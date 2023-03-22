'How I Met Your Father' Midseason Finale Will Have a Cameo From This 'How I Met Your Mother' Star
He's back!
After making a surprise appearance in How I Met Your Father's season 2 premiere, How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris will return as Barney Stinson in the two-episode midseason finale, Hulu announced Wednesday. The episodes will drop Tuesday, March 28.
In a newly released photo, Hilary Duff's Sophie and Harris' Barney -- dressed in his signature tailored suit -- look at each other with knowing eyes.
How I Met Your Father will then go on a two-month hiatus following its midseason finale drop, returning Tuesday, May 23 to kick off the second half of its 20-episode sophomore season. New episodes will drop every week, leading up to the two-episode finale on July 11.
Duff recently spoke to ET about sharing the screen with Harris on HIMYF and her grand plan when it comes to the HIMYM alums. (Cobie Smulders was the first original cast member to cameo on the Hulu series during the season 1 finale.)
"I was really nervous to work with NPH. He's just such a stud. He's legendary," she said in February.
"Everything he does is, if he's hosting something or he's got a TV show on the air or he's doing Broadway, he's just fantastic. And so the fact that he said yes made us really excited," Duff praised. "And obviously, our goal is to hopefully collect them all."
New episodes of How I Met Your Father drop Tuesdays on Hulu.
