Mother's Day is nearly here, and you'll want the perfect gift to give one of the most important women in your life by the time that special day rolls around. Fortunately, there are plenty of excellent tech gifts to be found on Amazon, and any one of the products below will wow her or any of the other special people in your life, from chosen family to grandmothers and everyone in between.

From tablets and e-readers to portable projectors and robot vacuums, we've gathered a selection of tech gifts that moms can't resist. Chances are you've spent your life trying to be the best son or daughter you can be, and now is the time to cement that position with an amazing present. You might even find something Mom loves more than a subscription box or skincare – gadgets are both practical and a lot of fun, after all.

Below, shop the best Mother's Day tech gifts available on Amazon. Some of these gift ideas might be a bit of an investment, but the gadgets will certainly stand the test of time.

Best Mother's Day Tech Gifts of 2024

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager Amazon RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful. $130 $77 With Coupon Shop Now

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Give Mom the gift of endless reading with the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite this Mother's Day. Its glare-free display and adjustable light make reading comfortable in any environment. With a long battery life and waterproof design, she can enjoy her favorite books anywhere with this e-reader. $150 Shop Now

Furbo 360° Dog Camera Amazon Furbo 360° Dog Camera Ever wondered what your dog gets up to when you're not around? This interactive camera swivels 360 degrees so you can keep up with your pet, no matter where they roam. Talk to calm your pet down, and even throw treats at them with this pet-friendly camera. $99 Shop Now

Cricut Maker 3 Amazon Cricut Maker 3 Unleash Mom's creativity this Mother's Day with the Cricut Maker 3. This versatile cutting machine empowers her to easily craft personalized projects, from custom cards to intricate designs on over 300 materials. With its intuitive software and expansive library of patterns, the Cricut Maker 3 is the perfect gift for the crafty mom looking to explore her artistic side. $530 Shop Now

Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector Samsung Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps, which makes setting up a movie night even easier. $800 $600 Shop Now

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock Amazon Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock The Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is an excellent Mother's Day tech gift. Its versatile design lets Mom use it as a portable tablet or a smart home display, which means she can enjoy music or search for recipes anywhere she wants. $600 $500 Shop Now

Philips Hue LED 3-Bulb Starter Kit Amazon Philips Hue LED 3-Bulb Starter Kit Brighten Mom's day (literally) with the Philips Hue LED 3-Bulb Starter Kit. These smart bulbs let her create the perfect ambiance in any room with millions of colors and shades of white light. She can control the lights using her voice, smartphone, or even set schedules for added convenience. $170 Shop Now

Feilario Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Feilario Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage This affordable spinner wheel luggage comes with all the necessities you need for heading through the airport or wherever it is you're traveling from. It includes a USB port, Type-C port, a phone holder, water cup holder, and a handle hook all for your convenience. $170 Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack Help Mom keep track of her essentials with the Apple AirTag 4-Pack. These compact, easy-to-use trackers can be attached to her keys, purse, or any important item. Using the Find My app, she can quickly locate her belongings, saving time and reducing stress. $99 $80 Shop Now

TheraGun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun Amazon TheraGun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun Give Mom the gift of portable relaxation with the TheraGun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun. This compact device delivers powerful, targeted massage therapy to soothe sore muscles and promote recovery wherever she goes. Its quiet operation and ergonomic design make it perfect for busy moms needing some well-deserved self-care. $199 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Treat Mom to a cleaner home without the hassle with the iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum. This smart vacuum navigates around obstacles, empties its own bin, and can be controlled via app or voice assistant. With its advanced features and time-saving capabilities, it's the perfect gift for busy moms who deserve a break from household chores. $800 $570 Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more. $329 $249 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

