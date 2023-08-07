The Best Men's Swim Trunks for the Beach, Pool and Everywhere in Between This Labor Day Weekend
Now that August is here, you might be feeling that end-of-summer dread — but fear not, there's still plenty of time to soak up the sun this season.
Before back-to-school planning and the autumn chill truly sets in, we still have Labor Day Weekend to look forward to. Regardless of what your long weekend plans may look like, now would be a good time to give your swim trunks a refresh.
Whether you're lounging poolside, headed to a lakeside retreat or plotting your next beach escape, the best men's swimsuits that double as shorts can really make all the difference between a good Labor Day Weekend adventure and a truly great one. To help you in your search for the perfect swim collection to wear through all of your summer antics, we have scoured the internet far and wide — and rounded up a few of our favorite swimwear finds for men to shop this season.
Style and versatility are important factors when picking the best swim trunks or board shorts. Our top picks include various colors and price points from reviewer-loved brands such as lululemon, Vuori, Patagonia, J.Crew and Amazon, among so many others. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best swim trunks for men that look just as stylish out of the water. Bonus: Some of these men's swim trunks are on sale ahead of Labor Day.
Chubbies swim trunks come in so many funky colors and patterns (over 60, to be exact), but we especially love this psychedelic pineapple print.
A washed-out color gives these swim trunks a vintage look — also available in sage green, peach and blue.
These top-rated swim trunks (also available with a 5-inch inseam) come in so many fun patterns, but we especially love this floral print.
"These shorts are the best swimming trunks I have had," praised one happy reviewer, who added that they could double as a running short.
Be ready for your (much-needed) summer vacation with this fun, vintage swimsuit.
These sleek, sporty swim shorts are made with UPF 50 protection for extra defense against the sun's rays.
Get your island drift vibes on with the help of these best-selling swim trunks from Fair Harbor.
Keep it cool and comfy this summer with a pair of baggy board shorts from Patagonia.
Get your summer sport on in style with these dusky blue, jungle inspired swim trunks.
Who knew that swim trunks could be so polished? You can seamlessly sport these structured Hurley shorts from the office to the pool and beyond this summer.
Snag this pair of J. Crew swim trunks while they're on sale for just $25.
Simple stripes are always a good option, but these swim trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.
With a staple curved hem, these super short swim trunks perfectly pay homage to the swimwear styles of the '80s.
O'Neill is one of the most popular swimsuit brands for good reason, and these board shorts are equipped with anti-rash seams and a secure pocket.
This sleek swimsuit features an elastic waist, front and back pockets and built-in liner.
Surfer-approved brand Billabong has plenty of stylish options, including these tropical printed board shorts.
