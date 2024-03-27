Sponsored by Coach Outlet

Enter a Colorful World With Coach Outlet: Shop Resort-Ready Accessories

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 2:48 PM PDT, March 27, 2024

Get creative and color outside of the lines by adding these pieces to your spring looks.

The dreary days of winter are fading away and the colorful world of spring is officially here. As you set your sights on warmer days ahead and activities out in the sunshine, it's possible an accessories refresh is in bloom. 

Coach Outlet has the handbags, shoes and accessories made to complement that new floral spring dress you can't wait to wear. These colorful new arrivals are ideal for your upcoming vacation or everyday stroll through town on a sunny day.

Shop the Coach Outlet Colorful Collection

The resort-ready colorways we're eyeing at Coach Outlet are light violet, soft green and flower pink. We've found crossbodies, wallets, sandals, top-handle bags and more styles in these spring-ready, pastel-adjacent hues. The on-trend styles at Coach Outlet take '90s and Western inspiration, and their fresh shades are reminiscent of the many colors of nature in spring.

Punch your ticket and shop our favorite colorful and resort-ready new arrivals from Coach Outlet below. They're sure to bring even more color to your world, plus they ring up at Coach Outlet's affordable price points. 

Eliza Small Flap Crossbody

Eliza Small Flap Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Eliza Small Flap Crossbody

This soft green crossbody has a silver buckle detail for a Western-inspired look.

City Tote

City Tote
Coach Outlet

City Tote

This leather tote is the shade of spring violets. 

Eliza Small Wallet

Eliza Small Wallet
Coach Outlet

Eliza Small Wallet

This petite wallet is ideal for that tiny purse you like to carry.

Fiona Sandal

Fiona Sandal
Coach Outlet

Fiona Sandal

Walk to the beach or pool in these slip-ons.

Andrea Mini Carryall

Andrea Mini Carryall
Coach Outlet

Andrea Mini Carryall

The hue of this mini bag is ever-fitting for spring: It's called flower pink.

Klare Crossbody

Klare Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Klare Crossbody

Pop this crossbody over your spring dress and go.

Georgia Satchel

Georgia Satchel
Coach Outlet

Georgia Satchel

Carry this cheerful satchel by its handle or strap.

Large Morgan Square Crossbody

Large Morgan Square Crossbody
Coach Outlet

Large Morgan Square Crossbody

Fit all you need for a day about town into this large crossbody with a snap closure.

Eliza Top Handle

Eliza Top Handle
Coach Outlet

Eliza Top Handle

Top handle bags are totally on-trend, and this one is adorable as can be.

Andrea Carryall

Andrea Carryall
Coach Outlet

Andrea Carryall

Wear this petite pouch crossbody or grab it by its handle.

RELATED CONTENT:  

Coach Outlet’s New Spring Collection Is Pastel Perfection

Coach Outlet’s New Spring Collection Is Pastel Perfection

Coach Outlet Has Pretty Little Pastel Bags for Spring 2024 and Beyond

Coach Outlet Has Pretty Little Pastel Bags for Spring 2024 and Beyond

Paravel Spring Sale: Save 20% on Totes, Weekender Bags and More

Sales & Deals

Paravel Spring Sale: Save 20% on Totes, Weekender Bags and More

25 Best Spring Fashion Finds at Amazon: Shop Dresses, Sandals and More

Style

25 Best Spring Fashion Finds at Amazon: Shop Dresses, Sandals and More

Tags:

Latest News