Kathy Hilton is putting her diamond down -- for now!
ET has learned that Hilton will not be appearing on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Hilton wasn't fired or didn't leave the show, she just did not film.
Hilton's absence was mentioned by castmate and friend Sutton Strake.
"Was Kathy missed on the show? Yes,” Stracke told Page Six.
Bravo and Hilton have yet to comment on the news.
Hilton, 64, joined the series in 2021 and brought the laughs, but was there for a lot of the drama during the tumultuous 12th season -- which featured Hilton and her sister, Kylie Richard's, explosive incident during the group's trip to Aspen.
Shortly after the season ended, and the reunion aired, ET spoke with Hilton, who teased her return to the series and shared that she was working on another show with her daughter, Paris Hilton.
"We'll see," Hilton told ET in March. "We're doing Paris in Love right now, so they're filming, we're filming."
Paris in Love is set to return for its second season sometime this year. Season 1 of the reality series chronicled Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's journey to the altar for their wedding day. A premiere date has not been announced for the series.
