Jennifer Lopez has memorialized her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck in one of the best ways she knows how -- a song!

The triple-threat star teased fans with a snippet of her upcoming track, "Midnight Trip to Vegas," on her Instagram broadcast channel and revealed the special lyrics to the song in her On the JLO newsletter. The reveal came a day after she and Affleck celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 16 by stepping out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Now, fans are possibly getting extra insight into what unfolded on that night in 2022 inside A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas by way of Lopez's new tune.

"I always dreamed that I’d find somebody like you / We’re drowning / In orchid arrangements / Dresses and pastries / What if it’s raining, yeah? / Is this what we’ve been dreaming of? / It’s crowded with families and agents / Room reservations / Which destination / Paps helicopters / Event of the ages / Caught in the matrix," the lyrics read. "Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight / What about a midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing."

Lopez references real details from their actual Las Vegas wedding in the lyrics, including the fact that Affleck changed into his tuxedo in the bathroom and that they posed for pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible at the chapel.

"With the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives," she told fans in a newsletter released shortly after the nuptials. "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

Following their Las Vegas ceremony, the two stars tied the knot a second time a month later with an elaborate event with loved ones at Affleck's Georgia estate, which she seemingly references at the start of the song.

As for Lopez's upcoming new music, she's already announced her long-awaited ninth studio album -- her first since 2014 -- is a follow-up to her 2002 album, This Is Me... Then, and is aptly titled This Is Me... Now.

