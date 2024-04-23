We've found a motherlode of Mother's Day sales from top sites around the web.
While Mom's big holiday is still a few weeks away, numerous brands are already rolling out 2024 Mother's Day sales to celebrate the mother figure in your life. These sales events give you the perfect excuse to splurge on Mom while cashing in on the savings — plus, if you're lucky, you might find a few things for yourself.
This slew of discounts across the web means you can get that Mother's Day gift she's been eyeing for less. Whether you’re in the mood to treat Mom to luxury skincare products, designer handbags, magazine-worthy patio furniture, or best-selling kitchen appliances, these sales offer unbelievable discounts on these items and so much more.
With so many can't-miss Mother’s Day sales going on, we've made finding the best deal on Mother's Day gifts even easier by breaking them down into categories. From Oprah's favorite pajamas to Samsung TVs and Vitamix blenders, don't miss out on these steep discounts.
Ahead, shop all the best Mother's Day sales and deals happening right now.
The Best Mother's Day Fashion Sales
Kate Spade Outlet
Ahead of Mother's Day 2024, Kate Spade Outlet is offering up to 60% off dozens of stylish purses, totes, sandals, jewelry and more. Plus, for a limited time, you can apply the coupon code SAVE20 to select items and get an extra 20% off. These double discounts are the perfect excuse to spoil Mom this year.
Love Shack Heart Crossbody
Mom will heart this. Kate Spade's viral Love Shack Crossbody is back with an elegant faux pearl handle.
Strawberry Dreams 3D Strawberry Crossbody
With its vibrant strawberry design, Mom is bound to be asked “Where did you get that?” when sporting this adorable crossbody. It's made from smooth leather, has four credit card slots, and $200 off.
Michael Kors
The luxury designer Michael Kors has a Mother's Day Deals Shop with incredible limited-time discounts on gifts moms will want this Mother's Day. Many of the deals allow you to bundle a tote bag and wallet for just $149.
Michael Kors Pratt Small Color-Block Tote Bag
Save over $300 on this stylish signature Michael Kors tote. Add a qualifying wallet for a total purchase of just $149.
Nike
Sporty moms will love the savings they can get at Nike right now. Use code JUST4MOM at checkout to save an additional 20% on already reduced prices.
The Best Mother's Day Beauty Sales
NARS Cosmetics
NARS has a huge selection of Mother's Day gifts including the brand's best-selling blushes and dreamy eye palettes. Right now, use code MOM at checkout for two free mini blushes on purchases of $65 and over. We won't tell Mom if you keep the freebies for yourself.
Too Faced
Cosmetics retailer Too Faced is taking up to 50% off some of their best-selling makeup sets currently, including the Better Than Chocolate Eye Shadow Palette.
Tarte
From their viral Shape Tape Concealer to their adorable and hydrating best bud lip balm, Mom will love any of the cosmetics on sale at Tarte right now.
Tarte Sugar Rush Best Bud Lip Butter Balm
Made with hydrating ingredients, this lip balm from Tarte can help soften lips while adding a pop of color.
The Best Mother's Day Tech Sales
Samsung
Find perfect tech gifts to celebrate every mom with Samsung's wide range of ongoing deals. From the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone to Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer, Samsung's tech deals are hard to beat. For Mother's Day, we suggest the Music Frame that plays music while showcasing digital photos. If you're shopping for multiple moms, currently, you can save $50 on each additional Music Frame purchase.
Samsung Music Frame
This customizable and totally wireless smart speaker supports Dolby Atmos music, room-filling audio and a 10" x 8" space for Mom's personal artwork, photos, and more.
Best Buy
Best Buy has a huge selection of gifts for her with major deals in the weeks leading up to Mother's Day. For example, right now you can save $100 on an Apple iPad Mini or get her the viral Shark FlexStyle blow-drying system for $60 off.
Amazon
Amazon has all kinds of Mother's Day deals going on now, including some of the best Apple deals so you can save on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and iPads. Check out our guide to all the best deals on Apple products available on Amazon.
The Best Mother's Day Home Sales
Cozy Earth
One of Oprah's favorite bedding brands, Cozy Earth, is having a massive Mother's Day Sale. Use our exclusive code ETONLINE to get 30% off sitewide, including savings on Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists five years in a row.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Vitamix
Get up to $100 off the popular Vitamix blenders and systems until May 18. Whether Mom's a culinary whiz or just enjoys a morning smoothie to start her day, she'll love the ease of creating and testing out new recipes with a Vitamix blender.
Wayfair
Wayfair is now offering a Big Outdoor Sale with outdoor furniture savings of up to 50% off to spruce up Mom's space. The home retailer is slashing prices on outdoor entertaining essentials, planters, patio furniture and more.
Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)
Crafted from acacia wood with all-weather cushions, the open and airy design of this 4-piece outdoor set combines form and function.
Caraway
Discover Caraway's ready-to-gift kitchen essentials at up to 15% off for Mother's Day. Shop savings on Caraway's bundles of cookware, bakeware and food storage.
Caraway Cookware Set
Give her kitchen a refresh with a non-stick ceramic pot set from Caraway. Along with the high-quality, non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, it also includes an organizing device to help Mom store them neatly.
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle's Spring Sale is here with 15% off all the brand's cozy, plush mattresses and select bedding.
The Best Mother's Day Jewelry Sales
Blue Nile
Save up to 50% on dazzling earrings, diamond tennis bracelets, sparkling rings and more with Blue Nile's daily deals curated to celebrate Mom.
The Best Mother's Day Flower Deals
1-800-Flowers
A beautiful bouquet of flowers is a classic gesture that never fails as a thoughtful Mother's Day gift. 1-800-Flowers is currently offering up to 40% off live plants and blooming bouquets for Mother's Day.
From You Flowers
From You Flowers is giving customers 20% off its wide selection of Mother's Day florals.
UrbanStems
Shop stunning arrangements from UrbanStems for Mother's Day, including dazzling seasonal stems like peonies, tulips, roses and more. This week only, customers can save 25% on Mother's Day bouquets with code MDAY25. After this week, now until Mother's Day, customers can use our exclusive code ET15 for 15% off their UrbanStems order, plus they'll get free Sugarfina gummies with their purchase.
The Grower's Choice Peony
For the mom who loves to watch things bloom, this popular choice arrives with flowers in bud form that open before her eyes over a few days.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
RELATED CONTENT: