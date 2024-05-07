From flowers and chocolates to spa packages and everything in between, shop the best Mother's Day gift baskets for 2024.
Mother's Day is just days away, and if you’re looking for a last-minute yet special gift that is sure to be a hit, you can't go wrong with sending her a perfectly curated gift basket directly to her doorstep. Sweet Mother's Day gift baskets or gift boxes are pre-packaged to perfection for maximum gifting impact with minimal effort. Whether she's a foodie, a wine lover, or could use an at-home spa day, all you have to do is pick a theme you know she is going to love.
Traveling to see Mom might not be an option this year, but a gift basket is a thoughtful way to celebrate Mother's Day when you can't be there yourself. Baskets aren't a one-size-fits-all situation by any means — there are options to suit everyone's taste (even the pickiest of Moms). Best of all, these gift baskets will arrive just in time for her big celebration on Sunday, May 12.
From cheese and charcuterie to a royal-themed basket, we've scoured the web for the best Mother's Day gift baskets to please any mom this year. Below, check out our selection of gift baskets and gift boxes to help every Mom feel special this Mother's Day.
Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Foodie Moms
Wolferman's Bakery Mix & Match Mother's Day Bakery Gift
The coolest part of this tasty gift basket filled with mouthwatering bakery treats is that you can mix and match Belgian waffles, loaf cakes, sweet rolls, and a variety of English muffins to get exactly what Mom likes.
Harry & David Deluxe Mother's Day Gift Box
Filled with decadent gold-leaf pears, cookies and candies, this deluxe basket from Harry & David will make any mom feel special on her big day.
Tapas the José Andrés Way
Serve Mom a feast of famous tapas from acclaimed chef José Andrés, or have any of Goldbelly's incredible offerings from destination-worthy restaurants delivered right to her door.
Simply Chocolate Deluxe Celebrate Spring Basket
If your mom is a chocolate connoisseur, look no further than this treat-filled basket from Simply Chocolate.
Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Busy Moms
Burt's Bees Classics Gifts Set in Giftable Tin
Keep Mom's hands and feet soft and smooth with this moisturizing gift set from Burt's Bees.
Lovery Japanese Cherry Blossom Home Spa Tote Bag Gift Set
This gorgeous tote bag is filled with everything Mom needs to upgrade her bathroom including shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body wash, toothpaste and more.
Baskits Me Time Self Care Gift Basket
The gift of relaxation just got even easier with this basket that includes face masks, a delicate candle, a bath bomb, chai tea and so much more.
Olive & Cocoa Posh Pink Citron Spa
A fragrant candle, body mist, an eye pillow and old-fashioned lollipops are just a few of the elegant items in this gift crate.
Beets and Apples Lavender Spa Gift Basket
Help Mom create an at-home spa experience with this luxury gift basket filled with soothing lavender bath goods.
Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Health-Conscious Moms
Gourmet Gift Baskets Savory Olive Gift Basket
If Mom can't get enough of salty, savory olives, this is the gift basket for her.
Harry & David Organic Fruit Gift Basket
Deliver mom juicy, organic fresh fruit from Harry & David.
Oh! Nuts Dried Fruit Gift Basket
These mouthwatering dried fruit treats will please any mom who appreciates a sweet snack without any added sugar. The fruit comes in a really cool wooden fruit bowl shaped like an apple.
Gourmet Gift Baskets Healthy Hydration Gift Basket
Lemons, limes, gourmet treats, a strawberry basil mixer and more fill this hydration gift basket that will help keep Mom hydrated even on the hottest days of summer.
Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Wine, Tea and Coffee Lovers
Gourmet Gift Baskets Champagne and Mimosa Gift Basket
What goes better with Mother's Day brunch than a bubbly mimosa? This gift basket has everything Mom will need to create the breakfast drink at home.
1-800-Baskets Beekman 1802 Honeyed Grapefruit Spa Set with Wine
Give Mom the ultimate night of relaxation with this wine and spa gift set.
Wolferman's Bakery Teatime For One with Teapot Gift Basket
Along with camomile tea, kettle corn, biscotti and other tasty treats, Mom will get a stunning floral stoneware tea pot within this gift basket.
1-800-Baskets Relax & Nurture Tea Gift Basket
Treat Mom to this relaxing basket featuring tea, stoneware mugs, a reusable decorative basket, truffles, kettle corn and more.
Harry & David DIY Painting Set with Wine
Harry & David has incredible gift baskets for coffee lovers, foodies, hosts and, of course, moms. We love this basket from the gifting retailer, filled with a bottle of wine and a paint-by-number set.
Harry & David Belgian Chocolate Bento Box with Reserve Pinot Noir
Delicious decadence is delivered right to your mom's fingertips with this award-winning Pinot Noir and assortment of artisanal Belgian chocolates, dark chocolate strawberry bark, raspberry caramel truffles, dried fruit, and chocolate-covered almonds.
Bean Box Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box
An assortment of coffee beans and delicious chocolates make up this coffee connoisseur's dream gift basket. She'll also get tasting notes for each coffee and chocolate pairing.
Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Mom's With Unique Interests
Uncommon Goods Herbal Tea Garden Gift Set
Let them create their own herbal teas with this gift set that includes lavender, coriander, German chamomile, peppermint and wild bergamot seeds, as well as a tea infuser, cute gardening gloves and stakes.
Luxe England Gifts Royal Gift Basket for Women
Give the Mom who loves all things royal the royal treatment with this queen-themed gift basket filled with unique gifts including a beautifully scented candle, ceramic tray, notebook and mini pillow.
1-800-Flowers Planted with Love Gift Basket
Plant some love with this gardening-themed basket from 1-800-Flowers. Along with flower seed mixes, she'll get chocolates, teas, gardening gloves and more.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
