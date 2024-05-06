Shop
Gifts

The 20 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Pickleball Players: Shop Paddles, Accessories, Apparel and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Pickleball Players
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 1:56 PM PDT, May 6, 2024

If she can't get enough of the pickleball craze, she will adore one of our Pickleball-inspired Mother's Day gifts.

Pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity. It's been dubbed "America's fastest-growing sport" and even Gerry Turner staged a tournament with his suitors on the first-ever season of the Golden Bachelor. And it's no wonder — pickleball is a great way to spend quality time together.

With Mother's Day 2024 just days away, you may be zeroing in on the right gift for Mom. If she's a budding pickleball star, selecting a gift for the pickleball-playing mom on your Mother's Day gift shopping list has never been easier. Whether the mother figure in your life is your pickleball partner or just a pickleball lover, you've come to the right place. We've found the best pickleball paddles and pickleball-related gift ideas for any mom who is a pickleball aficionado.

You'll want to shop all of our picks for the best pickleball gift ideas for Mother's Day. Ahead, we've scoured the internet for top pickleball paddles, pickleball jewelry and other pickleball merch for the pickleballer you're celebrating this Mother's Day. 

The Best Pickleball Gifts for Mother's Day

Mark & Graham Ceramic Pickleball Catchall Set

Mark & Graham Ceramic Pickleball Catchall Set
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Ceramic Pickleball Catchall Set

We are obsessed with this best-selling jewelry dish set from Mark & Graham in the shape of a paddle and pickleball.

$49 $35

Shop Now

Vineyard Vines Pickleball Dunes Tee

Vineyard Vines Pickleball Dunes Tee
Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines Pickleball Dunes Tee

Here's a stylish pickleball shirt she can wear on and off the court.

Uncommon Goods Pickleball Paddle Necklace

Uncommon Goods Pickleball Paddle Necklace
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Pickleball Paddle Necklace

Look no further for your perfect pickleball gift. This delicate necklace is one Mom will love. 

Mark & Graham Short Pajama Set

Mark & Graham Short Pajama Set
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Short Pajama Set

Now Mom can dream about pickleball when she goes to bed in these cute pickleball-print pajamas.

Anthropologie Pickleball Dish Towel

Anthropologie Pickleball Dish Towel
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Pickleball Dish Towel

Upgrade her decor with this unexpected and stunning dish towel featuring a pickleball court.

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket
Amazon

PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket

She'll look stylish on the court with this pickleball paddle made with a green checkerboard design and an elegant, non-slip handle.

Uncommon Goods Dink Responsibly Pickleball Pillow

Uncommon Goods Dink Responsibly Pickleball Pillow
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Dink Responsibly Pickleball Pillow

A funny pickleball gift — like this cute throw pillow cover — is always a hit for the mom with a sense of humor.

Mark & Graham Sport Backgammon Set

Mark & Graham Sport Backgammon Set
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Sport Backgammon Set

This portable backgammon set is designed with pink pickleball paddles.

$179 $139

Shop Now

Super Fly Goods Performance Socks

Super Fly Goods Performance Socks
Amazon

Super Fly Goods Performance Socks

Now she'll have a pair of go-to pickleball socks for the court.

Uncommon Goods Ultimate Ace Pickleball Candle

Uncommon Goods Ultimate Ace Pickleball Candle
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Ultimate Ace Pickleball Candle

Bring the pickleball passion indoors with this great gift idea: A pickleball-inspired candle.

Vinglancé Limited Edition Pickleball Wine Set In White

Vinglancé Limited Edition Pickleball Wine Set In White
Vinglancé

Vinglancé Limited Edition Pickleball Wine Set In White

Engraved with a pickleball ball and paddles, this wine set comes with a wine cooler and two matching insulated wine tumblers. 

Uncommon Goods Pickleball Paddle Snack Tray

Uncommon Goods Pickleball Paddle Snack Tray
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Pickleball Paddle Snack Tray

A pickleball gift that is sure to make her smile is this adorable pickleball-shaped serving tray with spots for snacks and a dip. 

