Sales & Deals

Mejuri's Diamond Week Sale Ends Soon: Last Chance to Shop Celeb-Worn Jewelry for Less

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mejuri
Mejuri
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 8:18 AM PDT, April 8, 2024

Whether you're gifting a loved one or treating yourself to rarely discounted jewelry, you can feel good about your Mejuri purchase.

With Mother's Day just over a month away, there's no better time to score sweet gifts at an even sweeter discount.

Now through Tuesday, April 9, celebrity-approved jewelry brand Mejuri is hosting its Diamond Week sale with 15% off all diamond jewelry, and you can save on some of their best-selling 14K gold jewelry, too. Whether you’re shopping for an early Mother's Day gift or treating yourself, this Mejuri sale is stacked with timeless pieces from diamond rings and bracelets and huggie hoops and diamond letter pendants. 

Shop Mejuri's Diamond Sale

Beloved by the likes of Bella Hadid, Oprah, Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski, Mejuri's mission is to design fine jewelry at an accessible price point. In an effort to reduce overconsumption, each of their pieces is built to last from high-quality materials. The brand also places an emphasis on sustainability — using 80% recycled gold and prioritizing working with Responsible Jewelery Council-certified suppliers. 

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop from Mejuri's diamond sale before the deals end tomorrow.

Diamonds Line Ring

Diamonds Line Ring
Mejuri

Diamonds Line Ring

For stacking or solo wear, we love this delicate diamond-encrusted ring available in yellow or white gold.

$248 $211

Shop Now

Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops

Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops
Mejuri

Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops

Made of recycled 14-carat solid yellow or white gold, these petite hoops are built for everyday wear.

$268 $228

Shop Now

Mini Heart Pavé Diamond Necklace

Mini Heart Pavé Diamond Necklace
Mejuri

Mini Heart Pavé Diamond Necklace

Handcrafted in 14k solid gold and adorned with an adorable pavé diamond heart, this necklace is the perfect playful accessory for any occasion.

$298 $254

Shop Now

Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Bracelet

Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Bracelet
Mejuri

Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Bracelet

This solid gold pavé bracelet features up to 176 sparkling diamonds.

$1,800 $1,530

Shop Now

Diamond Mini Studs

Diamond Mini Studs
Mejuri

Diamond Mini Studs

Timeless diamond studs are always a good investment.

$248 $211

Shop Now

Solo Diamond Bracelet

Solo Diamond Bracelet
Mejuri

Solo Diamond Bracelet

This subtle stunner is accented by a single round diamond.

$248 $211

Shop Now

Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace

Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace
Mejuri

Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace

Give the gift of good luck with this dainty pavé diamond Wishbone Necklace.

$298 $254

Shop Now

Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Earrings

Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Earrings
Mejuri

Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Earrings

Add subtle sparkle to any look with these delicate diamond drop earrings.

$398 $339

Shop Now

Multi Station Diamond Necklace

Multi Station Diamond Necklace
Mejuri

Multi Station Diamond Necklace

For the person in your life who appreciates understated beauty, this simple diamond necklace will make them swoon. 

$498 $424

Shop Now

Diamonds Cluster Ring

Diamonds Cluster Ring
Mejuri

Diamonds Cluster Ring

Make a statement with this eye-catching cluster ring, complete 11 glittering diamonds.

$2,300 $1,955

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Mother's Day Self-Care Gifts of 2024

Gifts

Best Mother's Day Self-Care Gifts of 2024

22 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts to Celebrate New Moms

Gifts

22 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts to Celebrate New Moms

The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day 2024

Gifts

The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day 2024

The 27 Best Mother's Day Gift for Every Budget That Mom Will Love

Gifts

The 27 Best Mother's Day Gift for Every Budget That Mom Will Love

The Best Early Mother's Day Gifts to Shop at Walmart's Spring Sale

Gifts

The Best Early Mother's Day Gifts to Shop at Walmart's Spring Sale

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Mom

Gifts

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Mom

Enter a Colorful World With Coach Outlet's Resort-Ready Accessories

Enter a Colorful World With Coach Outlet's Resort-Ready Accessories

The 12 Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Sales & Deals

The 12 Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses: Gucci, Ray-Ban and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses: Gucci, Ray-Ban and More

Taylor Swift's Chiefs Necklace is Back in Stock and 25% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Taylor Swift's Chiefs Necklace is Back in Stock and 25% Off Right Now

Tags:

Latest News