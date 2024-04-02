Moms appreciate all types of Mother’s Day gifts, but why not give her something that will bring a sparkle to her eyes (and neck) by gifting her a shiny bauble? A gift of jewelry will last longer than flowers or a card, and will serve as a personal memento from her family that she can wear with joy. Add a bow and card, and one small box can show how thankful you are for everything she does.

For this Mother’s Day 2024, we searched for the perfect jewelry gifts for moms across different price ranges so that there’s something for nearly every budget. Whether she prefers a classic style or a statement piece, we’ve got you covered. These mom-inspired jewelry trinkets are just perfect for her day and beyond. Adorn her with hearts, matching mini-me sets, nameplate styles, on-trend mixed metals, or personalized jewelry. Just add a pancake brunch for the best Mother’s Day yet.

Below, shop our picks for the best Mother's Day jewelry gifts, no matter your budget.

Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $50

White Sapphire Triad Necklace Quince White Sapphire Triad Necklace For moms who are fans of Quince's $50 cashmere sweaters, the brand also offers classic jewelry styles. Hand-crafted and responsibly sourced, this triad of AAA-quality white sapphires is reminiscent of a family unit. The small yet elegant sparkler is suitable for everyday wear, so mom can always keep it close to her heart. $49 Shop Now

Juno Rose Quartz Necklace BaubleBar Juno Rose Quartz Necklace BaubleBar has been spotted on the likes of Taylor Swift and Julia Roberts, so Mom will be in good company. This pretty heart-shaped necklace made with semi-precious stones like pink quartz or turquoise comes in several options so you can pick her favorite color. $38 Shop Now

Iris Pisa Bracelet BaubleBar Iris Pisa Bracelet Evil eye charms are said to protect the wearer but are also a popular style. This gold-bead bracelet is perfect for layering. $30 Shop Now

Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $100

Athens Necklace Revolve Athens Necklace This stunning, on-trend, mixed-metal choker has a puffed golden heart in the center, reminding Mom of her special day and her adoring fans. $55 Shop Now

Heart Station Bracelet Mejuri Heart Station Bracelet Available in sterling silver or gold vermeil, this elegant bracelet has scattered hearts along a fine chain for everyday wear or dressier looks. $68-$78 Shop Now

Mama Necklace Ana Luisa Mama Necklace This hypoallergenic, water-resistant mama nameplate-style necklace comes in two size variations. Ana Luisa guarantees the necklace won't tarnish for two years, so you can also feel confident Mom will be able to wear this piece anywhere without worry. $65 Shop Now

Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts Under $200

Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts Over $200

MOM Necklace Maya Brenner MOM Necklace Maya Brenner, a brand often spotted on glamorous celebrities like Halle Berry and Angela Bassett, offers this adjustable Mom necklace in white, yellow, or rose 14-karat gold so you can pick her favorite hue. $328 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.