The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget

For the mom who shines bright like a diamond:

The Best Mother's Day Jewelry Gift Ideas

Save up to 30% on Blue Nile Jewelry Ahead of Mother's Day

Mejuri's Diamond Week Sale Is Back

For the mom who loves flowers:

The Best Flower Delivery Services to Buy Mother's Day Flowers Online

These LEGO Bouquets Are on Sale at Amazon

For the mom who takes all of Oprah's advice:

These Mother's Day Gifts Are Oprah-Approved

Asutra Silk Sleep Mask Set Amazon Asutra Silk Sleep Mask Set Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams and selected as one of Winfrey's favorite brands in 2022, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all-natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation. $20 Shop Now

The Cozy Earth Sleep Week Sale Is On Now: Shop Oprah's Favorites

For the mom who doesn't believe in labels but definitely wears them:

Coach's Stylish Handbags Are Perfect for Mother's Day Gifting

For the mom who is a morning person:

The Best Deals on Espresso Machines at Amazon

The Top Skincare Products and What Order to Apply Them

For the new mom:

22 Loving Gift Ideas for New Moms

Audible Audible Audible If your new mom is a book lover but finds herself without the time to crack open a novel, a subscription to Audible allows her to read while multitasking. Make sure she's up on all her favorite new releases, meditation tracks and so much more with this thoughtful gift. Plans start at $8/month Free 30-day trial Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0 Amazon Theragun Mini 2.0 Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles. $199 $190 Shop Now

For the mom who is a relax-in-the-evening person:

The Top-Rated Wellness Products on Amazon

For the mom who loves to cook:

The Caraway Spring Into Savings Event Is Here

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Launches New Color Ahead of Mother's Day

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Amazon Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. $140 $110 Shop Now