The Best Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop Ahead of Spring Break: Andie Swim, J.Crew and More

The Best Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits
March 5, 2024

Make a splash this spring with the best one-piece swimsuits on sale now.

Spring is upon us, which means swimwear is on the mind. As many are planning for a spring vacation, it's time to shop for a new swimsuit for your spring break getaway, staycation or any spring activity that involves a body of water.

If two-piece bikinis aren't your thing, don't think for a moment that you have to sacrifice style. We've rounded up the best one-piece swimsuits to shop right now. And the best part? Each one is on sale, so you don't need to splurge for a cute swimsuit. Instead, you can save up those hard-earned dollars for your upcoming spring plans.

With an array of deals available right now, you're bound to discover the perfect swimsuit to suit your style. For a chic and sophisticated look, opt for the J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit or Billabong Dream State Morgan Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit. If you're looking to flaunt some skin, Seafolly's Lien Plunge One Piece or Beach Riot's Joyce One-Piece are your best bets for your next vacation.

Ahead, get ready to dive into spring in style and shop the best deals on one-piece swimsuits.

Leonisa One-Piece Sheer Cutout Sculpting Swimsuit

Leonisa One-Piece Sheer Cutout Sculpting Swimsuit
Leonisa

Leonisa One-Piece Sheer Cutout Sculpting Swimsuit

Feel sexy while keeping everything in place, thanks to this sleek and reliable swimsuit from Leonisa. Firm compression and removable padding help you look your best in this versatile piece that can also be worn as a bodysuit. 

Andie The Nantucket One Piece

Andie The Nantucket One Piece
Andie Swim

Andie The Nantucket One Piece

The support and coverage of a one-piece, with the glamour of a red-carpet gown: The Nantucket’s one-shoulder style is a classic in the making.

$98 $59

Shop Now

Billabong Dream State Morgan Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Billabong Dream State Morgan Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Billabong Dream State Morgan Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Embrace a playful yet chic vibe in this cheeky one-piece swimsuit, complete with underwire cups and adjustable straps for a supportive fit.

$110 $71

Shop Now

J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit

J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew

J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit

This simple and elegant ruched swimsuit is true to size and features a skinny, detachable neck strap. 

$118 $80

Shop Now

Old Navy One-Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit

Old Navy One-Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit
Old Navy

Old Navy One-Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit

Bask in the sunshine in this swimsuit boasting an asymmetrical neckline, adjustable twist-shoulder and built-in SPF protection.

$55 $33

Shop Now

Sea Level Frill One-Piece Swimsuit

Sea Level Frill One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom

Sea Level Frill One-Piece Swimsuit

In a striking cobalt blue, this swimsuit is designed with a low-dipping neckline and frill-trimmed swimsuit detail, ensuring you'll make a bold statement wherever you go.

$125 $75

Shop Now

CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This stunning dusty rose one-piece swimsuit showcases a deep v-neck and ruching at the front, perfect for achieving a sophisticated beach or poolside aesthetic. 

$45 $35

Shop Now

Seafolly Lien Plunge One Piece

Seafolly Lien Plunge One Piece
Seafolly

Seafolly Lien Plunge One Piece

With its deep v-back, plunge neckline and cut-out detail, Seafolly's Lien Plunge One Piece is both elegant and sexy for all of your beach adventures.

$225 $139

Shop Now

Beach Riot Joyce One-Piece

Beach Riot Joyce One-Piece
Bare Necessities

Beach Riot Joyce One-Piece

Make a statement in this trendy color block one piece, featuring a one-shoulder style and large side cut-out.

$168 $80

Shop Now

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit

Designed with horizontal bands to define your waist and built-in tummy control, this one-piece swimsuit will keep you supported whether you're lounging poolside or diving into waves.

$125 $60

Shop Now

Frankies Bikinis x Pamela Anderson Pacific One Piece

Frankies Bikinis x Pamela Anderson Pacific One Piece
Revolve

Frankies Bikinis x Pamela Anderson Pacific One Piece

Featuring a partial front button closure and high-cut legs, this charming floral swimsuit is perfect to wear from the breezy days of spring to sun-kissed summer days.

$195 $117

Shop Now

