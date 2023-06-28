The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her sister, Kathy Hilton, have buried the hatchet at the same place where their feud began.

Over the weekend, Hilton apologized to Richards at the high-end Western wear store, Kemo Sabe, in Aspen, Colorado, during their niece, Whitney Davis', wedding, and it was caught on camera.

"I'm sorry. It wasn't your fault. It was not your fault," the 64-year-old mother to Paris and Nicky Hilton said in an Instagram Story shared by Kyle's eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie.

Kyle looks stunned and yells, "Get the video! Get the video!"

"It's not your fault. It was not your fault," Kathy explains. "I was just being sad."

During season 12 of RHOBH, Kyle organizes a shopping trip to the Aspen hat store and Kathy is excited to see that the store’s bar was serving her tequila brand, Casa del Sol. She still got upset when Lisa Rinna ordered a shot of Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila instead.

Kathy took Lisa's snub as a personal dig and got upset that her sister didn’t intervene. Kathy eventually left, saying that she was "f**king pissed off."

Later in the evening, the ladies went to a club where Kathy got upset again with the ladies and ultimately left with Lisa.

"We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything and she's saying things like, 'I'm going to take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down the show singlehandedly. I will f**king ruin you all,'" Lisa says in a confessional.

Since then, Kathy and Kyle’s relationship has been strained.

On Tuesday, Kyle hosted a 40-minute Amazon livestream where she recalled the special moment when Kathy "apologized to me and said it wasn't my fault."

"It really meant a lot to me," the 54-year-old reality star explained.

"We were kind of like laughing it off. So many people were watching us and filming us on their phones, but it actually meant a lot to me," said Kyle.

Earlier this month, ET learned that Kathy will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kathy was not fired and didn't leave the show -- she just did not film.

