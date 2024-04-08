With Mother's Day just over a month away, there's no better time to score sweet gifts at an even sweeter discount.

Now through Tuesday, April 9, celebrity-approved jewelry brand Mejuri is hosting its Diamond Week sale with 15% off all diamond jewelry, and you can save on some of their best-selling 14K gold jewelry, too. Whether you’re shopping for an early Mother's Day gift or treating yourself, this Mejuri sale is stacked with timeless pieces from diamond rings and bracelets and huggie hoops and diamond letter pendants.

Shop Mejuri's Diamond Sale

Beloved by the likes of Bella Hadid, Oprah, Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski, Mejuri's mission is to design fine jewelry at an accessible price point. In an effort to reduce overconsumption, each of their pieces is built to last from high-quality materials. The brand also places an emphasis on sustainability — using 80% recycled gold and prioritizing working with Responsible Jewelery Council-certified suppliers.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop from Mejuri's diamond sale before the deals end tomorrow.

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.