Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating their eldest daughter. The former first couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to honor Malia Obama on her 25th birthday. The pair also shares Sasha, 22.

For his post, Barack shared a sweet pic of him and Malia hugging.

"Happy birthday to this talented, hilarious, and beautiful young woman," he wrote. "Malia, I hope 25 brings you everything you’re looking for and more."

Michelle threw it way back for her birthday tribute, sharing a photo of her holding Malia as a baby.

"Happy birthday, Malia!" the proud mom wrote. "I feel so lucky to be your mom and to be able to watch you become the wonderful young woman you are today. Love you so much!"

It's been a big year for Malia, who made her TV writing debut on Swarm. Showrunner Janine Nabers told ET in March that Malia is "an incredible writer" who "brought a lot to the table."

"Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny," Nabers said. "... She's really, really dedicated to her craft."

Series star Chloe Bailey agreed, calling Malia an "incredible writer," and noting, "I was just so excited when I actually got to see her on set. I'm just so proud of her."

RELATED CONTENT:

Barack Obama Responds to Michelle’s Claim of Not Liking Him for 10 Years of Their Marriage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Swarm': Inside Malia Obama's 'Wild' TV Writing Debut

Why the Obamas No Longer Dissuade Daughters From Getting Tattoos

Michelle Obama on How She And Barack Are Handling Daughters Dating

Related Gallery