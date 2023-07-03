While Kyle Richards' split from husband Maurico Umansky may come as a surprise to many, there's one person who saw it coming all along.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall that famed medium, Allison Dubois, predicted Richards' separation from Umansky more than 10 years ago. Appearing on a season one episode of the series titled, "The Dinner Party From Hell" in 2010, Dubois shared her theory that Richards and Umansky were headed for divorce.

"He will never emotionally fulfill you -- ever. Know that," Dubois said after getting pressure from Richards to give her a reading.

"He will never emotionally fulfill you, but you will stay with him, and he will take care of you," she continued, "And as soon as the kids are bigger, you'll have nothing in common."

"What are you talking about? Have you seen my husband? I mean, hello!" Richards said in a confessional at the time, vehemently shutting down Dubois' prediction.

She rolled her eyes and added, "Please."

The group instead pointed to castmate Camille Grammer, who was going through a tumultuous split from actor Kelsey Grammer, at the time. The pair would in fact go on to divorce in 2011.

Dubois took to Instagram Monday following news of Richards and Umansky's separation to share her reaction and vindicate herself, more than a decade after making the damning prediction.

"My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated. So, here’s my comment 'I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who 'saw' this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you arm chair psychics can sit down now),'" Dubois wrote. "Mic drop #housewives #housewivesofbeverlyhills #medium."

On Monday, ET learned that Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills real estate agent have separated after 27 years of marriage.

A source close to the pair told People, who was first to report the news, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, met back in 1994. At the time, Richards was divorced from first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah Brittany, 34.

The pair would go on to get engaged later that year before tying the knot in January 1996. They share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Viewers were first introduced to the couple back in 2010, when RHOBH began airing on Bravo. Richards has since become a mainstay on the popular reality TV show, appearing on its last 12 seasons, with their marriage playing out on the show. The pair appeared happier than ever while on the series and filmed mainly scenes together throughout Richards' 13 years on the show.

Internet rumblings over the status of her relationship with Umansky began earlier this year, but Richards was quick to shut down the rumors about her marriage, telling ET in March that she wasn't "losing any sleep" over the internet rumblings about their relationship status.

"The analyzing of everything is so -- we were just talking about that in the car. I'm seen out at the gym without a ring on, or the rumors about weight loss," Richards said. "I just -- I can't keep up anymore, and I was just telling Dorit [Kemsley] in the car ride over, that I don't even care anymore."

She continued, "I used to get so upset about these things. I don't even care. I'm not losing any sleep over it."

Umansky shared a similar sentiment while appearing on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T's In a Pod, in April after Richards was photographed without her wedding ring.

"We're not getting divorced," Umansky insisted. "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."

