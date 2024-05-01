Moving is a hassle, but sending congratulations to friends or family in the form of a housewarming gift shouldn’t be. Whether attending a housewarming party in person or shipping congrats to your dear ones so they know that you are so happy for them in their new abode, finding a gift that is fun-ctional is key.

The best housewarming gifts are universal and can be enjoyed by anyone. They can be silly or personalized. Even if you plan on bringing a bottle of wine, why not add some wine glasses or a beautiful card to make the gift more personal?

We curated a housewarming gift guide chock full of universally appreciated gifts for every budget and taste. These are practical gifts to be used for years, so your gift gets good usage and embodies the spirit of helping a loved one set up their new home. Shopping for the cook or green thumb, or anyone who loves homemade pizza (and who doesn't?), read on to see some terrific gift ideas that are sure to be a knockout.

Sur La Table Wildflower Coasters Sur La Table Sur La Table Wildflower Coasters Pressed flowers are used to make these resin coasters that will protect coffee and side tables for years to come. They're so pretty that they are a gift that’s sure to delight. $35 Shop Now

Anthropologie Waterfall Red Wine Glasses Anthropologie Anthropologie Waterfall Red Wine Glasses Does a beautiful wine glass make vino taste better? Possibly, but these hand-painted glasses are sure to be well received. They come in multiple colors and styles from the unique home decor store Anthropologie. Cheers! $80 Shop Now

Pura 4 Home Set Pura/Homesick Pura 4 Home Set You know the Homesick candles that rank on every best gift list? Make the same New Home scent modern and reusable with an app-connected smart home Pura diffuser. You can gift either a one-time set or a subscription and the brand offers fragrances from many other lines like Anthropologie, Nest, Lafco and more. $40-$115 Shop Now

