21 Beach Day Essentials to Make Your Trip to the Shore So Much Better
The summer months have officially arrived — and that means beach days are imminent. Once you’ve packed the basics like a towel and sunscreen, there are plenty of beach goodies and gadgets to make your trip to the shore even more enjoyable.
From waterproof bluetooth speakers to pack in your beach bag to sand-proof blankets large enough to accommodate you and your travel companions, we've rounded up a list of the best gear for your beach day.
If you're trying to pack a whole day or week's worth of beach supplies, the Hydro Flask Day Escape Cooler will keep your favorite snacks and drinks cool for up to 36 hours. And don't forget a foldable chair that's lightweight enough to lug across the sand such as the GCI Outdoor Waterside Chair that can be carried as a backpack for easy travels.
Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon has tons of must-have items that will help you create the ultimate beachside set-up. Ahead, check out all the best beach essentials to pack for 4th of July weekend and all your other beach days this summer.
If you're bringing drinks to the beach, pack them in this cooler backpack. Your drinks will stay cold all day, and transporting them to and from the beach will be a breeze with the comfortable over-the-shoulder straps.
A good beach towel should dry fast and not collect sand. This oversized towel will takes up minimal space in your travel bag and even comes with a hidden pocket for your sunglasses and phone while you relax.
This beach chair can be folded up and worn as a backpack. It boasts a collapsible sun canopy and cup holder for extra comfort and convenience.
Set the vibes while you're relaxing with this waterproof bluetooth speaker.
Take great pictures underwater with this universal waterproof case.
The Haul is the first-ever YETI cooler on wheels. It is perfect for taking the Tundra's legendary toughness and unmatched insulation power the extra mile.
Stay cool at the beach and clamp this umbrella to your beach chair for all-day, easy sun protection and shade.
Get competitive while playing spikeball, a 4-person beach game that is a combination of volleyball and tennis.
This lightweight bag is perfect for holding up to 3 large towels, sunscreen, and other essentials you need for a beach day.
Stay comfortable while resting on the beach with this inflatable pillow that won't blow away if windy.
This portable blender is USB-rechargeable, self-cleaning and equipped with a leak proof lid, making it the perfect way to make smoothies, protein shakes, margaritas and more, whenever and wherever you want.
This fanny pack will hold your phone, wallet, cards, and other necessities while walking on the beach.
This cute sun hat is crafted with 100% cotton and can be easily rolled up and tucked in your beach bag to pull out when you need some extra protection from UV rays.
Worried that your phone will overheat in the sun? Place it in this thermal protector case while you're not using it outside.
This large beach blanket is made out of sand-proof parachute material, equipped with anchor pockets to keep it in place on windier days and can be compressed down into an easily portable pouch.
The YETI Hopper is a lightweight cooler that can hold up to six cans and has durable fabric that resists punctures and UV rays.
This Hydro Flask bottle has a leak-proof wide mouth lid with a built-in straw, can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and (most importantly) is dishwasher safe, BPA-free and non-toxic.
Keep your beach beverage from falling in the sand with this cup holder from Home Queen that comes in a set of 4.
With over 30,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot summer day at the shore.
This beach tent pops up for a hassle-free set up and can fit two to three adults or four to five children.
Whatever great beach read you pick out for your seaside getaway, you can read it easily, even on the sunniest of days, with this Kindle Paperwhite.
