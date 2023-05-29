'How I Met Your Father': Watch 'RHOBH's Kyle Richards Make a 'Fabulous' Entrance (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards is making a "fabulous" entrance on How I Met Your Father. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star drops by the Hulu series, playing a character named Missy Moore, a famous celebrity with an enviable closet to boot.
In the latest episode, titled "Family Business," Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her dad run business out of Pemberton's. Charlie (Tom Ainsley) and Jesse (Chris Lowell) meet women they like. Val (Francia Raisa) and Ellen (Tien Tran) treat themselves to a fancy open house.
ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Richards' guest appearance, wherein Val and Ellen are joyfully crash Missy's impressive walk-in closet and try on her fancy hats -- completely ignoring the "Off Limits, For Real!" sign on the door.
Richards' Missy catches them trying on her clothes and immediately calls them out, but like the star that she is, can't help but plug her new project. "Excuse me! This room is off limits, which coincidentally is the name of my new single featuring Tyga. Tell your friends!" Missy says with a smile.
When Val says she's "even more fabulous in real life," Missy wholeheartedly accepts the compliment. "I know! It's actually a problem. It's so hard to translate this to a camera."
But she's not here to make friends with Val and Ellen, who can't help but fangirl over meeting one of their faves. "Get out! I will call security and they are not afraid to hit women because they are women!" Missy exclaims, kicking the duo out of her closet.
Richards' HIMYF appearance is the latest acting gig for the reality star, who began her career as a child actor. The 54-year-old most recently returned to the Halloween horror franchise, appearing in the sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. She next stars in the LGBTQ+ holiday romance, The Holiday Exchange, opposite Rick Cosnett and Taylor Frey.
New episodes of How I Met Your Father drop Tuesdays on Hulu.
