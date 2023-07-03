Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years of Marriage

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are going their separate ways for now.

ET has learned that the Buying Beverly Hills real estate agent and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star have separated after 27 years of marriage.

A source close to the pair told People, who was first to report the news, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

ET has reached out to both Richards and Umansky's reps for comment.

Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, met back in 1994. At the time, Richards was divorced from first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah Brittany, 34.

The pair would go on to get engaged later that year before tying the knot in January 1996. They share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Viewers were first introduced to the couple back in 2010, when RHOBH began airing on Bravo. Richards has since become a mainstay on the popular reality TV show, appearing on its last 12 seasons, with their marriage playing out on the show.

While their relationship often found its way into a storyline on the series, they always appeared to put on a united front on camera, and in 2021, they celebrated their milestone 25th wedding anniversary.

"It means so much, and it's something that we're both incredibly proud of," Richards told Bravo Insider that year. "And for me, it's one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it's refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal [laughs]. And we're really proud to be good role models to our daughters."

"Yeah, I mean, this means a lot," Umansky added. "You know, to be quite honest, it feels easy and doesn't feel like it's been that long. So it's been great and beautiful. And, you know, I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her. So hopefully it'll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50."

Richards shut down rumors about her marriage back in March, telling ET that she wasn't "losing any sleep" over internet rumblings over the status of her relationship with Umansky.

"The analyzing of everything is so -- we were just talking about that in the car. I'm seen out at the gym without a ring on, or the rumors about weight loss," Richards said. "I just -- I can't keep up anymore, and I was just telling Dorit [Kemsley] in the car ride over, that I don't even care anymore."

She continued, "I used to get so upset about these things. I don't even care. I'm not losing any sleep over it."

Umansky shared a similar sentiment while appearing on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T's In a Pod, in April after Richards was photographed without her wedding ring.

"We're not getting divorced," Umansky insisted. "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."

As for how their split will play out on the show, that's currently unclear, as no return date has been set for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

