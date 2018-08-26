The sibling war is still raging on during this week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and now alliances are being drawn clearer than ever before.

It may have been almost a month ago that Kim Kardashian tore into her sister Kourtney Kardashian in a fit of frustration -- during which she said some pretty harsh things like claiming Kourtney is the "least exciting to look at" among the Kardashian sisters -- but it's clear the wound is still fresh for her.

Kourtney has been somewhat ostracized from both Kim and Khloe Kardashian, however, she found a welcoming ear in her younger half-sister, Kendall Jenner, whom she confided in about her bitter feud.

While discussing an upcoming family event, Kendall asked if Kourtney was planning on going, and she admitted, "I'd maybe even consider going more if she wasn't there. Maybe. She was bothering me today."

"Oh, well, she bothers me all the time," Kendall muttered in agreement.

"We've had the craziest fights lately," Kourtney recalled. "She was like, 'You don't know what it's like to have a busy schedule! You have nothing to do!' She was just going crazy, and then she's like, 'You're the least interesting one to look at.'"

"That's a horrible thing to say," Kendall replied.

"I was like, 'Really? Have you f**king looked on the internet? Do you see what people say about me compared to you? Like, you have cellulite covering your ass.' I would have had a million things to say back, but I just don't have it in me anymore," Kourtney explained. "Since I've been going to therapy, it's just not who I want to be."

The pair also commiserated about fighting with Khloe, who Kendall said has been acting a little crazier than usual during her pregnancy.

"She says everybody tells her she's the nicest she's ever been [since getting pregnant], Kourtney said.

"No, I think it's the opposite," Kendall said.

"Where have you been?!" Kourtney said, smiling, excited to have finally found an ally in this turf war.

Amid the sister drama, Kourtney also made a new enemy with her ex, Scott Disick, after telling her mom, Kris Jenner, that she didn't want Scott coming to her mom's annual Christmas bash, because she'd be bringing her (now ex) boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

The request drew the ire of both Scott and Kris -- who have remained close friends following Scott and Khloe's split three years ago. However, Kourtney felt it would be more appropriate for Scott to only come to Christmas morning, to be with their three kids -- Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

As it stands, Kim, Khloe and Scott have formed a united front against Kourtney, and are starting to pull their mom over to their side. Meanwhile, Kourtney has finally found an ally in Kendall, while Kylie, who was pregnant when this was filmed -- really only has time to drop in a prank call Kris alongside Kim, and seems to have no dog in this fight.

Following Kourtney and Kendall's meetup, Kim and Khloe facetimed Kendall to get the scoop on what Kourtney has been telling her, and Kendall tried to play moderator as best she could.

"The fact that you even hang out with Kourtney, you’re such a f**king freak,” Kim told Kendall, adding, "I’m just kidding."

"Why? Kourt’s my best friend right now!” Kendall said.

"I question your morals. I question your humanity,” Kim quipped.

However, Kendall did drop one bombshell Kim and Khloe weren't expecting: "She told me she’s going out to town with the kids for the holidays."

It would be a major shift from tradition for the Kardashian family if Kourtney and her kids weren't around for the holidays -- but it's hard to understand why she'd want to be with how she's been treated by nearly everyone in the family.

Although Kim thinks Kourtney has ulterior motives.

"Do you think it’s like a cry for help, a cry for attention? Is she the new Rob?” Kim said, referencing their younger brother, Rob Kardashian, who has mostly retreated into privacy since his life and relationship collapsed last year.

It's another harsh dig from Kim, who has been slamming her older sister pretty hard ever since Kourtney got a new therapist who gave her the unheard of advice that maybe constantly scream-fighting with your sisters isn't necessarily a mentally healthy way to live.

Kourtney also had a small showdown with Scott, but ultimately decided that he could come to the Christmas bash as long as he didn't make waves with her and Younes.

Kourtney also decided to embrace the holiday spirit and turned out to her mom's big celebration, and she ended up being satisfied with her decision.

"The party is so much fun, and I am so happy that I decided to come, and that both Scott and Younes came," Kourtney said in a solo interview. "Not sharing in this experience with my whole family and with my kids, it just wouldn't feel right."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

