Kyle Richards on Internet Rumors About Her Marriage and 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards on Rumors About Her Marriage and Upcoming Season o…
'The Voice': Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper’s Strategy to Bea…
'The Voice': Jimmy Fallon Surprises the Coaches With a Blind Aud…
Oscars 2023: What to Expect From Hollywood’s Biggest Night
Why Khloé Kardashian Has Been Spending a Lot of Time With Trista…
Jay Ellis Reacts to Tom Cruise Missing 'Top Gun: Maverick's Osca…
Tom Cruise Makes Surprise Appearance at Oscars Nominee Luncheon
Priyanka Chopra on ‘Night Out’ With Hubby Nick Jonas and Close B…
'Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Sandoval Apologizes to Ariana Madix for …
Lisa Vanderpump ‘Flabbergasted’ by Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandova…
Miley Cyrus' ‘Flowers’: All the References That Hint at Ex Liam …
Tiger Woods' Ex Files New Lawsuit to Invalidate Their NDA After …
Jamie Lee Curtis Dressed Like an Oscar In Case She Didn’t Win On…
Raquel Leviss Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval Cheating Scanda…
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Questions If Dad Kody Views W…
Miley Cyrus Dances in Rain With Shirtless Men in 'River' Video
Austin Butler Says He's ‘Carrying a Lot’ of Lisa Marie Presley W…
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off Dramatic Weight L…
Ke Huy Quan Gets Emotional Reflecting on 38-Year Journey to the …
Kyle Richards is putting rumors about her marriage to rest.
ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party Sunday night, where she said she's "not losing any sleep" over internet rumblings on the status of her relationship with husband, Mauricio Umansky.
"The analyzing of everything is so -- we were just talking about that in the car. I'm seen out at the gym without a ring on, or the rumors about weight loss. I just -- I can't keep up anymore, and I was just telling Dorit (Kemsley) in the car ride over, that I don't even care anymore."
She continued, "I used to get so upset about these things. I don't even care. I'm not losing any sleep over it."
Calling the chill attitude unlike her, Richards said she attributes her change in perspective to being a tenured Housewife.
"I don't know if it's getting used to it, or just I've been through so much I've thrown in the towel," Richards surmised. "I don't really know. All I know is my anxiety is better than it's ever been, and I just -- I just can't stress about it anymore."
As for what's to come on season 13 of RHOBH, Richards said that there's definitely a shift in dynamics now that the cast is operating with a bit of a pared-down set of ladies following Lisa Rinna's departure.
"We started out as six housewives originally, in seasons one and two, so right now, that doesn't necessarily mean that what you see is what you get yet," She explained. "So, stay tuned for that."
"But there are going to be some faces missing this season, obviously," Richards added. "It's always interesting to see how the dynamics shift, as other people come and go, and it makes for an interesting show. And it's interesting to watch now how people who didn't get along, do, or the ones that did, now don't. Just changes everything."
Despite the fights and drama that's often seen on the long-running series, Richards told ET that she considers all the women on RHOBH her sisters.
"They really all are like sisters to me," Richards maintained. "We have moments throughout, but we spend a lot of time together, and we all support each other in our businesses, all our ventures, and they really are a sisterhood. I would say all the housewives, but obviously my Beverly Hills girls -- they mean a lot to me."
She continued, "That's why I think I get so upset when we do have arguments because I'm the type of person I'll lose sleep over that, because I care about them."
For more from the Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party and the rest of Hollywood's big night out, check out the gallery below.
Related Gallery
RELATED CONTENT:
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Nearly 7 Months Sober
Kyle Richards Shares How She Feels About Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Exit
'Buying Beverly Hills' Stars Alexia & Mauricio Umansky on If Kyle Richards Will Appear (Exclusive)
Related Gallery