Kim Kardashian West is (sort of) giving dance lessons another shot.

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star -- who competed on season seven of Dancing With the Stars -- attempts to learn some new moves with her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and friends Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqq by her side.

At the beginning of the clip, Kim tells the instructor she's a self-proclaimed "notorious non-dancer" as soon as she walks into the lesson, seemingly in a good mood.

"So, let me see what you guys are doing [first]," she says to the group. "I don't care about hard, I just don't dance."

"I make money moves," she adds, referencing Cardi B's hit song, "Bodak Yellow."

When the instructor then shows the girls an eight-count of the choreography he created for the lesson, Kim, sitting shyly against a wall, exclaims, "Oh yeah, no. I don't dance."

"I can't you guys," she continues. "I can be a stage mom! You need to get more into it. I don't need to be, but you guys need to be."

Kourtney again attempts to get Kim on the dance floor and in on the fun by telling her she could use the moves next time she's backstage at one of her husband, Kanye West's, shows.

"Come on, Kim, do something," Larsa adds. "Try!"

See what happens next below:

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! In the meantime, watch the video below to see one of the biggest blowouts from the famous family this season.

RELATED CONTENT:

'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian Finds an Ally in Kendall Jenner Amid War of the Sisters

Kris Jenner Thinks She's Being 'Poisoned' in 'KUWTK' Clip (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian Wants to ‘Eat Everything’ After Watching ‘KUWTK’ Pregnancy Episode

Related Gallery