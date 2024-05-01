Shop
Save an Extra 20% on Mother's Day Gifts from Kate Spade Outlet That She Will Love

Kate Spade Outlet Mother's Day Sale 2024
Kate Spade Outlet
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:26 PM PDT, May 1, 2024

Mom will love these stylish purses, totes and crossbody bags from Kate Spade Outlet's sale.

Mother's Day is all about celebrating the most important women in our lives. And while it might feel impossible to encapsulate the gratitude we have for our mothers with a single gift, the holiday does pose a great opportunity to spoil her with something really special — and luxurious, no less.

Ahead of Mother's Day 2024, Kate Spade Outlet is offering up to 60% off dozens of stylish purses, totes, sandals, jewelry and more. Plus, for a limited time, you can apply the coupon code SAVE20 to select items and get an extra 20% off. These double discounts are the perfect excuse to spoil Mom this year. 

Shop the Kate Spade Outlet Sale

Whether you're shopping for your mom, grandmother, wife, mother-in-law or a new mom this Mother's Day, you can never go wrong with gifting them a fashionable, statement handbag — especially if it's from Kate Spade. As a reminder, Mother's Day is just a few weeks away on Sunday, May 12, so now's the time to start planning the perfect present.

Ahead, shop our favorite spring handbags from Kate Spade that make thoughtful Mother's Day gifts.

Bailey Shoulder Bag

Bailey Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Bailey Shoulder Bag

The perfect shoulder bag that can be worn with any outfit  whether dressed up or dressed down. 

$359 $108

WITH CODE SAVE20

Shop Now

Rosie North South Swingpack Crossbody

Rosie North South Swingpack Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Rosie North South Swingpack Crossbody

The perfect sized bag that allows you to travel with all your essentials without carrying a bulky bag.

$329 $103

WITH CODE SAVE20

Shop Now

Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody

Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody

If you're looking for the perfect accessory that adds a pop of color to add to your Mom's wardrobe, this Smoky Blue is perfect. 

$299 $76

WITHCODE SAVE20

Shop Now

Kristi Satchel

Kristi Satchel
Kate Spade Outlet

Kristi Satchel

As the guardian of your wallet, keys and essentials, this satchel has a classic feminine silhouette Mom will love to carry with all spring.

$399 $123

WITH CODE SAVE20

Shop Now

Carey Trunk Crossbody

Carey Trunk Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Carey Trunk Crossbody

From date nights to big events, this cute bag made with quilted leather has stunning gold hardware for an extra touch of style. 

$399 $127

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Leila Small Bucket Bag

Leila Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Leila Small Bucket Bag

Elevate your style with the latest handbag craze: bucket bags. This sophisticated bucket bag, adorned in pebbled leather and a pink hue, is right on trend.

$359 $135

WITH CODE SAVE20

Shop Now

Leila Dome Backpack

Leila Dome Backpack
Kate Spade Outlet

Leila Dome Backpack

Backpacks are meant for more than just class and the gym. Take on the day with Kate Spade's durable backpack with a front zip pocket and side slip pockets.

$399 $127

WITH CODE SAVE20

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

