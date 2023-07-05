Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are putting up a united front. As news broke that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Buying Beverly Hills real estate agent had separated following 27 years of marriage, the longtime couple not only issued a joint statement -- they dropped a new collection of family photos.

Umansky, 53, was all smiles as he posed with Richards, 54, and their kids in a series of pics from their Fourth of July celebrations. In the first shot, Umansky and Richards squeeze in for a selfie with daughters Portia and Alexia, along with Alexia's boyfriend, Jake Zingerman.

In another snap, Umanski wraps an arm around Richards as they pose together with their dog, Smokey, between them.

"Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :) 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸," Umansky captioned the carousel.

On Wednesday, the duo issued a joint statement to clarify reports that they had separated.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards and Umansky explained on Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."

Even so, the pair wrote that they "both love and respect each other tremendously," and added that "there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately," they concluded. "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."

The pair met in 1994 after Richards was divorced from her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares a 34-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany. Richards and Umansky tied the knot two years later and went on to have three children: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

ET learned on Monday that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage.

A source close to the pair told People, who was first to report the news, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

As for how the relationship woes will play out on the show, that's currently unclear, as no return date has been set for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

