Give Mom the gift of comfort by shopping big savings on Oprah's favorite bedding and sleepwear brand.
When it comes to getting a good night's rest, it's no secret that tastemaker Oprah Winfrey is a fan of Cozy Earth. With super-soft bedding, elevated pajamas, and bath essentials, the luxury brand lands on Oprah's Favorite Things List year after year. If you're on the hunt for the perfect Mother's Day gift, consider refreshing Mom's sheets, towels and loungewear.
Cozy Earth's home goods are so indulgent they're splurge-worthy. But right now you can shop Cozy Earth's site for less with our exclusive deal for ET readers. Currently, the website is hosting a Mother's Day Sale with 25% to 30% off sitewide, but by using the code ETONLINE at checkout, shoppers can save even more with 35% off their entire order including savings on Oprah-approved products. While there's no better time to shop these deals for yourself, we bet Mom would also love something from the popular retailer.
One option for Mom is Cozy Earth's best-selling Bamboo Sheet Set that will seriously upgrade her sleep setup. After trying the breathable sheets ourselves, we understand why Oprah described them as the “softest EVER”. Premium bamboo fabric gives these sheets a silky-soft texture while the natural fibers wick away moisture and help regulate body temperature for a better night's sleep.
A unique weave also makes Cozy Earth's sheets resistant to pilling, rendering them a worthy investment built to retain their quality for years. From Oprah's beloved bedding and bamboo pajamas to snuggly socks and hotel-quality bath towels, we've rounded up Oprah's (and our) favorite Cozy Earth products to shop for Mom this Mother's Day.
Best Cozy Earth Deals on Oprah's Favorites for Mom
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest."
Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle
“I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key," said Winfrey when adding this set to her list in 2022. This 10-piece set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in the bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.
Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER."
Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers
The perfect pants for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things list.
More Cozy Earth Deals to Shop for Mother's Day
Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe
Mom will love a lightweight and breezy robe to keep her cool on summer days.
Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set
Get Mom the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover
Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep Mom cozy all year long. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in 14 different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter.
Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth made too many of these crisp linen sheet sets that are great for the warmer temperatures ahead, so the retailer is offering them to customers right now for 55% off.
Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels
Ultra plush and absorbent, these ribbed bath towels will make any bathroom feel like a luxe spa.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases
Give her bed an upgrade by switching to these silky-soft bamboo pillowcases.
Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets
These bath sheets are larger than your standard towels for maximum coziness.
Cozy Earth Comforters
Pair this bamboo viscose-filled comforter with the Cozy Earth duvet cover for the ultimate bedding refresh.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
RELATED CONTENT: