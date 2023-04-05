David and Victoria Beckham continue to be couple goals. The famous duo took their 11-year-old daughter, Harper, to a salsa class and posted a video to their respective Instagrams showing off their moves.

“Cinco,Seis,Siete,Ocho!👏👏👏 👏 @davidbeckham @bailaconmicho” the fashion designer captioned the video.

In the clip, David is seen warming up in a parking garage, telling his wife his upper body feels a bit "stiff." The couple then dances together in class as the teacher gives them instructions.

In all black, the couple matched their outfits for the class, while Victoria opted for high heels. Victoria rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the girl group the Spice Girls, which she was nicknamed Posh Spice. With over 100 million records sold worldwide, the group became the best-selling female group of all time.

An Instagram user was quick to reference her girl group days, saying, "how can you be the best fashion icon and popstar at the same time!? we adore you for being everything you are! posh spice forever x"

"Don’t play with her, give her the pair of heels and a tune and she transforms. Plus a lot of Spice music was Latin influenced. She knows what she’s doing 💃🏽," another fan added.

David took to his Instagram to share the same video, along with the caption: “lección de salsa 💃🏻 @victoriabeckham @bailaconmicho Numero uno #HarperSeven @marcanthony let’s go on tour 😂”

Last month, David and Victoria were all about their fitness. In a rare social media move for the couple, the pair took to their respective Instagrams to show off their couple's workout with trainer Bobby Rich.

"Happy Mondays on a Thursday 💪🏼 @victoriabeckham not over the moon with my Made in Manchester playlist but look at her form 🔥 your welcome @victoriabeckham ♥️ @mrbobbyrich 🔥," David captioned the video.

In the clip, Victoria and him lock arms while they show off their core strength by doing sets of leg raises. The couple looked coordinated for the workout, David shirtless with black shorts while the fashion designer matched him in all-black leggings and a sports bra.

