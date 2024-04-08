Style

The Best Amazon Spring Fashion Finds to Add to Your Wardrobe: On-Trend Dresses, Sandals, Handbags and More

25 Best Spring Fashion Finds at Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 9:21 AM PDT, April 8, 2024

From sunglasses and Levi's denim shorts to strappy sandals, Amazon's Spring Fashion Storefront has your spring wardrobe covered.

Move over the drab, dark colors of the colder months: Spring is officially here. Pops of color are now being found everywhere you look from flowering tulips to manicures and, of course, in our spring wardrobes. 

Amazon is welcoming the warmer season with its latest Spring Fashion Storefront filled with clothes and accessories that instantly bring on the sunshine. From Levi's denim shorts to celeb-loved handbags and more fashion essentials starting at just $15, Amazon could literally be your one-stop shop this spring. 

Shop Amazon Spring Fashion

Everyone wants to step into spring in their best outfits and favorite bathing suits and luckily Amazon's hub has trendy, affordable fashion year-round. Whether you're searching for the perfect outfit for your next spring getaway, a lightweight wedding guest dress or just everyday warm-weather attire, you'll find it in Amazon's selection of spring fashion.

Whether you need a new pair of high-heeled sandals, classic Ray-Ban aviators, tiered maxi dresses, or a tote bag to take everywhere more, we've gathered the best spring fashion finds on Amazon that you'll want to wear into summer and beyond. Ahead, shop our picks for the most stylish pieces on Amazon for Spring 2024. 

Best Spring Dresses on Amazon

Warmer temperatures are finally here, which means it's time to break out those sunny day staples like dresses. This year we are seeing lots of ruffled hemlines and flowy styles that actually look both comfortable and flattering.

Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Amazon

Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Puff sleeve dresses and tops are the perennial fashion trends of spring — they come back every year (typically cuter and more stylish than ever).

$47 $38

Shop Now

Ouges V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets

Ouges V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Ouges V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets

With various different colors to choose from, you can wear this skater dress to brunch with your besties.

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Slinky, sexy, and surprisingly comfortable, a slip dress is a spring must-have. This pick from Amazon’s The Drop comes in a rainbow of colors, and is infused with elastane for a bit of stretch.

ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Amazon

ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

This boho-style ruffle dress with tie-up ribbon straps can be dressed up or down for any occasion. 

$60 $39

With Coupon

Shop Now

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Twirl into the spring season in this tiered tent maxi — available in 18 pretty colors.

Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress

Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress
Amazon

Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress

This casual short sleeve dress will keep you comfortable on warm spring days. Plus, it's the perfect dress to pack with you for your next spring getaway. 

Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap Dress

Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap Dress
Amazon

Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap Dress

Spring dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. This elegant tiered boho dress is a must-have for your spring wardrobe. 

$61 $38

With Coupon

Shop Now

Best Pants and Shorts for Spring

Shorts, denim, leggings and skirts, there are so many options to mix and match with this spring. 

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts and now you can score a pair for 32% off. 

$60 $40

Shop Now

LILLUSORY Women's Linen Summer Palazzo Pants

LILLUSORY Women's Linen Summer Palazzo Pants
Amazon

LILLUSORY Women's Linen Summer Palazzo Pants

With an airy and relaxed fit, these linen-blend pants feature an elastic waistband, adjustable drawstring and wide-leg design for added comfort.

$30 $15

Shop Now

BTFBM Floral High Waisted Ruffle Short

BTFBM Floral High Waisted Ruffle Short
Amazon

BTFBM Floral High Waisted Ruffle Short

Drawstring shorts that feel so soft and comfy on. Style with a fitted top and white sneakers. 

$26 $23

With Coupon

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant

Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant

These striped linen pants are perfect to pair with flat sandals or white sneakers for any spring occasion. 

$30 $29

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala leggings have a cult following on TikTok thanks to their buttery soft fabric in tons of color options and roomy side pockets. 

$30 $24

With Coupon

Shop Now

Best Spring Shoes and Sandals on Amazon

We've found the heeled sandals you'll want to wear out on the warm evenings, the comfy slippers you'll want to put on once you're home and everything in between.

Funkymonkey Women's Double Buckle Comfort Slides

Funkymonkey Women's Double Buckle Comfort Slides
Amazon

Funkymonkey Women's Double Buckle Comfort Slides

These waterproof buckle flat sandals are the perfect pool slides. 

$31 $25

Shop Now

The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal

The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
Amazon

The Drop Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal

These faux-snake print block heeled mule sandals can dress up any spring look, especially when you get them in the lime green shade. 

Reef Women's Cushion Vista Slide Sandal

Reef Women's Cushion Vista Slide Sandal
Amazon

Reef Women's Cushion Vista Slide Sandal

The Reef Women's Cushion Vista Slide Sandal features a double strap upper that gently hugs your foot, providing a supportive fit for all of your adventures.

The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal

The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal
Amazon

The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal

A flat sandal that's not boring is always on our shopping list. Snag these for a casual spring outfit idea. 

N.N.G Women Heels Sandals

N.N.G Women Heels Sandals
Amazon

N.N.G Women Heels Sandals

Celebs like Reese Witherspoon are loving the braided block heel sandal look for spring and summer.

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Crocs Classic Clogs have been around for years and never go out of style. Perfect for spring break and upcoming vacations, the lightweight shoe comes in dozens of colors to choose from. 

$50 $19 and up

Shop Now

Best Accessories for Spring

Keep the brighter sun of spring at bay with sunglasses and hats. We even found some super cute bags that you'll want to tote around with you to keep all your essentials nearby.

Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag

Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag
Amazon

Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag

This might just be the chicest beach bag we've ever seen — perfect for any poolside antics, too.

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, these round Ray-Ban sunglasses have just that.

Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings

Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Amazon

Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings

These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.

JW PEI Gabbi Bag

JW PEI Gabbi Bag
Amazon

JW PEI Gabbi Bag

If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest fashion trends, then you already know that the scrunch effect is a must-have look for your wardrobe. 

Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat

Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat
Amazon

Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat

This stylish straw hat offers a comfortable and breathable fit, making it perfect to wear on sunny days. 

$36 $25

Shop Now

Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag

Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag
Amazon

Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag

Treat your beach and pool wardrobe to a darling color pop this spring with this Turkish Cotton tote.

$20 $19

With Coupon

Shop Now

Le Specs Unisex Adult's Bandwagon Sunglasses

Le Specs Unisex Adult's Bandwagon Sunglasses
Amazon

Le Specs Unisex Adult's Bandwagon Sunglasses

These totally wearable sunnies are the perfect accompaniment to any spring outfit. Available in chic tortoise shell, they're a warm weather essential.

