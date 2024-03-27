Get creative and color outside of the lines by adding these pieces to your spring looks.
The dreary days of winter are fading away and the colorful world of spring is officially here. As you set your sights on warmer days ahead and activities out in the sunshine, it's possible an accessories refresh is in bloom.
Coach Outlet has the handbags, shoes and accessories made to complement that new floral spring dress you can't wait to wear. These colorful new arrivals are ideal for your upcoming vacation or everyday stroll through town on a sunny day.
Shop the Coach Outlet Colorful Collection
The resort-ready colorways we're eyeing at Coach Outlet are light violet, soft green and flower pink. We've found crossbodies, wallets, sandals, top-handle bags and more styles in these spring-ready, pastel-adjacent hues. The on-trend styles at Coach Outlet take '90s and Western inspiration, and their fresh shades are reminiscent of the many colors of nature in spring.
Punch your ticket and shop our favorite colorful and resort-ready new arrivals from Coach Outlet below. They're sure to bring even more color to your world, plus they ring up at Coach Outlet's affordable price points.
Eliza Small Flap Crossbody
This soft green crossbody has a silver buckle detail for a Western-inspired look.
City Tote
This leather tote is the shade of spring violets.
Eliza Small Wallet
This petite wallet is ideal for that tiny purse you like to carry.
Fiona Sandal
Walk to the beach or pool in these slip-ons.
Andrea Mini Carryall
The hue of this mini bag is ever-fitting for spring: It's called flower pink.
Klare Crossbody
Pop this crossbody over your spring dress and go.
Georgia Satchel
Carry this cheerful satchel by its handle or strap.
Large Morgan Square Crossbody
Fit all you need for a day about town into this large crossbody with a snap closure.
Eliza Top Handle
Top handle bags are totally on-trend, and this one is adorable as can be.
Andrea Carryall
Wear this petite pouch crossbody or grab it by its handle.