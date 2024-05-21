Explore new dishes and cultures with these cookbooks from your favorite celebrities.
Tired of whipping up the same meals again and again? Summer is the perfect time to try out new recipes with riper, juicier farm fresh produce available in most areas.
These days many of us scroll through endless recipes on the internet, which makes finding a new dish to concoct in the kitchen a challenge, but that's where the timeless cookbook comes in handy — and not just any cookbook — but celebrity cookbooks.
One of the most celebrated chefs of our time, Gordon Ramsay, has released several best-selling cookbooks throughout his career. His most recent cookbook, Gordon Ramsay's Uncharted, pulls recipes from his National Geographic show in which he traveled the world from Peru to Louisiana in search of culinary inspiration. In the pages of this cookbook, you'll find recipes influenced by these rich cultures around the world.
Gordon Ramsay's Uncharted: A Culinary Adventure With 60 Recipes From Around the Globe
Braised pork and mole-stuffed chiles rellenos from Oaxaca, Mexico and spice-rubbed steaks with pele pele sauce from South Africa are just two of the mouthwatering recipes you'll find in this cookbook from Gordon Ramsey.
Gordon Ramsay isn't the only celebrity chef dishing out secrets to crafting delicious meals in a cookbook. Your favorite Food Network stars, including Ina Garten, Bobby Flay and Guy Fieri all have cookbooks worthy of your kitchen. There are even stars who are seasoned home chefs who have come out with recipe collections like Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert and Danny Trejo.
To help you get a head start, we've rounded up the best celebrity cookbooks you can shop on Amazon now.
The Best Celebrity Cookbooks to Shop Now
My Mexican Kitchen: 100 Recipes Rich with Tradition, Flavor, and Spice
Actress Eva Longoria is getting in on the cookbook action with one that will celebrate recipes from her culture. My Mexican Kitchen: 100 Recipes Rich with Tradition, Flavor, and Spice won't grace shelves until October 29, but it is available for pre-order now.
Al Roker’s Recipes to Live By: Easy, Memory-Making Family Dishes for Every Occasion
Today show host Al Roker is also releasing a cookbook in October with his daughter. It's currently available for pre-order. Al Roker’s Recipes to Live By: Easy, Memory-Making Family Dishes for Every Occasion includes over 100 family recipes for all skill levels.
Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share
Actress and television personality Valerie Bertinelli is giving readers a collection of decadent recipes to enjoy alone or share with others that nourish the body and soul.
Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is helping readers find balance and kick-start their health-living journey with her recently released cookbook.
101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die
A frequent Food Network judge and guest star, Jet Tila is serving up the tastiest recipes from Thailand while honoring the country's rich culinary traditions in his cookbook 101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die.
Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook
The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten details how to cook her favorite dinner recipes perfectly every time in this cookbook.
Trejo's Cantina: Cocktails, Snacks & Amazing Non-Alcoholic Drinks from the Heart of Hollywood
Trejo's Cantina is actor Danny Trejo's second book celebrating his culture's cuisine. His first cookbook centered around tacos, while the newer one focuses on cantina-inspired snacks, cocktails and mocktails.
Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen
Sharing the recipes that she ate growing up, country music star Miranda Lambert's cookbook that came out this time last year is a New York Times bestseller.
Willie and Annie Nelson's Cannabis Cookbook: Mouthwatering Recipes and the High-Flying Stories Behind Them
Fried chicken, chocolate cake and buffalo wings — all with a little something special — are a few of the recipes you'll find in Willie and Annie Nelson's Cannabis Cookbook. The book will hit shelves in November, and readers can pre-order their copy now.
Can I Mix You a Drink?: Grammy Award-Winning T-Pain's Guide to Cocktail Crafting
It may not technically be a "cook" book, but Grammy-winning artist T-Pain's cocktail crafting recipes are a must-have for any aspiring mixologists.
The Pioneer Woman Cooks―Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes
Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, shares her quick and delicious recipes for dinner, desserts, breakfast and more in this highly rated cookbook.
Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon
Embark on a culinary journey with the help of Snoop Dogg and E-40 using this New York Times best-selling cookbook that's currently over 45% off.
Magnolia Table
Learn the Gaines family's favorite recipes and tricks to serving up the dishes found at their restaurant in this New York Times best-selling cookbook.
Ramsay in 10
Love to cook, but short on time? Check out Ramsay in 10, another option by Gordon Ramsay, featuring recipes that only take 10 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook.
Beat Bobby Flay: Conquer the Kitchen with 100+ Battle-Tested Recipes
Bobby Flay constantly wins battles against culinary greats on his Food Network show Beat Bobbly Flay. His latest cookbook details over 100 recipes from the hit series.
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: An All-American Road Trip . . . with Recipes!
While this is an older cookbook, we had to include an option from Food Network legend Guy Fieri. Inside you'll find recipes from restaurants featured in his hit show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.
Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family
Country music star Trisha Yearwood is sharing the delicious, comforting meals her mother used to make in Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family.
The Cookie That Changed My Life
Named best book of the year by multiple publications, this baking bible by celebrated chef Nancy Silverton includes numerous recipes for cookies, cakes, breads and pastries.
Big Moe's Big Book of BBQ
Featured on Chopped, BBQ Pitmasters and The Kitchen, Moe Cason is one of the best in barbecue and his cookbook shares some of his favorite recipes, including his tender smoked brisket and famous mac and cheese.
