Mother's Day is all about celebrating the most important women in our lives. And while it might feel impossible to encapsulate the gratitude we have for our mothers with a single gift, the holiday does pose a great opportunity to spoil her with something really special — and luxurious, no less.

Ahead of Mother's Day 2024, Kate Spade Outlet is offering up to 60% off dozens of stylish purses, totes, sandals, jewelry and more. Plus, for a limited time, you can apply the coupon code SAVE20 to select items and get an extra 20% off. These double discounts are the perfect excuse to spoil Mom this year.

Shop the Kate Spade Outlet Sale

Whether you're shopping for your mom, grandmother, wife, mother-in-law or a new mom this Mother's Day, you can never go wrong with gifting them a fashionable, statement handbag — especially if it's from Kate Spade. As a reminder, Mother's Day is just a few weeks away on Sunday, May 12, so now's the time to start planning the perfect present.

Ahead, shop our favorite spring handbags from Kate Spade that make thoughtful Mother's Day gifts.

Bailey Shoulder Bag Kate Spade Outlet Bailey Shoulder Bag The perfect shoulder bag that can be worn with any outfit whether dressed up or dressed down. $359 $108 WITH CODE SAVE20 Shop Now

Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody Kate Spade Outlet Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody If you're looking for the perfect accessory that adds a pop of color to add to your Mom's wardrobe, this Smoky Blue is perfect. $299 $76 WITHCODE SAVE20 Shop Now

Kristi Satchel Kate Spade Outlet Kristi Satchel As the guardian of your wallet, keys and essentials, this satchel has a classic feminine silhouette Mom will love to carry with all spring. $399 $123 WITH CODE SAVE20 Shop Now

Carey Trunk Crossbody Kate Spade Outlet Carey Trunk Crossbody From date nights to big events, this cute bag made with quilted leather has stunning gold hardware for an extra touch of style. $399 $127 With code SAVE20 Shop Now

Leila Dome Backpack Kate Spade Outlet Leila Dome Backpack Backpacks are meant for more than just class and the gym. Take on the day with Kate Spade's durable backpack with a front zip pocket and side slip pockets. $399 $127 WITH CODE SAVE20 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

