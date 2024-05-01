Looking for a little something to help celebrate a friend or family member's new home? We've got some great gift picks.
Moving is a hassle, but sending congratulations to friends or family in the form of a housewarming gift shouldn’t be. Whether attending a housewarming party in person or shipping congrats to your dear ones so they know that you are so happy for them in their new abode, finding a gift that is fun-ctional is key.
The best housewarming gifts are universal and can be enjoyed by anyone. They can be silly or personalized. Even if you plan on bringing a bottle of wine, why not add some wine glasses or a beautiful card to make the gift more personal?
We curated a housewarming gift guide chock full of universally appreciated gifts for every budget and taste. These are practical gifts to be used for years, so your gift gets good usage and embodies the spirit of helping a loved one set up their new home. Shopping for the cook or green thumb, or anyone who loves homemade pizza (and who doesn't?), read on to see some terrific gift ideas that are sure to be a knockout.
Freshcut Paper Pop Up Cards — Peony Paradise, 12 inch
A displayable paper bouquet that lasts so much longer than flowers and doubles as your card is peak smart gift strategy. Even if you are grabbing a bottle, add this beautiful pop-open card to make it much more giftable.
Le Creuset Pizza Stone
Who would not love this new pizza stone from Le Creuset? It also works for bread, pastries, cookies, cheese and charcuterie, and even roasting vegetables — making it a kitchen multi-tasker and treasured gift that will last a lifetime.
Sur La Table Wildflower Coasters
Pressed flowers are used to make these resin coasters that will protect coffee and side tables for years to come. They're so pretty that they are a gift that’s sure to delight.
Beautiful 4-Piece Kitchen Towel Set
A little gift says a lot, like this adorable color-coordinated kitchen towel set. Besides blue, it comes in brown or sage.
Quince German Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set
From your favorite $50 cashmere sweater brand comes the same top-quality $50 steak knife set. Sure to be used often, there are additional Quince knife sets that are perfect too if you are looking to gift something bigger.
Ulla Glass Watering Can
A hand-painted glass watering can for indoor or outdoor use, it’s so pretty they will look for reasons to leave it out.
Pendleton Carry Along Motor Robe Blanket
This 100% pure wool throw cozy blanket is perfect for a couch, backyard or campsite. Since it’s from Pendleton, you know it’s long-lasting and that your giftee can use it for years.
Uncommon Goods Sassy Storage Canister
A sassy canister will hold anything from coffee beans to cotton balls in the ultimate silly yet helpful storage gift idea.
Anthropologie Waterfall Red Wine Glasses
Does a beautiful wine glass make vino taste better? Possibly, but these hand-painted glasses are sure to be well received. They come in multiple colors and styles from the unique home decor store Anthropologie. Cheers!
Ruggable Maeva Monogram Doormat
A machine-washable doormat will last for years, as Ruggable is known for. Make it personal with a monogram!
Smeg 50's Retro Style Electric Mini Kettle
For any lover of the retro aesthetic or tea connoisseur, this sweet mini tea kettle gets rave reviews and is perfect for smaller kitchens. It comes in pink, blue and other colors for every decor.
Pura 4 Home Set
You know the Homesick candles that rank on every best gift list? Make the same New Home scent modern and reusable with an app-connected smart home Pura diffuser. You can gift either a one-time set or a subscription and the brand offers fragrances from many other lines like Anthropologie, Nest, Lafco and more.
XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium Wooden Stand
To hold air plants, cuttings or small flowers, this pretty and unusual glass and wood stand is a perfect little gift for a new home.
W&P Clean Kitchen Storage Set
Once you've used quality food storage instead of the flimsy plastic stuff, there's no going back. Gift them this durable and stylish set to keep all those snacks and leftovers fresh.
West Elm Wick Rechargeable LED Portable Table Light
An emergency lantern is indispensable when the power goes out, but why not make it chic? This LED rechargeable lamp will do just that and makes a perfect ambience-boosting housewarming gift.
Rifle Paper Co. Playing Card Set
A giftable, decorative keepsake box with gold foil houses two decks of cards in pretty prints from Rifle Paper Co. A game of cards, anyone?
Apollo Tools Original 39 Piece General Household Tool Set in Toolbox Storage Case with Essential Hand Tools
For a first apartment or home, this tool set will surely come in handy. In over 15,000 nearly five-star reviews, happy purchasers call them great gifts and perfect.
