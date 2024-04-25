Sales & Deals

The Best Inflatable Pool Deals on Amazon to Help You Beat the Heat This Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Inflatable Pool Deals for Summer
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:55 AM PDT, April 25, 2024

Shop the best deals on inflatable pools for the whole family to keep cool in the backyard on sunny days.

Once temperatures start to rise, the best inflatable pools become affordable alternatives to an in-ground pool that can help you beat the heat. For those with limited space and perhaps an even more limited budget, inflatable pools are a great way to enjoy the sunshine and keep cool this summer.

From family-sized designs to hot-tub-like loungers, there's an inflatable pool for kids and adults alike. Even better, Amazon offers an array of discounts on inflatable pools, so you can save on your new backyard escape. The Amazon deals on inflatable pools start at just $34, which makes the dream of having a pool at your home all the more attainable.

Ahead, we've gathered some of the best deals on inflatable pools that Amazon has to offer. All you need to do is figure out where you'll put your new pool and stock up on swimsuits. Shop Amazon's best inflatable pools on sale right now.

The Best Deals on Inflatable Pools to Shop Now

Evajoy Inflatable Pool with Bench

Evajoy Inflatable Pool with Bench
Amazon

Evajoy Inflatable Pool with Bench

Equipped with a backrest and bench, this pool becomes the perfect place for adults and kids to relax and sunbathe. 

$40 $34

Shop Now

Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool

Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool
Amazon

Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool

Grab this 120" x 72" x 22" inflatable family pool at a discount and enjoy a summer filled with fun.

$74 $35

Shop Now

Intex Lounge Pool with Pump Set

Intex Lounge Pool with Pump Set
Amazon

Intex Lounge Pool with Pump Set

Kick back and relax in this inflatable pool, featuring a built-in bench and two handy cupholders.

$59 $46

Shop Now

Sineau Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults

Sineau Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults
Amazon

Sineau Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults

With its 120" x 72" x 22" size and 312 gallon water capacity, the Sineau inflatable swimming pool can hold up to 2 adults and 3-5 kids, so everyone can enjoy a splashing pool party in the backyard.

$80 $59

Shop Now

Intex Easy Set Pool with Cartridge Filter Pump

Intex Easy Set Pool with Cartridge Filter Pump
Amazon

Intex Easy Set Pool with Cartridge Filter Pump

This 12' x 30" inflatable pool comes with a cartridge filter pump, so you don't have to worry about dirt and debris making your pool water dirty.

$170 $93

Shop Now

Bestway Fast Set 12' x 30" Inflatable Top Ring Pool

Bestway Fast Set 12' x 30" Inflatable Top Ring Pool
Amazon

Bestway Fast Set 12' x 30" Inflatable Top Ring Pool

This inflatable round pool set offers an ideal place for all ages to relax and play all summer long. The DuraPlus enhanced 3-layer liner is reinforced to prevent punctures and increase the pool's durability.

$160 $103

Shop Now

StarOcean Inflatable Pool with Lights

StarOcean Inflatable Pool with Lights
Amazon

StarOcean Inflatable Pool with Lights

Elevate your summer nights with this solar-powered inflatable pool, designed to illuminate your yard with vibrant colors.

$150 $100

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 20% on Frontgate's Patio Furniture and Backyard Essentials

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Frontgate's Patio Furniture and Backyard Essentials

Solo Stove’s Tabletop Fire Pit is Almost 50% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Solo Stove’s Tabletop Fire Pit is Almost 50% Off Right Now

The 15 Best Outdoor Solar Lights to Brighten Your Yard This Spring

Home

The 15 Best Outdoor Solar Lights to Brighten Your Yard This Spring

The Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop at Amazon

Shop the Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard

Home

Shop the Best Patio Umbrellas With Lights to Brighten Up Your Backyard

The Best Adirondack Chairs for Every Style and Budget This Spring

Home

The Best Adirondack Chairs for Every Style and Budget This Spring

The Best Outdoor Dining Sets for Every Budget and Style This Spring

Best Lists

The Best Outdoor Dining Sets for Every Budget and Style This Spring

Tags:

Latest News