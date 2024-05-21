Tired of whipping up the same meals again and again? Summer is the perfect time to try out new recipes with riper, juicier farm fresh produce available in most areas.

These days many of us scroll through endless recipes on the internet, which makes finding a new dish to concoct in the kitchen a challenge, but that's where the timeless cookbook comes in handy — and not just any cookbook — but celebrity cookbooks.

One of the most celebrated chefs of our time, Gordon Ramsay, has released several best-selling cookbooks throughout his career. His most recent cookbook, Gordon Ramsay's Uncharted, pulls recipes from his National Geographic show in which he traveled the world from Peru to Louisiana in search of culinary inspiration. In the pages of this cookbook, you'll find recipes influenced by these rich cultures around the world.

Gordon Ramsay isn't the only celebrity chef dishing out secrets to crafting delicious meals in a cookbook. Your favorite Food Network stars, including Ina Garten, Bobby Flay and Guy Fieri all have cookbooks worthy of your kitchen. There are even stars who are seasoned home chefs who have come out with recipe collections like Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert and Danny Trejo.

To help you get a head start, we've rounded up the best celebrity cookbooks you can shop on Amazon now.

The Best Celebrity Cookbooks to Shop Now

Magnolia Table Amazon Magnolia Table Learn the Gaines family's favorite recipes and tricks to serving up the dishes found at their restaurant in this New York Times best-selling cookbook. $30 $16 Shop Now

Ramsay in 10 Amazon Ramsay in 10 Love to cook, but short on time? Check out Ramsay in 10, another option by Gordon Ramsay, featuring recipes that only take 10 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook. $32 $19 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: