Now that August is here, you might be feeling that end-of-summer dread — but fear not, there's still plenty of time to soak up the sun this season.

Before back-to-school planning and the autumn chill truly sets in, we still have Labor Day Weekend to look forward to. Regardless of what your long weekend plans may look like, now would be a good time to give your swim trunks a refresh.

Whether you're lounging poolside, headed to a lakeside retreat or plotting your next beach escape, the best men's swimsuits that double as shorts can really make all the difference between a good Labor Day Weekend adventure and a truly great one. To help you in your search for the perfect swim collection to wear through all of your summer antics, we have scoured the internet far and wide — and rounded up a few of our favorite swimwear finds for men to shop this season.

Style and versatility are important factors when picking the best swim trunks or board shorts. Our top picks include various colors and price points from reviewer-loved brands such as lululemon, Vuori, Patagonia, J.Crew and Amazon, among so many others. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best swim trunks for men that look just as stylish out of the water. Bonus: Some of these men's swim trunks are on sale ahead of Labor Day.

Patagonia Baggies Backcountry Patagonia Baggies Keep it cool and comfy this summer with a pair of baggy board shorts from Patagonia. $65 $46 Shop Now

