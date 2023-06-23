Shopping

21 Beach Day Essentials to Make Your Trip to the Shore So Much Better

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The summer months have officially arrived — and that means beach days are imminent. Once you’ve packed the basics like a towel and sunscreen, there are plenty of beach goodies and gadgets to make your trip to the shore even more enjoyable.

From waterproof bluetooth speakers to pack in your beach bag to sand-proof blankets large enough to accommodate you and your travel companions, we've rounded up a list of the best gear for your beach day. 

If you're trying to pack a whole day or week's worth of beach supplies, the Hydro Flask Day Escape Cooler will keep your favorite snacks and drinks cool for up to 36 hours. And don't forget a foldable chair that's lightweight enough to lug across the sand such as the GCI Outdoor Waterside Chair that can be carried as a backpack for easy travels.

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon has tons of must-have items that will help you create the ultimate beachside set-up. Ahead, check out all the best beach essentials to pack for 4th of July weekend and all your other beach days this summer. 

Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack
Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack

If you're bringing drinks to the beach, pack them in this cooler backpack. Your drinks will stay cold all day, and transporting them to and from the beach will be a breeze with the comfortable over-the-shoulder straps.

$40$35
Oversized Sandproof Turkish Beach Towel
Oversized Sandproof Turkish Beach Towel
Amazon
Oversized Sandproof Turkish Beach Towel

A good beach towel should dry fast and not collect sand. This oversized towel will takes up minimal space in your travel bag and even comes with a hidden pocket for your sunglasses and phone while you relax. 

$30$15
GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair
GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair
GCI Outdoor via Amazon
GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair

This beach chair can be folded up and worn as a backpack. It boasts a collapsible sun canopy and cup holder for extra comfort and convenience.

$80$70
JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Set the vibes while you're relaxing with this waterproof bluetooth speaker. 

$150$100
Waterproof Phone Case
Universal Waterproof Case
Amazon
Waterproof Phone Case

Take great pictures underwater with this universal waterproof case. 

$10
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler
Amazon
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

The Haul is the first-ever YETI cooler on wheels. It is perfect for taking the Tundra's legendary toughness and unmatched insulation power the extra mile. 

$325
Sport-Brella Adjustable Umbrella with Universal Clamp
Sport-Brella Adjustable Umbrella with Universal Clamp
Amazon
Sport-Brella Adjustable Umbrella with Universal Clamp

Stay cool at the beach and clamp this umbrella to your beach chair for all-day, easy sun protection and shade. 

$28
Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit
Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit
Amazon
Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit

Get competitive while playing spikeball, a 4-person beach game that is a combination of volleyball and tennis.

$70$62
Sandproof Beach Tote Bag with Zipper
SCOUT 3 Girls Bag
Amazon
Sandproof Beach Tote Bag with Zipper

This lightweight bag is perfect for holding up to 3 large towels, sunscreen, and other essentials you need for a beach day.

$60
Ballast Beach Pillow
Ballast Beach Pillow
Amazon
Ballast Beach Pillow

Stay comfortable while resting on the beach with this inflatable pillow that won't blow away if windy.

$35$30
BlendJet One Plus Portable Blender
BlendJet One Plus Portable Blender
Walmart
BlendJet One Plus Portable Blender

This portable blender is USB-rechargeable, self-cleaning and equipped with a leak proof lid, making it the perfect way to make smoothies, protein shakes, margaritas and more, whenever and wherever you want. 

$52
Large Crossbody Fanny Pack
MAXTOP Large Crossbody Fanny Pack
Amazon
Large Crossbody Fanny Pack

This fanny pack will hold your phone, wallet, cards, and other necessities while walking on the beach. 

$20$16
Boderier Casual Wide Brim Bucket Hat
Boderier Casual Wide Brim Bucket Hat
Boderier via Amazon
Boderier Casual Wide Brim Bucket Hat

This cute sun hat is crafted with 100% cotton and can be easily rolled up and tucked in your beach bag to pull out when you need some extra protection from UV rays. 

$11
PHOOZY Apollo Series Thermal Phone Case
PHOOZY Apollo Series Thermal Phone Case
Amazon
PHOOZY Apollo Series Thermal Phone Case

Worried that your phone will overheat in the sun? Place it in this thermal protector case while you're not using it outside.

$30
WildHorn Outfitters Seaview 180° Sand Free Oversized Beach Blanket
WildHorn Outfitters Seaview 180° Sand Free Oversized Beach Blanket
WildHorn Outfitters via Amazon
WildHorn Outfitters Seaview 180° Sand Free Oversized Beach Blanket

This large beach blanket is made out of sand-proof parachute material, equipped with anchor pockets to keep it in place on windier days and can be compressed down into an easily portable pouch. 


$25
YETI Hopper Flip 8 Portable Soft Cooler
YETI Hopper Flip 8 Portable Soft Cooler
Amazon
YETI Hopper Flip 8 Portable Soft Cooler

The YETI Hopper is a lightweight cooler that can hold up to six cans and has durable fabric that resists punctures and UV rays.

$200
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Water Bottle
Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Water Bottle

This Hydro Flask bottle has a leak-proof wide mouth lid with a built-in straw, can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and (most importantly) is dishwasher safe, BPA-free and non-toxic.

$50
Home Queen Beach Cup Holder
Home Queen Beach Cup Holder
Amazon
Home Queen Beach Cup Holder

Keep your beach beverage from falling in the sand with this cup holder from Home Queen that comes in a set of 4.

$17
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan
Amazon
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

With over 30,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot summer day at the shore.

$25$18
ISILER Pop Up Beach Tent
ISILER Pop Up Beach Tent
ISILER via Amazon
ISILER Pop Up Beach Tent

This beach tent pops up for a hassle-free set up and can fit two to three adults or four to five children.

$50
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite

Whatever great beach read you pick out for your seaside getaway, you can read it easily, even on the sunniest of days, with this Kindle Paperwhite. 

$150

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

