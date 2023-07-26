Jennifer Lopez Dances on a Table, Dons a Bikini to Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Jennifer Lopez is going all out for her big day. The performer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics from her 54th birthday celebrations, one day after she rang in a new year.
In one pic, Lopez, wearing a sparkly, backless gown, is seen dancing on a table with her arms in the air and her companions cheering her on.
A second shot gives fans a better look at the stunning dress, while photos three and four show off her bikini body in a black swimsuit. The first swimsuit pic shows Lopez, wearing necklaces, a hat, and large gold hoop earrings smiling. Lopez threw on a sheer cover-up for the final photo, which shows her looking off into the distance.
"Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play," Lopez captioned her post, seemingly referencing her cocktail brand, Delola.
Lopez's birthday celebrations came the same month that she and her husband, Ben Affleck, celebrated the first anniversary of their Las Vegas wedding. Lopez followed her and Affleck's romantic night out in Santa Monica by teasing a new song, "Midnight Trip to Vegas," inspired by their nuptials.
"I always dreamed that I'd find somebody like you / We're drowning / In orchid arrangements / Dresses and pastries / What if it's raining, yeah? / Is this what we’ve been dreaming of? / It's crowded with families and agents / Room reservations / Which destination / Paps helicopters / Event of the ages / Caught in the matrix," the lyrics read. "Then you whispered in my ear / Said let's get out of here / We can disappear tonight / What about a midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing."
Following their Las Vegas ceremony, the two stars tied the knot a second time a month later with an elaborate event at Affleck's Georgia estate.
