The 10 Best Personal Blenders for Smoothies and Blended Drinks on the Go
A portable blender is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your arsenal of kitchen gadgets. Designed to blend smoothies, cocktails, sauces, and soups that can be enjoyed on the go, the best personal blenders are compact yet powerful workhorses.
Full-sized blenders can be too bulky for day-to-day use and especially travel. Portable blenders however solve that problem and some can even double as drinking cup themself to save even more space. Whether you’re looking to bring one to the gym, pack for your next vacation, or store one at the office, we've found the best personal blenders for every budget and blending need.
Some of the best portable blender options might put your traditional blender to shame. From Ninja Nutri-Blenders and the fan-favorite Magic Bullet to the almighty Nutribullet Pro, keep scrolling to check out our favorite top-rated models and indulge in refreshing drinks wherever the day may take you.
The Best Portable Blenders of 2023
Blend directly in the 24-oz. single-serve cup, attach the spout lid, and enjoy your creations on the go.
The BlendJet 2 is a game-changing 20 oz portable blender that's USB-C rechargeable. It's perfectly sized to fit in a cup holder or travel in your bag, and cleanup is a breeze: just blend water with a drop of soap, rinse, and you are ready for your next blended creation.
Compact, cordless convenience meets full-size professional performance. Easily rechargeable with a USB cord, the EvolutionX does it all, from blending smoothies and shakes to crushing ice and puréeing soups.
The Ninja blender comes with three 20 oz. dishwasher-safe to-go cups and two spout lids. With 900-watt, this blender is exactly what a smoothie fanatic needs in their lives.
With 900 watts of power, the Pro is faster and stronger than the original, but just as simple to use. Load it up with dense whole foods like nuts, seeds, hard fruits, and kale, then push, twist and blend your way to a healthier lifestyle.
The budget-friendly magic bullet chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more to effortlessly create your favorite meals and snacks.
Starting a new diet and eating healthy doesn't have to be hard. This compact blender has Ninja Pulse Technology to quickly create smoothies, nutrient-rich juices and so much more. It comes with two 16 oz. cups that are ideal to take on the go.
This PopBabies personal blender has stainless steel blades and comes with a matching ice tray and funnel in fun colors for summer. Plus, the compact blender can be recharged with a USB connector.
Trusted kitchen appliance brand Hamilton Beach offers this 14oz personal blender. Serve up your favorite strawberry fruit juice or nut butter smoothie, and blend and go with the machine-washable blender cup and lid. The 175-watt motor and stainless steel blades crush ice for a smooth, refreshing beverage every time.
Simplify your smoothie-making and juicing process with NutriBullet, a powerful blender that seamlessly pulverizes even the toughest fruits and veggies. It comes with a travel cup perfect to take with you wherever you may need a quick sip of nutrients.
