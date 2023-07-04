Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are addressing their relationship status. Shortly after news broke that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Buying Beverly Hills real estate agent have separated following 27 years of marriage, the longtime couple spoke out in a joint statement.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards and Umansky wrote. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."

Even so, the pair wrote that they "both love and respect each other tremendously," and added that "there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately," they concluded. "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support."

The pair met back in 1994 when Richards was divorced from first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares a 34-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany. Richards and Umansky tied the knot two years later and went on to have three children: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Richards shut down rumors about her marriage back in March, telling ET that she wasn't "losing any sleep" over internet rumblings over the status of her relationship with Umansky.

Umansky shared a similar sentiment while appearing on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T's In a Pod, in April after Richards was photographed without her wedding ring.

"We're not getting divorced," Umansky insisted. "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."

However, ET learned on Monday that Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage.

A source close to the pair told People, who was first to report the news, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

As for how the relationship woes will play out on the show, that's currently unclear, as no return date has been set for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

