Yee haw! It was a joyous wedding weekend for Kim Richards. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrated the nuptials of her daughter, Whitney Davis, and Luke White in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday.

The Western-themed wedding featured guests in cowboy hats and stunning mountain backdrops. The couple tied the knot outdoors in front of an idyllic river backdrop with Whitney’s famous family in attendance.

In addition to Kim, Whitney’s aunt, Kyle Richards, shared photos from the event and her cousins, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and her aunt, Kathy Hilton, were all featured in photos and videos from the soiree.

Whitney -- the daughter of Kim and her ex-husband, Gregg Davis -- wore a simple white halter bridal gown, adding a white fur coat to the look later in the evening and a black wide-brimmed hat.

Proud mom Kim looked tearful in the front row during the ceremony, wearing a sheer gown with white lace appliqués and a gray crop top and skirt underneath.

After the ceremony, guests dined outdoors at long banquet-style tables. The bride and groom performed a song for their well wishers before dancing the night away. There was even a silent dance party as guests wore headphones, jamming out to the same songs.

Kim and Gregg were married from 1988 to 1991 and share kids Whitney and Chad Davis. Prior to that, she was married to Monty Brinson, with whom she shared daughter Brooke Brinson prior to Monty’s death in 2016. Kim also shares daughter Kimberly Jackson with her ex, John Jackson.

ET recently spoke with Kim about the possibility of her returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"They've been asking for a while," Kim explained, sharing that Bravo exec Andy Cohen has been requesting for her to return for some time now. "Andy called, I think a year or two ago, and I said, 'Oh, not yet.'"

For more from the former reality star, watch ET's exclusive interview below.

