With Mom's big holiday coming up on Sunday, numerous brands are hosting incredible 2024 Mother's Day sales to celebrate the mother figure in your life this weekend. These sales events give you the perfect excuse to splurge on Mom while cashing in on the savings — plus, if you're lucky, you might find a few things for yourself.

This slew of discounts across the web means you can get that coveted item you and her have been eyeing for less. Whether you're in the mood for luxury skincare products, designer handbags, magazine-worthy patio furniture, or best-selling kitchen appliances, these sales offer unbelievable discounts on these items and so much more.

With so many can't-miss Mother’s Day sales going on, we've made finding the best deal on Mother's Day gifts even easier by breaking them down into categories. From Oprah's favorite pajamas to Samsung TVs and Vitamix blenders, don't miss out on these steep discounts.

Ahead, shop all the best Mother's Day sales and deals happening right now.

The Best Mother's Day Clothing and Accessory Sales

Now through May 13, you can save up to 50% on iconic Adidas styles like NMD, Stan Smith, and Forum. Refresh your activewear for summer and grab a new pair sneakers for less.

Kate Spade is not only offering 30% off sitewide, but over 500 items are 40% off. You can save big on spring wardrobe essentials like gorgeous designer handbags, dresses, and espadrilles.

Ahead of Mother's Day 2024, Kate Spade Outlet is offering up to 70% off stylish purses, totes, sandals, jewelry and more. Plus, you get an extra 20% off select styles with the code SAVE20. These double discounts are the perfect excuse to spoil Mom this year.

Coach Insiders can shop the May Event at Coach and get 25% off select full-price styles. Signing up is free and just requires your name, email and phone number.

The luxury designer Michael Kors has a Mother's Day Deals Shop with incredible limited-time discounts on gifts moms will want this Mother's Day. Many of the deals allow you to bundle a tote bag and wallet for just $149.

The Richer Poorer Spring Sale is on and taking 20% off sitewide. Save on bestsellers, including dresses, relaxed tees, loungewear and so much more.

Shop the Old Navy Linen Sale now through May 16 to save on warm-weather styles ahead of summer.

The Best Mother's Day Beauty Sales

Now through May 13, the Kate Somerville sale is offering 25% off full size +Retinol products. Save on firming eye cream, Vitamin C serum and moisturizer this weekend.

Enjoy 20% off your order of $60 or more at Avene's Spring Friends & Family Sale. Now's your chance to stock up on Thermal Spring Water and more French skincare favorites loved by celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk and Angelina Jolie.

Score double discounts on Laura Geller's best-selling foundation, primer and more for Mother's Day. You can get 35% off everything and use the code EV10 to take an additional 10% off.

Restock mom's beauty supply with up to 38% off RoC Skincare gift sets.

Save on your brightening, tightening, blemish-busting faves from Peace Out Skincare. The Mother's Day sale is taking 25% off sitewide, including the best-selling Acne Healing Dots.

Shop the Bluemercury Mother's Day Sale and save 20% on luxury beauty gifts for Mom and yourself. Included in the sale are coveted skincare, hair care and fragrances from Augustinus Bader, Tom Ford, OSEA and more.

Cosmetics retailer Too Faced is taking 25% off their best-selling lip products. From lip plumpers and lip liners to lipsticks and lip gloss, you'll want to pucker up to these savings.

The Kitsch Mother's Day Sale has sitewide savings on everyday essentials. Get 25% off hair care and more using code MDAY25.

Get free gifts with your NuFace purchase when you spend $250 or more.

From their viral Shape Tape Concealer to their adorable and hydrating best bud lip balm, Mom will love any of the cosmetics on sale at Tarte right now.

The Best Mother's Day Tech Sales

Find perfect tech gifts to celebrate every mom with Samsung's wide range of ongoing deals. From the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone to Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer, Samsung's tech deals are hard to beat. For Mother's Day, we suggest the newest Frame TV to transform her living room into an art gallery.

Best Buy has a huge selection of gifts for her with major deals in the weeks leading up to Mother's Day. For example, right now you can save $100 on an Apple iPad Mini or get her the viral Shark FlexStyle blow-drying system for $60 off.

Amazon has all kinds of Mother's Day deals going on now, including some of the best Apple deals so you can save on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and iPads. Check out our guide to all the best deals on Apple products available on Amazon.

The Best Mother's Day Home Sales

One of Oprah's favorite bedding brands, Cozy Earth, is having a massive Mother's Day Sale. Use our exclusive code ETONLINE to get 30% off sitewide, including savings on Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists five years in a row.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $339-$469 $220-$305 With code ETONLINE Shop Now

Save 20% on Buffy's most comfortable sheets and comforters during the sitewide Mother’s Day sale.

Get up to $100 off the popular Vitamix blenders and systems until May 18. Whether Mom's a culinary whiz or just enjoys a morning smoothie to start her day, she'll love the ease of creating and testing out new recipes with a Vitamix blender.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with 12% off orders of $150 or more. Just use code HOTMOMS at checkout to save on Solo Stove's smokeless fire pits for your backyard or tabletop.

While Way Day 2024 is over, Wayfair is now offering Mother's Day deals on tons of kitchen staples. You can save up to 25% on kitchen appliances, glassware, bakeware and more. There are great finds from Keurig, Ninja, GE, and Cuisinart.

Discover Caraway's ready-to-gift kitchen essentials at up to 15% off for Mother's Day. Shop savings on Caraway's bundles of cookware, bakeware and food storage.

Caraway Cookware Set Caraway Caraway Cookware Set Give her kitchen a refresh with a non-stick ceramic pot set from Caraway. Along with the high-quality, non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, it also includes an organizing device to help Mom store them neatly. $545 $395 Shop Now

The Best Mother's Day Flower Deals

Save 30% on last-minute Mother's Day flowers from The Bouqs Co. Just use the code BOUQSDAY for savings on every order of farm-fresh flowers.

A beautiful bouquet of flowers is a classic gesture that never fails as a thoughtful Mother's Day gift. 1-800-Flowers is currently offering up to 40% off live plants and blooming bouquets for Mother's Day.

From You Flowers is giving customers 20% off its wide selection of Mother's Day florals.

Shop stunning arrangements from UrbanStems for Mother's Day, including dazzling seasonal stems like peonies, tulips, roses and more. This week only, customers can save 20% on Mother's Day bouquets with code LOVEFORMOM. After this week, now until Mother's Day, customers can use our exclusive code ET15 for 15% off their UrbanStems order, plus they'll get free Sugarfina gummies with their purchase.

The Grower's Choice Peony UrbanStems The Grower's Choice Peony For the mom who loves to watch things bloom, this popular choice arrives with flowers in bud form that open before her eyes over a few days. $90 $72 With Code LOVEFORMOM Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

