Apparently, not everyone can successfully enroll in driving school. That's what Sophie (Hilary Duff) and Valentina (Francia Raisa) are about to find out on How I Met Your Father!

In the upcoming installment, titled "Rewardishment," Jesse (Christopher Lowell) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) introduce the gang to an old college ritual. They all spend the next 48 hours attempting to complete various tasks in order to achieve a group "rewardishment."

One of Sophie and Valentina's tasks is to successfully get into driving school and learn to drive, otherwise they may be stuck with the group's "rewardishment." Easier said than done, it turns out.

ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the episode, which has the BFFs signing up for one of the driving schools, which costs $500 or as Sophie proudly contextualizes, "A hundred $5 foot-longs!" They have to eat the cost because there's no way they'll be the laughing stock in their friend group.

One of the steps to sign up is to pass an eye exam, which begins to worry Valentina, who asks Sophie to help her cheat. "Whisper the answers to me," she slyly requests of Sophie. "I can't see for s**t, OK? Just help me!"

When it comes time for her to call out the letters, Valentina can't seem to take Sophie's help well and the instructor catches them mid-cheat. Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

ET spoke with Duff about the memorable callback to one of her most iconic roles, Lizzie McGuire, in the latest episode.

"[Executive producers] Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger] reached out to me and they're like, 'What do you think for the Valentine's episode to throw in a clip from Lizzie since we have footage of that?'" Duff said, adding she was "110 percent" down with the cheeky reference. "And I was like, 'Of course. Yes.'"

New episodes of How I Met Your Father drop Tuesdays on Hulu.

