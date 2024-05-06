Pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity. It's been dubbed "America's fastest-growing sport" and even Gerry Turner staged a tournament with his suitors on the first-ever season of the Golden Bachelor. And it's no wonder — pickleball is a great way to spend quality time together.

With Mother's Day 2024 just days away, you may be zeroing in on the right gift for Mom. If she's a budding pickleball star, selecting a gift for the pickleball-playing mom on your Mother's Day gift shopping list has never been easier. Whether the mother figure in your life is your pickleball partner or just a pickleball lover, you've come to the right place. We've found the best pickleball paddles and pickleball-related gift ideas for any mom who is a pickleball aficionado.

You'll want to shop all of our picks for the best pickleball gift ideas for Mother's Day. Ahead, we've scoured the internet for top pickleball paddles, pickleball jewelry and other pickleball merch for the pickleballer you're celebrating this Mother's Day.

The Best Pickleball Gifts for Mother's Day

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

RELATED CONTENT: