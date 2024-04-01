With spring finally here, it's time to refresh your swimwear collection and get ready for the sunny days that lie ahead. Like us, you probably have plans to make the most of your time outdoors and there's no doubt you're going to need a chic new swimsuit for lounging at the pool or the beach this season.

Luckily, Amazon has tons of incredible spring fashion essentials, including swimsuits. You can even grab a great deal on all sorts of cute and fun bathing suits available at Amazon — some of these amazing deals are priced as low as $19. We picked out our favorites to check out below.

Whether you're gearing up for a tropical getaway or planning to soak up the sun in your backyard this spring, consult our list of the best swimwear from Amazon. From affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish one-piece swimsuits from popular brands, we did the shopping for you.

Best Bikini Swimsuits on Amazon:

Miyouj Halter String Bikini Amazon Miyouj Halter String Bikini You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially in this trendy brown shade. Featuring adjustable straps, this bikini top and bikini bottom duo is perfect for soaking up the sun. $26 Shop Now

Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set Amazon Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set At just $26 for a top and bottom, this Amazon bikini is a steal — and with its impressive quality, you might as well get it in several colors. $28 Shop Now

Best One Piece Swimsuits on Amazon:

Viottiset One Shoulder Ruched One Piece Amazon Viottiset One Shoulder Ruched One Piece "I wasn’t sure what to expect when ordering this but I was pleasantly surprised," wrote one happy reviewer of this one-shoulder suit. "The quality of the fabric is great and the color is beautiful in person. I wore the swimsuit out to the pool for a few hours and had no issues. $32 Shop Now

Best Tankini Swimsuits on Amazon:

