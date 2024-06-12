Shop swimsuits for men and women that you'll want to wear long after the 4th of July holiday ends.
The Fourth of July is less than a month away, and we can't wait to celebrate with our friends and family. For many, the summer holiday is prime time for pool parties, lake trips or beach days — which means you'll need festive swimsuits for the occasion.
Instead of buying an American flag-printed suit that will be worn for only a day and spend the rest of the season forgotten in the back of your drawer, we recommend investing in a more subtle nod to Independence Day. A fire engine red one-piece swimsuit, sleek white bikini or blue pinstriped swim trunks still capture the festive spirit of the holiday and will become a go-to in your swimwear rotation for many sunny days to come.
Even if you're not into the whole red-white-and-blue thing, we've found the best Fourth of July swimsuits you'll want to wear over and over again. Below, shop all our top July 4 swimsuit picks for men and women from best-selling brands such as LSPACE, SKIMS, Fair Harbor and more.
Best Women's Bathing Suits for July 4
Never Fully Dressed Broderie White Bikini
This flattering bikini offers plenty of coverage without looking matronly.
The Bells One Piece
This scoop-neck medium-coverage suit has contrast details and is made of sculpting fabric for extra support. It's also available in green or black.
PinkBlush Maternity Red Ruched Sides Front Cutout Maternity One Piece Swimsuit
You'll feel as cute as ever in this red cutout maternity one-piece.
Summer of 78 Bea One Piece
Shine in navy blue in this bandeau one-piece.
LSPACE Satin Shine Sierra One Piece
This one-piece features an on-trend rosette.
SKIMS Signature Swim Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Top and High Leg Bikini Bottom
This off-the-shoulder bikini top is romantic in red. Pair it with high-waisted bottoms.
Kitty and Vibe Strapless Halter One Piece
Only Murders in the Building actress Zoe Colletti has a swim collection with Kitty and Vibe. This super versatile one-piece in Dolly Parton-inspired gingham features ruched fabric in the torso, medium booty coverage and a removable halter tie. Find it in standard and plus sizes.
Best Men's Bathing Suits for July 4
Fair Harbor Anchor Swim Trunks
Pick up Fair Harbor's most popular style that comes in a ton of colors and prints, plus three inseams to choose from.
Maamgic Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
Nautical stripes are always a good option, but these swim trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.
Vuori Cape Short
Get your summer sport on in style with these dusky blue, jungle-inspired swim trunks.
