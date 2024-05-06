If she can't get enough of the pickleball craze, she will adore one of our Pickleball-inspired Mother's Day gifts.
Pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity. It's been dubbed "America's fastest-growing sport" and even Gerry Turner staged a tournament with his suitors on the first-ever season of the Golden Bachelor. And it's no wonder — pickleball is a great way to spend quality time together.
With Mother's Day 2024 just days away, you may be zeroing in on the right gift for Mom. If she's a budding pickleball star, selecting a gift for the pickleball-playing mom on your Mother's Day gift shopping list has never been easier. Whether the mother figure in your life is your pickleball partner or just a pickleball lover, you've come to the right place. We've found the best pickleball paddles and pickleball-related gift ideas for any mom who is a pickleball aficionado.
You'll want to shop all of our picks for the best pickleball gift ideas for Mother's Day. Ahead, we've scoured the internet for top pickleball paddles, pickleball jewelry and other pickleball merch for the pickleballer you're celebrating this Mother's Day.
The Best Pickleball Gifts for Mother's Day
Mark & Graham Ceramic Pickleball Catchall Set
We are obsessed with this best-selling jewelry dish set from Mark & Graham in the shape of a paddle and pickleball.
Vineyard Vines Pickleball Dunes Tee
Here's a stylish pickleball shirt she can wear on and off the court.
Uncommon Goods Pickleball Paddle Necklace
Look no further for your perfect pickleball gift. This delicate necklace is one Mom will love.
Mark & Graham Short Pajama Set
Now Mom can dream about pickleball when she goes to bed in these cute pickleball-print pajamas.
Anthropologie Pickleball Dish Towel
Upgrade her decor with this unexpected and stunning dish towel featuring a pickleball court.
PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket
She'll look stylish on the court with this pickleball paddle made with a green checkerboard design and an elegant, non-slip handle.
Uncommon Goods Dink Responsibly Pickleball Pillow
A funny pickleball gift — like this cute throw pillow cover — is always a hit for the mom with a sense of humor.
Mark & Graham Sport Backgammon Set
This portable backgammon set is designed with pink pickleball paddles.
Super Fly Goods Performance Socks
Now she'll have a pair of go-to pickleball socks for the court.
Uncommon Goods Ultimate Ace Pickleball Candle
Bring the pickleball passion indoors with this great gift idea: A pickleball-inspired candle.
Vinglancé Limited Edition Pickleball Wine Set In White
Engraved with a pickleball ball and paddles, this wine set comes with a wine cooler and two matching insulated wine tumblers.
Uncommon Goods Pickleball Paddle Snack Tray
A pickleball gift that is sure to make her smile is this adorable pickleball-shaped serving tray with spots for snacks and a dip.
Vineyard Vines Pickleball Intarsia Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
If you really want to spoil the pickleball enthusiast in your life, she'll love to wear this cozy cashmere sweater with two pickleball paddles on chilly mornings before hitting the court.
Uncommon Goods Pickles Playing Pickleball Pint Glass Set
Toast the pickleball player in your life with this charming pint glass gift set that showcases pickles playing pickleball.
Alexandra Farmer The Flock Pickleball Set
Make mommy-and-me time even better when you play a game of pickleball together using these breathtaking pickleball paddles at Anthropologie.
Recess Mother's Day Set
Cheer your Mom on as she hits the pickleball court with Recess's paddle set that says, "I love you mom."
Waldeal Pickleball Embroidered Daisy Denim Baseball Cap
It looks like a cute daisy cap, but upon closer inspection, this hat features a blooming pickleball.
Mark & Graham Sporty Stripe Pickleball Bag
Mom can store her pickleball paddle and all her other essentials in this fashionable pickleball bag that can be customized with her initials.
Splits59 Simona Airweight Tank Dress
This sport dress is made with an ultra luxe Airweight fabric that's perfect for the pickleball court.
PickleballDesigns Pickleball Keychain Paddle
Show her you care with a personalized keychain that can also be used as a bag tag.

