Funboy's 4th of July Sale Is Here: Save 25% on Instagram-Worthy Pool Floats

FUNBOY 4th of July Sale
FUNBOY
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:57 PM PDT, June 18, 2024

Save 25% on Funboy's best pool floats for the Fourth of July, including the brand's 'Barbie' collection.

Cue the fireworks: Fourth of July is almost here, and there's nothing better than spending the long weekend lounging in the pool. Along with a cute swimsuit, pool floats are a must-have essential to complete your perfect pool day.

Funboy makes the trendiest pool floats loved by Kourtney Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Gabrielle Union and more stars — and now they're on sale for the Fourth of July. Through Friday, July 5, the brand is offering 25% off all of its floaties that are going to take over Instagram this summer. Just use the code CAMP at checkout to save on Funboy’s entire selection of summertime essentials.

Shop the FUNBOY Sale

Whether you're planning a pool party or just want to sunbathe in the water all summer long, there are tons of pool floats on sale to make memories with the whole family. To help you find the chicest float, we've curated a list of our favorite finds from the Funboy sale.

From picture-perfect chaise lounges to select styles from the Barbie movie collection, the Funboy 4th of July Sale has an eye-catching inflatable for everybody. If you're looking for more summer 2024 essentials, don't forget to check out our top picks for the best swimsuits and sunscreens.

Retro Pink Convertible

Retro Pink Convertible
FUNBOY

Retro Pink Convertible

Escape to Malibu and experience the top-down feeling of California’s Pacific Coast Highway with this cute Retro Pink Convertible Float.

$99 $74

with code CAMP

Shop Now

Sun Kissed Dual Chaise

Sun Kissed Dual Chaise
FUNBOY

Sun Kissed Dual Chaise

From pool to poolside, backyard and beyond, the Sun Kissed Dual Chaise provides a conversational style float to enjoy leisurely afternoons. 

$119 $82

with code CAMP

Shop Now

FUNBOY X Barbie Dream Oversized Tube Float

FUNBOY X Barbie Dream Oversized Tube Float
FUNBOY

FUNBOY X Barbie Dream Oversized Tube Float

Kick back in the perfect tube float that screams Barbie Land with vibrant colors.

$34 $26

with code CAMP

Shop Now

Stars & Stripes Mesh Chair

Stars & Stripes Mesh Chair
FUNBOY

Stars & Stripes Mesh Chair

Celebrate the Fourth of July in style with this stars and stripes floatie.

$39 $29

with code CAMP

Shop Now

Rainbow Daybed Pool Raft and Float

Rainbow Daybed Pool Raft and Float
FUNBOY

Rainbow Daybed Pool Raft and Float

The search for a rainbow pool float (and floating daybed) for Pride month and beyond is over. This raft offers a comfortable and colorful lounging paradise.

$139 $104

with code CAMP

Shop Now

Coastal Stripe Mesh Chair - 2 Pack

Coastal Stripe Mesh Chair - 2 Pack
FUNBOY

Coastal Stripe Mesh Chair - 2 Pack

Sprawl out in style with a set of chic blue-and-white striped floats.

$78 $52

with code CAMP

Shop Now

Clear Mint Mesh Lounger - 2 Pack

Clear Mint Mesh Lounger - 2 Pack
FUNBOY

Clear Mint Mesh Lounger - 2 Pack

Stay cool while floating comfortably in the FUNBOY Clear Mesh Lounger Float that features a drink holder and headrest for ultimate comfort and relaxation. 

$78 $59

with code CAMP

Shop Now

Funbaby Clear Pink Glitter Unicorn

Funbaby Clear Pink Glitter Unicorn
FUNBOY

Funbaby Clear Pink Glitter Unicorn

Kids should get in on the pool fun, too! With Funboy's Funbaby line, the cutest kids' floats and splash pads can help make the last days of summer so much more fun. 

$39 $29

with code CAMP

Shop Now

