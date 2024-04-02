We found the best trinkets and baubles that say a big "Happy Mother’s Day" in a small package.
Moms appreciate all types of Mother’s Day gifts, but why not give her something that will bring a sparkle to her eyes (and neck) by gifting her a shiny bauble? A gift of jewelry will last longer than flowers or a card, and will serve as a personal memento from her family that she can wear with joy. Add a bow and card, and one small box can show how thankful you are for everything she does.
For this Mother’s Day 2024, we searched for the perfect jewelry gifts for moms across different price ranges so that there’s something for nearly every budget. Whether she prefers a classic style or a statement piece, we’ve got you covered. These mom-inspired jewelry trinkets are just perfect for her day and beyond. Adorn her with hearts, matching mini-me sets, nameplate styles, on-trend mixed metals, or personalized jewelry. Just add a pancake brunch for the best Mother’s Day yet.
Below, shop our picks for the best Mother's Day jewelry gifts, no matter your budget.
Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $50
Mother Daughter Bead Bracelet Set for 2, Mommy and Me Matching Bead Bracelet
This cutie-patootie bracelet set comes in several variations and colors — and, at $8, allows even a Tooth Fairy-budget entrepreneur to chip in (while scoring a little sweet thing for herself.)
White Sapphire Triad Necklace
For moms who are fans of Quince's $50 cashmere sweaters, the brand also offers classic jewelry styles. Hand-crafted and responsibly sourced, this triad of AAA-quality white sapphires is reminiscent of a family unit. The small yet elegant sparkler is suitable for everyday wear, so mom can always keep it close to her heart.
Juno Rose Quartz Necklace
BaubleBar has been spotted on the likes of Taylor Swift and Julia Roberts, so Mom will be in good company. This pretty heart-shaped necklace made with semi-precious stones like pink quartz or turquoise comes in several options so you can pick her favorite color.
Iris Pisa Bracelet
Evil eye charms are said to protect the wearer but are also a popular style. This gold-bead bracelet is perfect for layering.
Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $100
Athens Necklace
This stunning, on-trend, mixed-metal choker has a puffed golden heart in the center, reminding Mom of her special day and her adoring fans.
Heart Station Bracelet
Available in sterling silver or gold vermeil, this elegant bracelet has scattered hearts along a fine chain for everyday wear or dressier looks.
Mama Necklace
This hypoallergenic, water-resistant mama nameplate-style necklace comes in two size variations. Ana Luisa guarantees the necklace won't tarnish for two years, so you can also feel confident Mom will be able to wear this piece anywhere without worry.
Sterling Silver 2-Piece Mother & Daughter Heart Pendant Necklace Set
A darling set of sterling silver pendants represents the bond between mother and daughter. This is a perfect example of stylish matching — and a sweet Mother's Day gift.
Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $200
Birthstone Sphere Charm
This single sphere-shaped birthstone pendant can be her own birth month or her child's. Either way it’s very elegant.
Heart 18K Gold Custom Medallion Necklace
An on-trend statement piece (available in two sizes) made with 18-karat gold and sterling silver is customizable with three letters or numbers of your choice, which can include the initials of spouses and children or even a lucky number.
14K Gold Pave Diamond Cushion Ring
This 14-karat gold pave diamond ring is the perfect blend of classic style with a modern updated cushion shape. Regardless of her fashion style, any mom is bound to wear it often.
14k Gold Birthstone Studs
A dainty pair of personalized birthstone studs look neat coupled with other earrings or by themselves.
Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts Over $200
MOM Necklace
Maya Brenner, a brand often spotted on glamorous celebrities like Halle Berry and Angela Bassett, offers this adjustable Mom necklace in white, yellow, or rose 14-karat gold so you can pick her favorite hue.
Strength: Rose Coin Charm Pendant
A classic rose design represents strength in this bold gold pendant that is a twist on giving Mom flowers. The back is engravable so you can write her a sweet note.
14K Gold Heart Necklaces - Mommy + Me
A duo of 14-karat gold gleaming heart necklaces comes perfectly present-able in this swoon-worthy mommy & me set.
Tender Tokens 14K Yellow Gold "Mama" Pendant Necklace
An absolutely darling nameplate for the most darling mama, made of pure gold — just like her.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.