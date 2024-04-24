Gifts

The 15 Best Mother's Day Tech Gifts on Amazon for Gadget-Loving Moms

By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 1:12 PM PDT, April 24, 2024

Surprise Mom with handy gadgets she'll use all year round, from self-warming coffee mugs to a great pair of earbuds.

Mother's Day is nearly here, and you'll want the perfect gift to give one of the most important women in your life by the time that special day rolls around. Fortunately, there are plenty of excellent tech gifts to be found on Amazon, and any one of the products below will wow her or any of the other special people in your life, from chosen family to grandmothers and everyone in between. 

From tablets and e-readers to portable projectors and robot vacuums, we've gathered a selection of tech gifts that moms can't resist. Chances are you've spent your life trying to be the best son or daughter you can be, and now is the time to cement that position with an amazing present. You might even find something Mom loves more than a subscription box or skincare – gadgets are both practical and a lot of fun, after all. 

Below, shop the best Mother's Day tech gifts available on Amazon. Some of these gift ideas might be a bit of an investment, but the gadgets will certainly stand the test of time.

Best Mother's Day Tech Gifts of 2024

Courant MAG:2 Wireless Charging Stand

This phone and AirPods charger merges fine design and functionality, elevating an everyday gadget. There are eight colors to choose from, including a smooth Italian leather and nylon finish.

$100 $80

Shop Now

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager

Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful.

$130 $77

With Coupon

Shop Now

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Give Mom the gift of endless reading with the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite this Mother's Day. Its glare-free display and adjustable light make reading comfortable in any environment. With a long battery life and waterproof design, she can enjoy her favorite books anywhere with this e-reader.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera

They'll love snapping fun, bite-sized photos together with this miniature Polaroid-like camera. It's super simple to use and there's no waiting around for pictures to develop as they print immediately for sharing. 

Furbo 360° Dog Camera

Ever wondered what your dog gets up to when you're not around? This interactive camera swivels 360 degrees so you can keep up with your pet, no matter where they roam. Talk to calm your pet down, and even throw treats at them with this pet-friendly camera.

Beats Studio Pro

Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $100 on Oprah's favorite headphones.

$350 $250

Shop Now

Cricut Maker 3

Unleash Mom's creativity this Mother's Day with the Cricut Maker 3. This versatile cutting machine empowers her to easily craft personalized projects, from custom cards to intricate designs on over 300 materials. With its intuitive software and expansive library of patterns, the Cricut Maker 3 is the perfect gift for the crafty mom looking to explore her artistic side.

Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector

Samsung

Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector

The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps, which makes setting up a movie night even easier. 

$800 $600

Shop Now

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock

The Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is an excellent Mother's Day tech gift. Its versatile design lets Mom use it as a portable tablet or a smart home display, which means she can enjoy music or search for recipes anywhere she wants.

$600 $500

Shop Now

Philips Hue LED 3-Bulb Starter Kit

Brighten Mom's day (literally) with the Philips Hue LED 3-Bulb Starter Kit. These smart bulbs let her create the perfect ambiance in any room with millions of colors and shades of white light. She can control the lights using her voice, smartphone, or even set schedules for added convenience.

Feilario Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This affordable spinner wheel luggage comes with all the necessities you need for heading through the airport or wherever it is you're traveling from. It includes a USB port, Type-C port, a phone holder, water cup holder, and a handle hook all for your convenience. 

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Help Mom keep track of her essentials with the Apple AirTag 4-Pack. These compact, easy-to-use trackers can be attached to her keys, purse, or any important item. Using the Find My app, she can quickly locate her belongings, saving time and reducing stress.

$99 $80

Shop Now

TheraGun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun

Give Mom the gift of portable relaxation with the TheraGun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun. This compact device delivers powerful, targeted massage therapy to soothe sore muscles and promote recovery wherever she goes. Its quiet operation and ergonomic design make it perfect for busy moms needing some well-deserved self-care.

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Treat Mom to a cleaner home without the hassle with the iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum. This smart vacuum navigates around obstacles, empties its own bin, and can be controlled via app or voice assistant. With its advanced features and time-saving capabilities, it's the perfect gift for busy moms who deserve a break from household chores.

$800 $570

Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.

$329 $249

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

