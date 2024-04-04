Treat the mother figure in your life with something they'll actually enjoy, thanks to these gift ideas.
Mom, Mama, Ma, Madre, Mommy... whatever you call her, she is truly MOTHER. This Mother's Day, May 12, 2024, is a fitting time to show her how much she means to you.
While we're just over one month away from Mother's, which is the perfect time to start thinking about a gift for Mom that will make her feel special. Retailers are pulling out all the stops for the matriarchs, as there are already lots of wonderful gift ideas to shop, early Mother's Day deals and discounts to scoop, and a fun Sunday to plan.
While they say it's the thought that counts, this is your year to hit the Mother's Day gift-giving out of the park. If you're looking for a gift that'll really impress the mother figure in your life, our Mother's Day gift guide is filled with gift ideas she's sure to love. Perhaps you're stumped on what great gift to give Mom for Mothers Day. Don't worry: We're here to help! From classics — like online flower delivery services, scented candles and chocolates — to unique gift ideas such as a personalized gift, the latest tech and fancy teas, you won't be disappointed with our hand-selected early Mother's Day gifts. We've even scouted gifts for new moms, moms who are always on the go, grandmothers and more so you can be every mom's favorite (as if you weren't already).
Find the best gift for the mothers in your life by shopping our picks below.
The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget
No matter your spending limits, there's a great gift within reach to show her you care.
For the mom who shines bright like a diamond:
The Best Mother's Day Jewelry Gift Ideas
Help her shine bright like the one-of-a-kind gem she is.
Save up to 30% on Blue Nile Jewelry Ahead of Mother's Day
Treat Mom to a sparkly diamond necklace, bracelet, ring or a pair of earrings.
Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
You're sure to earn plenty of compliments when you wear this blingy stacking ring.
La4ve 14K White Gold 1 Carat Round-cut Diamond Stud Earrings
Show your love and appreciation when you gift these lab grown diamond solitaire stud earrings.
Jane Win LOVE Carved Heart Necklace with Gold Setting
There's no doubt your mom will love this carved stone heart pendant set in 10k gold and accented with pink tourmaline detail.
Mejuri's Diamond Week Sale Is Back
Shop celeb-loved rings, earrings and more for Mother's Day.
For the mom who loves flowers:
The Best Flower Delivery Services to Buy Mother's Day Flowers Online
Send flowers to Mom whether you're near or far.
These LEGO Bouquets Are on Sale at Amazon
Save up to 20% on the perfect, non-traditional Mother's Day gift.
LEGO Cherry Blossoms Celebration Gift
Help mom celebrate the arrival of spring with these delicate cherry blossom stems.
LEGO Roses Building Kit
Skip the real roses and go for these LEGO ones that are just as elegant.
For the mom who takes all of Oprah's advice:
These Mother's Day Gifts Are Oprah-Approved
Shop gift ideas from recent Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things lists.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
“A yummy-feeling bathrobe is a guaranteed crowd pleaser,” Winfrey praised this robe in 2021. “I like that these have a roomy fit and that the ribbed material and hood up the cozy factor even more.”
Asutra Silk Sleep Mask Set
Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams and selected as one of Winfrey's favorite brands in 2022, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all-natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.
The Cozy Earth Sleep Week Sale Is On Now: Shop Oprah's Favorites
Shop snuggly Mother's Day presents that are Oprah-approved.
For the mom who doesn't believe in labels but definitely wears them:
Coach's Stylish Handbags Are Perfect for Mother's Day Gifting
Gift Mom a designer bag she'll love.
Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag
Crafted from sturdy canvas and styled with bold block lettering, this classic Marc Jacobs tote is a simple and spacious utilitarian design finished with a contrast black strap and the label's signature patch.
For the mom who is a morning person:
The Best Deals on Espresso Machines at Amazon
Wake up and smell the Mother's Day gift deals!
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Brew the perfect single-serve coffee or espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology that uses barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results.
The Top Skincare Products and What Order to Apply Them
Help her start her morning skincare routine off right.
Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
This decadent, hydrating eye cream relies on avocado oil, beta-carotene, and shea butter to help reduce the appearance of fine lines while improving your undereye area's texture.
For the new mom:
22 Loving Gift Ideas for New Moms
Make her first Mother's Day a special one.
Audible
If your new mom is a book lover but finds herself without the time to crack open a novel, a subscription to Audible allows her to read while multitasking. Make sure she's up on all her favorite new releases, meditation tracks and so much more with this thoughtful gift.
Theragun Mini 2.0
Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles.
For the mom who is a relax-in-the-evening person:
The Top-Rated Wellness Products on Amazon
Self-care is the greatest gift.
Yogi Tea Stress Relief & Relaxation Tea Variety Pack
Unwind after a long day with this variety pack of soothing teas from Yogi Tea.
For the mom who loves to cook:
The Caraway Spring Into Savings Event Is Here
Shop early Mother's Day kitchen deals while the price is right.
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Launches New Color Ahead of Mother's Day
Moms with chic kitchens will love this fresh new hue.
Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO
Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender.
FoodSaver VS0150 PowerVac Compact Vacuum Sealing Machine
According to FoodSaver, you can prevent freezer burn and have frozen food last five times longer when you vacuum seal your fresh items. The vacuum sealing process also keeps things nice and compact to save space in the fridge.
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
One-pot cooking means there are fewer dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. Throw in your leftover produce and favorite seasonings for a quick and easy meal.