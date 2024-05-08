Save big on kitchen staples for Mom with Wayfair's best Mother's Day deals until May 12.
Way Day 2024 is in the rearview, but there's still one more chance to save on all the best Mother's Day gifts that Wayfair has to offer. For the mom who loves to spend time in the kitchen, Wayfair's Mother's Day deals include all the appliances, cookware, bakeware and glassware she will absolutely love.
Now through Sunday, May 12, Wayfair is offering steep discounts on kitchen staples for mom. This sale event offers the perfect opportunity to save on must-haves from Vitamix, Rachael Ray, Keurig, Ninja, KitchenAid and more top brands.
The best kitchen gifts for moms are things they actually need. Whether she's already a master chef, loves a glass of wine at the end of the day, or too busy in the mornings to make coffee, we found kitchen gifts to make this Mother's Day special. Now's your chance to finally give Mom’s kitchen the spring refresh it deserves.
To save you time and make Mom proud, we've rounded up the best Wayfair Mother's Day deals to shop below.
Best Wayfair Mother's Day Deals
KitchenAid Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
The durable tilt-head stand mixer was built to last and has the capacity for every occasion.
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
This Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill and even dispenses hot water without a K-cup.
Ninja Professional Plus Countertop Blender
Mom can prepare delicious beverages with this Ninja blender. The blades deliver crushed ice, ideal for frozen drinks and smoothies, while the total crushing pitcher easily handles family-sized portions.
Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece
Kitchen experts and beginners alike will appreciate the essential pieces included in this cookware set. With two saucepans, two frying pans, a stockpot, and a sauté pan this nonstick cookware set offers all of the basics for everyday cooking.
Kate Spade New 2-Slice Toaster
This toaster is anything but ordinary. The cherry dot motif on Kate Spade's toaster will be a playful addition to Mom's kitchen.
Cuisinart 8 Bottle Reserve Series Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator
If she could use a stylish and practical wine storage solution, this compact wine showcase stores up to 8 reds, whites, and Champagnes at their ideal temperature.
Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven
The compact design of this air fryer toaster oven takes up even less space on the countertop and it's $105 off right now.
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale during Way Day.
Ember Mug 2, Temperature Control Smart Mug
Make every sip count for Mom with the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2. This Mother's Day, give her the gift of perfectly heated coffee or tea that stays at her preferred temperature for over an hour. The mug's sleek design and intuitive app make it a breeze to use, ensuring Mom can savor her favorite drinks in style and comfort.
Cuisinart Advantage Non Stick 11 Pieces Aluminum Cookware Set
Elevate mom's cookware with Cuisinart Advantage Non Stick 11-Piece cookware set — including one stock pot, three saucepans, one frying pan, one saute pan, and five lids.
BonJour 6-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker
She can drink delicious cold brew each day with this easy-to-use cold brew coffee maker from BonJour.
GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker
Whether she's looking to smoke a turkey for backyard barbecues or just finds herself craving that delicious, unique taste a smoker can provide, this in-home option is her best bet to bring the taste of the outdoors inside in a super-convenient package.
Cuisinart Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press
Make the best sandwiches with this panini press that doubles as an indoor grill to cook up your brats or burgers without all the extra smoke.
Gotham Steel Original Copper 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Get all the pots and pans she could need, plus some matching baking pans with this 20-piece set. With over 3,300 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, you can see why this one is a best seller.
Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauce Pan with Lid, 3-Quart
This durable saucepan promotes even heat distribution to cook meals quickly and thoroughly, any day of the week. Enhanced nonstick makes food release effortless and cleanup a breeze.
