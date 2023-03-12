Kyle Richards is putting rumors about her marriage to rest.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party Sunday night, where she said she's "not losing any sleep" over internet rumblings on the status of her relationship with husband, Mauricio Umansky.

"The analyzing of everything is so -- we were just talking about that in the car. I'm seen out at the gym without a ring on, or the rumors about weight loss. I just -- I can't keep up anymore, and I was just telling Dorit (Kemsley) in the car ride over, that I don't even care anymore."

She continued, "I used to get so upset about these things. I don't even care. I'm not losing any sleep over it."

Calling the chill attitude unlike her, Richards said she attributes her change in perspective to being a tenured Housewife.

"I don't know if it's getting used to it, or just I've been through so much I've thrown in the towel," Richards surmised. "I don't really know. All I know is my anxiety is better than it's ever been, and I just -- I just can't stress about it anymore."

As for what's to come on season 13 of RHOBH, Richards said that there's definitely a shift in dynamics now that the cast is operating with a bit of a pared-down set of ladies following Lisa Rinna's departure.

"We started out as six housewives originally, in seasons one and two, so right now, that doesn't necessarily mean that what you see is what you get yet," She explained. "So, stay tuned for that."

"But there are going to be some faces missing this season, obviously," Richards added. "It's always interesting to see how the dynamics shift, as other people come and go, and it makes for an interesting show. And it's interesting to watch now how people who didn't get along, do, or the ones that did, now don't. Just changes everything."

Despite the fights and drama that's often seen on the long-running series, Richards told ET that she considers all the women on RHOBH her sisters.

"They really all are like sisters to me," Richards maintained. "We have moments throughout, but we spend a lot of time together, and we all support each other in our businesses, all our ventures, and they really are a sisterhood. I would say all the housewives, but obviously my Beverly Hills girls -- they mean a lot to me."

She continued, "That's why I think I get so upset when we do have arguments because I'm the type of person I'll lose sleep over that, because I care about them."

