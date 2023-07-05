It was a starry night in the Hamptons on Monday as a laundry list of celebrities, including Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom BradyJustin and Hailey Bieber and more partied the night away ahead of Independence Day.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual white party at their swanky Hamptons estate, drawing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. On Tuesday, the entrepreneur shared a series of photos and highlight videos from the festivities, joking on Instagram that he was "hurting" in the morning.

"A big thanks to everyone who joined us - hope you’re hurting less than I am today lol," he wrote. "In all seriousness, it’s an honor and a privilege to bring together so many amazing people each year."

More attendees at the party included DJ Khaled, James Corden, Joe Embiid, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, James Harden, Tobias Harris, Kylian Mbappe, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Michah Parsons, Damar Hamlin, Dez Bryant, C.J. Stroud, Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg, David and Nicole Tepper, Dean Spanos, Emily Ratajkowski, David Adelman, Kenny Chesney, Jed York, Josh Harris, David Blitzer and The Chainsmokers.

Usher and Ne-Yo took center stage for an impromptu musical performance, while Kevin Hart was pulled onstage to take shots in celebration of his upcoming July 6 birthday. Over in the DJ booth, Travis Scott, Jack Harlow and Druski kept the music going all night.

"Might need a whole year for my liver to recover 😂😂 Incredible night with incredible people ! ps good news - we didn’t need the medical tent this year, no major injuries lol," Rubin joked in another Instagram caption.

Many guests were clearly still reeling from the revelry in the following days, taking to Instagram to marvel over the night they shared.

NFL legend Brady cracked that he was in need of "ALOT of electrolytes" after the event, while country star Chesney dubbed it "the most insane, badass party."

"It's gonna take a minute for me to recover," he added. "Love you guys and I'm not sure I've ever had so much fun. Did that really happen?"

Hart wrote that it was "a helluva shindig," adding, "Yesterday's party was a stone cold groove!!!!!! So many amazing people in one place having an amazing time!!!! So much love and laughter!!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh"

"Man what a night! Epic all white party @michaelrubin!" Ne-Yo declared, while Usher gushed, "Mannn @michaelrubin had me outside…and it was worth it 🙏🏾"

It was a family affair for Affleck and Lopez, who brought Affleck's 17-year-old daughter, Violet, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, to the party.

See more pics from the party below.

Celeb Couples Who Wed on the Fourth of July



