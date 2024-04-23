Sales & Deals

The 18 Best Mother's Day Sales in 2024 to Shop Now: Top Deals on Clothing, Beauty, Home and More

The Best Mother's Day Sales to Shop This Week
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:18 PM PDT, April 23, 2024

We've found a motherlode of Mother's Day sales from top sites around the web.

While Mom's big holiday is still a few weeks away, numerous brands are already rolling out 2024 Mother's Day sales to celebrate the mother figure in your life. These sales events give you the perfect excuse to splurge on Mom while cashing in on the savings — plus, if you're lucky, you might find a few things for yourself.

This slew of discounts across the web means you can get that Mother's Day gift she's been eyeing for less. Whether you’re in the mood to treat Mom to luxury skincare products, designer handbags, magazine-worthy patio furniture, or best-selling kitchen appliances, these sales offer unbelievable discounts on these items and so much more. 

With so many can't-miss Mother’s Day sales going on, we've made finding the best deal on Mother's Day gifts even easier by breaking them down into categories. From Oprah's favorite pajamas to Samsung TVs and Vitamix blenders, don't miss out on these steep discounts.

Ahead, shop all the best Mother's Day sales and deals happening right now.

The Best Mother's Day Fashion Sales 

Kate Spade Outlet

Ahead of Mother's Day 2024, Kate Spade Outlet is offering up to 60% off dozens of stylish purses, totes, sandals, jewelry and more. Plus, for a limited time, you can apply the coupon code SAVE20 to select items and get an extra 20% off. These double discounts are the perfect excuse to spoil Mom this year. 

Love Shack Heart Crossbody

Love Shack Heart Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Love Shack Heart Crossbody

Mom will heart this. Kate Spade's viral Love Shack Crossbody is back with an elegant faux pearl handle.

$399 $180

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Strawberry Dreams 3D Strawberry Crossbody

Strawberry Dreams 3D Strawberry Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Strawberry Dreams 3D Strawberry Crossbody

With its vibrant strawberry design, Mom is bound to be asked “Where did you get that?” when sporting this adorable crossbody. It's made from smooth leather, has four credit card slots, and $200 off.

$429 $228

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Michael Kors

The luxury designer Michael Kors has a Mother's Day Deals Shop with incredible limited-time discounts on gifts moms will want this Mother's Day. Many of the deals allow you to bundle a tote bag and wallet for just $149.

Michael Kors Pratt Small Color-Block Tote Bag

Michael Kors Pratt Small Color-Block Tote Bag
Michael Kors

Michael Kors Pratt Small Color-Block Tote Bag

Save over $300 on this stylish signature Michael Kors tote. Add a qualifying wallet for a total purchase of just $149. 

$448 $109

Shop Now

Nike

Sporty moms will love the savings they can get at Nike right now. Use code JUST4MOM at checkout to save an additional 20% on already reduced prices.

The Best Mother's Day Beauty Sales

NARS Cosmetics

NARS has a huge selection of Mother's Day gifts including the brand's best-selling blushes and dreamy eye palettes. Right now, use code MOM at checkout for two free mini blushes on purchases of $65 and over. We won't tell Mom if you keep the freebies for yourself.

Too Faced

Cosmetics retailer Too Faced is taking up to 50% off some of their best-selling makeup sets currently, including the Better Than Chocolate Eye Shadow Palette.

Tarte

From their viral Shape Tape Concealer to their adorable and hydrating best bud lip balm, Mom will love any of the cosmetics on sale at Tarte right now.

Tarte Sugar Rush Best Bud Lip Butter Balm

Tarte Sugar Rush Best Bud Lip Butter Balm
Tarte

Tarte Sugar Rush Best Bud Lip Butter Balm

Made with hydrating ingredients, this lip balm from Tarte can help soften lips while adding a pop of color.

$15 $13

Shop Now

The Best Mother's Day Tech Sales

Samsung

Find perfect tech gifts to celebrate every mom with Samsung's wide range of ongoing deals. From the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone to Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer, Samsung's tech deals are hard to beat. For Mother's Day, we suggest the Music Frame that plays music while showcasing digital photos. If you're shopping for multiple moms, currently, you can save $50 on each additional Music Frame purchase. 

Samsung Music Frame

Samsung Music Frame
Samsung

Samsung Music Frame

This customizable and totally wireless smart speaker supports Dolby Atmos music, room-filling audio and a 10" x 8" space for Mom's personal artwork, photos, and more. 

$400

Save $50 on Each Additional Music Frame

Shop Now

Best Buy

Best Buy has a huge selection of gifts for her with major deals in the weeks leading up to Mother's Day. For example, right now you can save $100 on an Apple iPad Mini or get her the viral Shark FlexStyle blow-drying system for $60 off.

Amazon

Amazon has all kinds of Mother's Day deals going on now, including some of the best Apple deals so you can save on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and iPads. Check out our guide to all the best deals on Apple products available on Amazon.

The Best Mother's Day Home Sales

Cozy Earth

One of Oprah's favorite bedding brands, Cozy Earth, is having a massive Mother's Day Sale. Use our exclusive code ETONLINE to get 30% off sitewide, including savings on Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists five years in a row.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. 

$339-$469 $220-$305

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Vitamix

Get up to $100 off the popular Vitamix blenders and systems until May 18. Whether Mom's a culinary whiz or just enjoys a morning smoothie to start her day, she'll love the ease of creating and testing out new recipes with a Vitamix blender.

Wayfair

Wayfair is now offering a Big Outdoor Sale with outdoor furniture savings of up to 50% off to spruce up Mom's space. The home retailer is slashing prices on outdoor entertaining essentials, planters, patio furniture and more.

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)
Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)

Crafted from acacia wood with all-weather cushions, the open and airy design of this 4-piece outdoor set combines form and function.

$1,084 $390

Shop Now

Caraway

Discover Caraway's ready-to-gift kitchen essentials at up to 15% off for Mother's Day. Shop savings on Caraway's bundles of cookware, bakeware and food storage.

Caraway Cookware Set

Caraway Cookware Set
Caraway

Caraway Cookware Set

Give her kitchen a refresh with a non-stick ceramic pot set from Caraway. Along with the high-quality, non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, it also includes an organizing device to help Mom store them neatly.

$545 $395

Shop Now

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's Spring Sale is here with 15% off all the brand's cozy, plush mattresses and select bedding.

The Best Mother's Day Jewelry Sales

Blue Nile

Save up to 50% on dazzling earrings, diamond tennis bracelets, sparkling rings and more with Blue Nile's daily deals curated to celebrate Mom.

The Best Mother's Day Flower Deals 

1-800-Flowers

A beautiful bouquet of flowers is a classic gesture that never fails as a thoughtful Mother's Day gift. 1-800-Flowers is currently offering up to 40% off live plants and blooming bouquets for Mother's Day.

From You Flowers

From You Flowers is giving customers 20% off its wide selection of Mother's Day florals.

UrbanStems

Shop stunning arrangements from UrbanStems for Mother's Day, including dazzling seasonal stems like peonies, tulips, roses and more. This week only, customers can save 25% on Mother's Day bouquets with code MDAY25. After this week, now until Mother's Day, customers can use our exclusive code ET15 for 15% off their UrbanStems order, plus they'll get free Sugarfina gummies with their purchase.

The Grower's Choice Peony

The Grower's Choice Peony
UrbanStems

The Grower's Choice Peony

For the mom who loves to watch things bloom, this popular choice arrives with flowers in bud form that open before her eyes over a few days. 

$90 $68

With Code MDAY25

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

