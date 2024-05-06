Mother's Day is already less than a week away and if you're searching for the perfect gift for the mom who loves to spend time in the kitchen, Wayfair's Mother's Day deals have got you covered. From now until May 13, you can score major savings on kitchen upgrades including highly-rated kitchen appliances, cookware sets and bakeware from top brands that mom will love.

During Way Day 2024, which is running until midnight tonight, May 6, Wayfair is offering huge Mother's Day deals on all the kitchenware that a home cook could be eyeing right now. This sale event offers the perfect opportunity to save on kitchen must-haves from Vitamix, Rachael Ray, Keurig, Ninja, KitchenAid and more top brands.

The best kitchen gifts for moms are things they actually need. Whether she's already a master chef, loves a glass of wine at the end of the day, or too busy in the mornings to make coffee, we found kitchen gifts to make this Mother's Day special. Now's your chance to give Mom’s kitchen the spring refresh it deserves.

To save you time and make Mom proud, we've rounded up the best Mother's Day deals at Wayfair to shop below.

Best Wayfair Mother's Day Deals

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Wayfair Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale during Way Day. $380 $330 Shop Now

Ember Mug 2, Temperature Control Smart Mug Wayfair Ember Mug 2, Temperature Control Smart Mug Make every sip count for Mom with the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2. This Mother's Day, give her the gift of perfectly heated coffee or tea that stays at her preferred temperature for over an hour. The mug's sleek design and intuitive app make it a breeze to use, ensuring Mom can savor her favorite drinks in style and comfort. $130 $104 Shop Now

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker Wayfair GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker Whether she's looking to smoke a turkey for backyard barbecues or just finds herself craving that delicious, unique taste a smoker can provide, this in-home option is her best bet to bring the taste of the outdoors inside in a super-convenient package. $999 $799 Shop Now

