The Fourth of July is less than a month away, and we can't wait to celebrate with our friends and family. For many, the summer holiday is prime time for pool parties, lake trips or beach days — which means you'll need festive swimsuits for the occasion.

Instead of buying an American flag-printed suit that will be worn for only a day and spend the rest of the season forgotten in the back of your drawer, we recommend investing in a more subtle nod to Independence Day. A fire engine red one-piece swimsuit, sleek white bikini or blue pinstriped swim trunks still capture the festive spirit of the holiday and will become a go-to in your swimwear rotation for many sunny days to come.

Even if you're not into the whole red-white-and-blue thing, we've found the best Fourth of July swimsuits you'll want to wear over and over again. Below, shop all our top July 4 swimsuit picks for men and women from best-selling brands such as LSPACE, SKIMS, Fair Harbor and more.

Best Women's Bathing Suits for July 4

Kitty and Vibe Strapless Halter One Piece Kitty and Vibe Kitty and Vibe Strapless Halter One Piece Only Murders in the Building actress Zoe Colletti has a swim collection with Kitty and Vibe. This super versatile one-piece in Dolly Parton-inspired gingham features ruched fabric in the torso, medium booty coverage and a removable halter tie. Find it in standard and plus sizes. $128 $96 Shop Now

Best Men's Bathing Suits for July 4

