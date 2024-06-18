Cue the fireworks: Fourth of July is almost here, and there's nothing better than spending the long weekend lounging in the pool. Along with a cute swimsuit, pool floats are a must-have essential to complete your perfect pool day.

Funboy makes the trendiest pool floats loved by Kourtney Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens, Gabrielle Union and more stars — and now they're on sale for the Fourth of July. Through Friday, July 5, the brand is offering 25% off all of its floaties that are going to take over Instagram this summer. Just use the code CAMP at checkout to save on Funboy’s entire selection of summertime essentials.

Shop the FUNBOY Sale

Whether you're planning a pool party or just want to sunbathe in the water all summer long, there are tons of pool floats on sale to make memories with the whole family. To help you find the chicest float, we've curated a list of our favorite finds from the Funboy sale.

From picture-perfect chaise lounges to select styles from the Barbie movie collection, the Funboy 4th of July Sale has an eye-catching inflatable for everybody. If you're looking for more summer 2024 essentials, don't forget to check out our top picks for the best swimsuits and sunscreens.

Retro Pink Convertible FUNBOY Retro Pink Convertible Escape to Malibu and experience the top-down feeling of California’s Pacific Coast Highway with this cute Retro Pink Convertible Float. $99 $74 with code CAMP Shop Now

Funbaby Clear Pink Glitter Unicorn FUNBOY Funbaby Clear Pink Glitter Unicorn Kids should get in on the pool fun, too! With Funboy's Funbaby line, the cutest kids' floats and splash pads can help make the last days of summer so much more fun. $39 $29 with code CAMP Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: