Happy Anniversary to David Beckham and Victoria Beckham! The beloved British couple rang in their 24th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, with the former soccer star sharing an epic throwback photo to mark the occasion.

"On this day 4.7.99 ❤️ 24 years and counting 👵🏼 👴🏼 To the best wife , mummy & drinking partner ( most of the time 🤪 ) Happy Anniversary love u so much ❤️" he captioned the shot, which shows the young, fresh-faced couple cuddled up with a pair of puppies.

Victoria offered up her own sweet post with a trio of images, including one in which she tips back a glass of wine with her husband.

"Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you😂) I love you so much @davidbeckham xx" she wrote.

The Beckhams are among a handful of celebrity couples who have tied the knot on the Fourth of July, including Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, to name a few.

David and Victoria wed at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland on July 4, 1999. Their then-four-month-old son, Brooklyn Beckham, served as the ring bearer.

"He's my soulmate, and we really support each other," the Spice Girls alum told ET of her husband in 2017.

"I'm so proud of him. He's such a good, kind person. He's the most fantastic dad, supporting husband as well," she gushed. "And we're partners."

The couple shares four children: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. Their eldest, Brooklyn, wed Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Last month, the whole Beckham brood enjoyed a fun-filled vacation together.

As for David and Victoria's secret to long-lasting wedded bliss, the groom told ET in 2015 that it's all about making their marriage a priority. "We've got four amazing children, and you know, they're our priority, but you have to make time for each other as well," he reasoned. "We're busy, but we make it work."

