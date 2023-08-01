Beach babes! Jenna Dewan, Ashlee Simpson, Elsa Hosk, Shanina Shaik, and more it-girls have rocked Vitamin A’s swimwear and beachy accessories -- and there’s a good reason why.

Not only are the pieces fashion-forward, but they’re all made using plant-based and recycled materials.

"When I started Vitamin A, there was no concept of sustainability in swimwear… I was told by fabric suppliers that there was no market for swimwear made from recycled fibers, so I decided to design the fabric myself," she explains.

Beyond using eco-friendly fabrics, the businesswoman wanted to create swimsuits for every beach body by allowing people to mix and match sizes — and colors — however they choose.

"Part of my vision was to bring a modern sensibility to swim that simply didn't exist when Vitamin A launched in 2000. It was unheard of to buy tops and bottoms separately, which was always the problem I ran into while shopping for bathing suits," she shares.

"Just as Vitamin A is an essential nutrient for the body’s health, I wanted my swimwear to be considered an essential for a woman’s wardrobe," Stevens notes.

"We focus on the intersection of flawless fit, high quality, continuous innovation, and elegant designs. … Every one of our pieces is designed by women, for women," the founder adds.

Regardless of your personal picks, the designer says to nail your summer style, all you need is a few essentials.

"The perfect beach day look starts with picking the right swimsuit. Find one that makes you feel comfortable and confident from the inside out. Whether you opt for a one piece or bikini, you can get creative with cuts and colors, or mixing and matching patterns."

"Dress it up with a breezy, oversized linen shirt like our Playa, or tie around a matching sarong. Finish your look with our recycled straw Cannes bucket hat, or a woven straw tote like our Allegra Net bag to carry all your beach essentials," she suggests.

