While Mom's big holiday is still a few weeks away, numerous brands are already rolling out 2024 Mother's Day sales to celebrate the mother figure in your life. These sales events give you the perfect excuse to splurge on Mom while cashing in on the savings — plus, if you're lucky, you might find a few things for yourself.

This slew of discounts across the web means you can get that Mother's Day gift she's been eyeing for less. Whether you’re in the mood to treat Mom to luxury skincare products, designer handbags, magazine-worthy patio furniture, or best-selling kitchen appliances, these sales offer unbelievable discounts on these items and so much more.

With so many can't-miss Mother’s Day sales going on, we've made finding the best deal on Mother's Day gifts even easier by breaking them down into categories. From Oprah's favorite pajamas to Samsung TVs and Vitamix blenders, don't miss out on these steep discounts.

Ahead, shop all the best Mother's Day sales and deals happening right now.

The Best Mother's Day Fashion Sales

Ahead of Mother's Day 2024, Kate Spade Outlet is offering up to 60% off dozens of stylish purses, totes, sandals, jewelry and more. Plus, for a limited time, you can apply the coupon code SAVE20 to select items and get an extra 20% off. These double discounts are the perfect excuse to spoil Mom this year.

Strawberry Dreams 3D Strawberry Crossbody Kate Spade Outlet Strawberry Dreams 3D Strawberry Crossbody With its vibrant strawberry design, Mom is bound to be asked “Where did you get that?” when sporting this adorable crossbody. It's made from smooth leather, has four credit card slots, and $200 off. $429 $228 With code SAVE20 Shop Now

The luxury designer Michael Kors has a Mother's Day Deals Shop with incredible limited-time discounts on gifts moms will want this Mother's Day. Many of the deals allow you to bundle a tote bag and wallet for just $149.

Sporty moms will love the savings they can get at Nike right now. Use code JUST4MOM at checkout to save an additional 20% on already reduced prices.

The Best Mother's Day Beauty Sales

NARS has a huge selection of Mother's Day gifts including the brand's best-selling blushes and dreamy eye palettes. Right now, use code MOM at checkout for two free mini blushes on purchases of $65 and over. We won't tell Mom if you keep the freebies for yourself.

Cosmetics retailer Too Faced is taking up to 50% off some of their best-selling makeup sets currently, including the Better Than Chocolate Eye Shadow Palette.

From their viral Shape Tape Concealer to their adorable and hydrating best bud lip balm, Mom will love any of the cosmetics on sale at Tarte right now.

The Best Mother's Day Tech Sales

Find perfect tech gifts to celebrate every mom with Samsung's wide range of ongoing deals. From the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone to Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer, Samsung's tech deals are hard to beat. For Mother's Day, we suggest the Music Frame that plays music while showcasing digital photos. If you're shopping for multiple moms, currently, you can save $50 on each additional Music Frame purchase.

Samsung Music Frame Samsung Samsung Music Frame This customizable and totally wireless smart speaker supports Dolby Atmos music, room-filling audio and a 10" x 8" space for Mom's personal artwork, photos, and more. $400 Save $50 on Each Additional Music Frame Shop Now

Best Buy has a huge selection of gifts for her with major deals in the weeks leading up to Mother's Day. For example, right now you can save $100 on an Apple iPad Mini or get her the viral Shark FlexStyle blow-drying system for $60 off.

Amazon has all kinds of Mother's Day deals going on now, including some of the best Apple deals so you can save on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and iPads. Check out our guide to all the best deals on Apple products available on Amazon.

The Best Mother's Day Home Sales

One of Oprah's favorite bedding brands, Cozy Earth, is having a massive Mother's Day Sale. Use our exclusive code ETONLINE to get 30% off sitewide, including savings on Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists five years in a row.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $339-$469 $220-$305 With code ETONLINE Shop Now

Get up to $100 off the popular Vitamix blenders and systems until May 18. Whether Mom's a culinary whiz or just enjoys a morning smoothie to start her day, she'll love the ease of creating and testing out new recipes with a Vitamix blender.

Wayfair is now offering a Big Outdoor Sale with outdoor furniture savings of up to 50% off to spruce up Mom's space. The home retailer is slashing prices on outdoor entertaining essentials, planters, patio furniture and more.

Discover Caraway's ready-to-gift kitchen essentials at up to 15% off for Mother's Day. Shop savings on Caraway's bundles of cookware, bakeware and food storage.

Caraway Cookware Set Caraway Caraway Cookware Set Give her kitchen a refresh with a non-stick ceramic pot set from Caraway. Along with the high-quality, non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, it also includes an organizing device to help Mom store them neatly. $545 $395 Shop Now

Tuft & Needle's Spring Sale is here with 15% off all the brand's cozy, plush mattresses and select bedding.

The Best Mother's Day Jewelry Sales

Save up to 50% on dazzling earrings, diamond tennis bracelets, sparkling rings and more with Blue Nile's daily deals curated to celebrate Mom.

The Best Mother's Day Flower Deals

A beautiful bouquet of flowers is a classic gesture that never fails as a thoughtful Mother's Day gift. 1-800-Flowers is currently offering up to 40% off live plants and blooming bouquets for Mother's Day.

From You Flowers is giving customers 20% off its wide selection of Mother's Day florals.

Shop stunning arrangements from UrbanStems for Mother's Day, including dazzling seasonal stems like peonies, tulips, roses and more. This week only, customers can save 25% on Mother's Day bouquets with code MDAY25. After this week, now until Mother's Day, customers can use our exclusive code ET15 for 15% off their UrbanStems order, plus they'll get free Sugarfina gummies with their purchase.

The Grower's Choice Peony UrbanStems The Grower's Choice Peony For the mom who loves to watch things bloom, this popular choice arrives with flowers in bud form that open before her eyes over a few days. $90 $68 With Code MDAY25 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

