Jason Segel Reveals If He Would Make a 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo (Exclusive)
Could Marshall Eriksen return to McLaren's Pub sometime soon? After Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise cameo on the season 2 premiere of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, ET asked Jason Segel about the potential of Marshall making a cameo.
Segel spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series, Shrinking, where he admitted to not knowing anything about Harris' recent reveal.
"I didn't know about that, but those people changed my life and I would do anything they ever asked me to," he told ET of a potential appearance on the Hulu series.
Segel played the lovable Marshall for all nine seasons of the hit sitcom. In addition to Harris' Barney Stinson making an appearance on HIMYF, co-star Cobie Smulders reprised her role as Robin Scherbatsky in season 1 of the show.
Josh Radnor, who played lead Ted Mosby on HIMYM, also revealed that he's been in touch with HIMYF lead Hilary Duff about their similar roles in the same fictional universe.
"I had a really sweet email exchange with Hilary Duff," Radnor recently told Newsweek. "We kind of went back and forth about being the 'I' on How I Met Your dot dot dot."
"[Hilary] has said publicly, she'd love to have me on, so I wouldn't turn down an invitation," Radnor added, leaving the door open.
As for Segel, he's currently focused on his new series, Shrinking, which he co-created with the Ted Lasso team of Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.
"It doesn't add pressure. It actually adds confidence," Segel told ET. "And I'm a huge Bill Lawrence fan, and Brett Goldstein I think is a genius, so to kind of join forces, I felt really lucky."
Shrinking streams on Apple TV+ on Friday.
