A portable blender is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your arsenal of kitchen gadgets. Designed to blend smoothies, cocktails, sauces, and soups that can be enjoyed on the go, the best personal blenders are compact yet powerful workhorses.

Full-sized blenders can be too bulky for day-to-day use and especially travel. Portable blenders however solve that problem and some can even double as drinking cup themself to save even more space. Whether you’re looking to bring one to the gym, pack for your next vacation, or store one at the office, we've found the best personal blenders for every budget and blending need.

Some of the best portable blender options might put your traditional blender to shame. From Ninja Nutri-Blenders and the fan-favorite Magic Bullet to the almighty Nutribullet Pro, keep scrolling to check out our favorite top-rated models and indulge in refreshing drinks wherever the day may take you.

The Best Portable Blenders of 2023

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Walmart BlendJet 2 Portable Blender The BlendJet 2 is a game-changing 20 oz portable blender that's USB-C rechargeable. It's perfectly sized to fit in a cup holder or travel in your bag, and cleanup is a breeze: just blend water with a drop of soap, rinse, and you are ready for your next blended creation. $50 Shop Now

NutriBullet Pro Amazon NutriBullet Pro With 900 watts of power, the Pro is faster and stronger than the original, but just as simple to use. Load it up with dense whole foods like nuts, seeds, hard fruits, and kale, then push, twist and blend your way to a healthier lifestyle. $110 $100 Shop Now

Ninja Fit Personal Blender Amazon Ninja Fit Personal Blender Starting a new diet and eating healthy doesn't have to be hard. This compact blender has Ninja Pulse Technology to quickly create smoothies, nutrient-rich juices and so much more. It comes with two 16 oz. cups that are ideal to take on the go. $60 $50 Shop Now

PopBabies Personal Smoothie Blender Amazon PopBabies Personal Smoothie Blender This PopBabies personal blender has stainless steel blades and comes with a matching ice tray and funnel in fun colors for summer. Plus, the compact blender can be recharged with a USB connector. $50 $27 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Trusted kitchen appliance brand Hamilton Beach offers this 14oz personal blender. Serve up your favorite strawberry fruit juice or nut butter smoothie, and blend and go with the machine-washable blender cup and lid. The 175-watt motor and stainless steel blades crush ice for a smooth, refreshing beverage every time. $23 Shop Now

NutriBullet N12-1001 10pc Single Serve Blender Amazon NutriBullet N12-1001 10pc Single Serve Blender Simplify your smoothie-making and juicing process with NutriBullet, a powerful blender that seamlessly pulverizes even the toughest fruits and veggies. It comes with a travel cup perfect to take with you wherever you may need a quick sip of nutrients. $120 $99 Shop Now

Sign up for more deals like this! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 35% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Summer

Save Up to 50% On Corkcicle's Insulated Water Bottles and Lunch Boxes

The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers To Cool Down This Summer

Save $90 On Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner to Stay Cool This Summer

The 10 Best Portable Grills for Summer: Charcoal, Propane, Electric and More Starting at $27

This TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale for $25 at Amazon

15 Food Gifts Including Grills, Blenders, Food Processors, & More

The Coolest Ice Cube Trays and Ice Machines for Summer