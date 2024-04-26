Now's the time to stock up on stylish bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces at a great price from Amazon.
With spring finally here, it's time to refresh your swimwear collection and get ready for the sunny days that lie ahead. Like us, you probably have plans to make the most of your time outdoors and there's no doubt you're going to need a chic new swimsuit for lounging at the pool or the beach this season.
Luckily, Amazon has tons of incredible spring fashion essentials, including swimsuits. You can even grab a great deal on all sorts of cute and fun bathing suits available at Amazon — some of these amazing deals are priced as low as $19. We picked out our favorites to check out below.
Whether you're gearing up for a tropical getaway or planning to soak up the sun in your backyard this spring, consult our list of the best swimwear from Amazon. From affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish one-piece swimsuits from popular brands, we did the shopping for you.
Best Bikini Swimsuits on Amazon:
Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit
The high-waist trend meets timeless string bikini with polka dots for an unstoppable look at the beach with this Blooming Jelly two piece bathing suit.
Miyouj Halter String Bikini
You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially in this trendy brown shade. Featuring adjustable straps, this bikini top and bikini bottom duo is perfect for soaking up the sun.
Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set
We love the bright orange hue of this bikini. This bikini features removable straps so you can go for a bandeau style, plus high-cut bottoms.
Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini
This retro bikini flatters and slims in all the right places.
Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set
At just $26 for a top and bottom, this Amazon bikini is a steal — and with its impressive quality, you might as well get it in several colors.
MOOSLOVER Women Cutout One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini
This color block bikini set features a one-shoulder top with a cutout and high-waisted bottoms for a flattering fit.
Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit
Whether you're tall with a big bust or short with a small cup size, it's easy to feel confident in this high-waisted two-piece swimsuit.
Best One Piece Swimsuits on Amazon:
CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
With a plunging V-neck and curve-hugging wrap waist, this one-piece is anything but matronly.
Viottiset One Shoulder Ruched One Piece
"I wasn’t sure what to expect when ordering this but I was pleasantly surprised," wrote one happy reviewer of this one-shoulder suit. "The quality of the fabric is great and the color is beautiful in person. I wore the swimsuit out to the pool for a few hours and had no issues.
Smismivo Tummy Control Swimwear
If you're looking for tummy control swimwear, the ruching on this bathing suit does slimming magic — just check out some of the 20,000 5-star reviews.
La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
"The bathing suit is a literal miracle worker!" wrote one happy reviewer four months postpartum. "I was definitely feeling self conscious in a bathing suit, but am so glad I ordered this one because I now feel so confident."
CUPSHE Women V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
This stunning dusty rose one-piece swimsuit showcases a deep V-neck and ruching at the front, perfect for achieving a sophisticated beach or poolside aesthetic.
Best Tankini Swimsuits on Amazon:
Aleumdr Womens Retro Ruched Two Piece Tankini Swimsuit
Designed with a retro square neck and elegant ruching, this tankini offers generous coverage while enhancing your silhouette.
Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts
If you haven't tried a tankini swimsuit, they're some of the best swimsuits out there because they give you the coverage of a one-piece swimsuit with the convenience of a two-piece. If you have water sports planned, you can switch out the bottoms for board shorts.
Holipick High Neck Halter Tummy Control Two Piece Bathing Suit
As far as high neck swimsuits go, this is one of our favorites (and it's an Amazon best seller). Women's tankini swimsuits are at the top of our list for great beachwear—they flatter just about any figure.
Shuangyu Store Women's Twist Front Bandeau Tankini Set
Featuring UV-proof fabric and a ruched tummy control design, this tankini provides comfort and breathability for all your sunny day adventures.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