Vineyard Vines Pickleball Intarsia Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Vineyard Vines Pickleball Intarsia Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines Pickleball Intarsia Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

If you really want to spoil the pickleball enthusiast in your life, she'll love to wear this cozy cashmere sweater with two pickleball paddles on chilly mornings before hitting the court.

Uncommon Goods Pickles Playing Pickleball Pint Glass Set

Uncommon Goods Pickles Playing Pickleball Pint Glass Set
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Pickles Playing Pickleball Pint Glass Set

Toast the pickleball player in your life with this charming pint glass gift set that showcases pickles playing pickleball. 

Alexandra Farmer The Flock Pickleball Set

Alexandra Farmer The Flock Pickleball Set
Anthropologie

Alexandra Farmer The Flock Pickleball Set

Make mommy-and-me time even better when you play a game of pickleball together using these breathtaking pickleball paddles at Anthropologie. 

Recess Mother's Day Set

Recess Mother's Day Set
Recess

Recess Mother's Day Set

Cheer your Mom on as she hits the pickleball court with Recess's paddle set that says, "I love you mom."

Waldeal Pickleball Embroidered Daisy Denim Baseball Cap

Waldeal Pickleball Embroidered Daisy Denim Baseball Cap
Amazon

Waldeal Pickleball Embroidered Daisy Denim Baseball Cap

It looks like a cute daisy cap, but upon closer inspection, this hat features a blooming pickleball.

$20 $15

Shop Now

Mark & Graham Sporty Stripe Pickleball Bag

Mark & Graham Sporty Stripe Pickleball Bag
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Sporty Stripe Pickleball Bag

Mom can store her pickleball paddle and all her other essentials in this fashionable pickleball bag that can be customized with her initials.

$189 $149

Shop Now

Splits59 Simona Airweight Tank Dress

Splits59 Simona Airweight Tank Dress
Splits59

Splits59 Simona Airweight Tank Dress

This sport dress is made with an ultra luxe Airweight fabric that's perfect for the pickleball court.

PickleballDesigns Pickleball Keychain Paddle

PickleballDesigns Pickleball Keychain Paddle
Etsy

PickleballDesigns Pickleball Keychain Paddle

Show her you care with a personalized keychain that can also be used as a bag tag.

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Has Huge Mother's Day Deals — Shop the 15 Best Gifts for Home Cooks

Sales & Deals

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Has Huge Mother's Day Deals — Shop the 15 Best Gifts for Home Cooks

The 20 Best Mother's Day Sales in 2024 to Shop Now: Top Deals on Clothing, Beauty, Home and More

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Mother's Day Sales in 2024 to Shop Now: Top Deals on Clothing, Beauty, Home and More

The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon for Every Budget

Gifts

The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon for Every Budget

The Sweetest Kendra Scott Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts — Save 20% on Best-Selling Rings, Necklaces & More

Sales & Deals

The Sweetest Kendra Scott Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts — Save 20% on Best-Selling Rings, Necklaces & More

The 14 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers

Gifts

The 14 Best Mother's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers

The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Mom in Your Life

Gifts

The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Mom in Your Life

The Best Mother's Day Self-Care Gifts of 2024

Gifts

The Best Mother's Day Self-Care Gifts of 2024

These 18 Mother's Day Gift Ideas Are Oprah-Approved

Best Lists

These 18 Mother's Day Gift Ideas Are Oprah-Approved

The New Hydro Flask Sugar Crush Bottles Make Great Mother's Day Gifts

Gifts

The New Hydro Flask Sugar Crush Bottles Make Great Mother's Day Gifts

21 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts to Celebrate New Moms

Gifts

21 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts to Celebrate New Moms

LEGO Bouquets Perfect for Mother’s Day Gifts Are on Sale Right Now

Gifts

LEGO Bouquets Perfect for Mother’s Day Gifts Are on Sale Right Now

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Introduces a Fresh New Color

Home

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Introduces a Fresh New Color

Tags:

Latest News