Kim Richards is back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

ET's Brice Sander spoke with Kim and her sister, Kyle Richards, at the fourth anniversary of Sutton Stracke's West Hollywood boutique, The Sutton Concept, where they talked about Kim's return and all things season 13.

"They've been asking for a while," Kim explained, sharing that Bravo exec Andy Cohen has been asking for her return for some time now. "Andy called, I think a year or two ago, and I said, 'Oh, not yet.'"

"And I think it was just that moment," she added, regarding the recently released photos of her hiking with some of the RHOBH ladies.

It's been something Kyle said she's been asking her sister to do, as well, but for Kim, her decision to film has been based on how she's feeling, and more importantly, the drama taking place on the show at that given moment.

"She's always saying, 'Tomorrow, cameras are up, just so you know,' and I make my decision based on how I'm feeling that day, and what I've got planned, and what drama's going on in the crowd," Kim shared. "And I just thought it was time."

Kim previously appeared on the long-running reality series in seasons 1 through 5 and has made several guest appearances over the years. Their sister, Kathy Hilton, meanwhile, joined the cast last year. Her drama with Lisa Rinna -- who recently exited the show -- bookended season 12 and served as a point of contention for Kyle and Kathy.

"Obviously, I can't tell you anything that's going on there," Kyle said of season 13.

When it comes to her family life, she said there's still "healing" that needs to be done.

"It feels good to have my sister, Kim, here with me," Kyle continued. "And like I've said before, we've gotten through hard times, like all families do, and we eventually make our way back to each other. So, one day at a time."

Kim also weighed in on the family drama, telling ET that's she's "good" with both her sisters, despite the discourse she's seen about them on social media.

"I've been off social media for a while, but the few comments that I have seen, they say that we're all not good, and OK, so they're having a moment here," Kim said of Kyle and Kathy. "And I'm hoping they'll get over it, but I'm good with both my sisters, and I love them both and I support them both."

She continued, "I want to tell them how I feel, when I feel it. And I hope they respect that, and I think they do. But I'm good with Kyle, and I think there's been some comments that Kyle and I aren't getting along, and that Kathy and I aren't getting along."

Kyle, meanwhile, is "over" the untrue comments on social media, adding, "There's a lot of comments that aren't true. So, I'm just like, 'You know, I'm so over it.'"

When ET spoke with Kyle earlier this month about the upcoming season of RHOBH , where she talked about the shifting dynamics now that a few of the show's familiar faces will be missing.

"It's always interesting to see how the dynamics shift, as other people come and go, and it makes for an interesting show," Kyle shared. "And it's interesting to watch now how people who didn't get along, do, or the ones that did, now don't. Just changes everything."

Despite the fights and drama that's often seen on the long-running series, Kyle said she considers all the women on the show her sisters.

"They really all are like sisters to me," Kyle maintained. "We have moments throughout, but we spend a lot of time together, and we all support each other in our businesses, all our ventures, and they really are a sisterhood. I would say all the Housewives, but obviously my Beverly Hills girls -- they mean a lot to me."

For more Housewives news, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Annemarie Wiley Films for 'RHOBH': Everything to Know About Her

Cynthia Bailey Films With 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Lisa Rinna's Brutally Honest Reason for Leaving the 'Real Housewives'

'RHOBH’s Erika Jayne on Former Cast’s Return and New Housewife Rumors (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery