21 Beach Day Essentials to Make Your Trip to the Shore So Much Better

The summer months have officially arrived — and that means beach days are imminent. Once you’ve packed the basics like a towel and sunscreen, there are plenty of beach goodies and gadgets to make your trip to the shore even more enjoyable.

From waterproof bluetooth speakers to pack in your beach bag to sand-proof blankets large enough to accommodate you and your travel companions, we've rounded up a list of the best gear for your beach day.

If you're trying to pack a whole day or week's worth of beach supplies, the Hydro Flask Day Escape Cooler will keep your favorite snacks and drinks cool for up to 36 hours. And don't forget a foldable chair that's lightweight enough to lug across the sand such as the GCI Outdoor Waterside Chair that can be carried as a backpack for easy travels.

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon has tons of must-have items that will help you create the ultimate beachside set-up. Ahead, check out all the best beach essentials to pack for 4th of July weekend and all your other beach days this summer.

Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack Amazon Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack If you're bringing drinks to the beach, pack them in this cooler backpack. Your drinks will stay cold all day, and transporting them to and from the beach will be a breeze with the comfortable over-the-shoulder straps. $40 $35 Shop Now

Oversized Sandproof Turkish Beach Towel Amazon Oversized Sandproof Turkish Beach Towel A good beach towel should dry fast and not collect sand. This oversized towel will takes up minimal space in your travel bag and even comes with a hidden pocket for your sunglasses and phone while you relax. $30 $15 Shop Now

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan Amazon Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan With over 30,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot summer day at the shore. $25 $18 Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Whatever great beach read you pick out for your seaside getaway, you can read it easily, even on the sunniest of days, with this Kindle Paperwhite. $150 Shop Now

