family's food scraps into nutrient-dense fertilizer, and the odor-reducing carbon filtration system makes it perfect for indoor use.
Simply Soups Cookbook
Warm, tasty soups are perfect for fall, and this cookbook is filled with recipes you can make in a snap.
48-ounce Color Container with Self-Detect
Not only does this colored container look great, but it's also a great way to distinguish which blender container has certain ingredients in case anyone in the family has a severe food allergy.
Personal Cup Adapter
Those who already own a Vitamix blender can make morning smoothies easier with the Personal Cup Adapter.
RELATED CONTENT: