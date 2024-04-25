Once temperatures start to rise, the best inflatable pools become affordable alternatives to an in-ground pool that can help you beat the heat. For those with limited space and perhaps an even more limited budget, inflatable pools are a great way to enjoy the sunshine and keep cool this summer.

From family-sized designs to hot-tub-like loungers, there's an inflatable pool for kids and adults alike. Even better, Amazon offers an array of discounts on inflatable pools, so you can save on your new backyard escape. The Amazon deals on inflatable pools start at just $34, which makes the dream of having a pool at your home all the more attainable.

Ahead, we've gathered some of the best deals on inflatable pools that Amazon has to offer. All you need to do is figure out where you'll put your new pool and stock up on swimsuits. Shop Amazon's best inflatable pools on sale right now.

The Best Deals on Inflatable Pools to Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: